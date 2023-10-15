Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Americano

16 oz, 2 espresso

Drip

$2.40

French press 16 oz

$3.25

French Press Group

$6.35

Espresso, Single

$1.60

Espresso, Double

$3.15

Espresso con Panna

$1.95

1 espresso

Espresso Macchiato

$2.10

1 espresso

Pour Over

$3.50

CUSTOM

$0.15

Cappuccino

$0.15

Latte

$0.15

Coffee/Tea Cold Brew

Hibiscus, Berry Açaí, Nitro

$4.50

Hibiscus, Nitro

$4.10

Red Velvet, Nitro

$4.55

Cold Brew, Nitro

$4.25

16 oz

Cold brew

$3.95

16 oz cold brew

Culture Coffee

Arabian Coffee

$0.15

16 oz, 2 espresso, spices

Dalgona, South Korea

$0.15

16 oz, 2 espresso, coffee infused froth.

Matcha Green Tea

$1.15

16 oz, 2 espresso, 2 scoops MGT powder.

Olmec Spiced Cocoa

$1.00

Olmec Spicy Cocoa

$1.00

16 oz, 2 espresso, 2 scoops SMM powder.

Thai Tea

$1.15

16 oz, Thai tea powder.

Chargers

Dragon Fruit Lychee

$4.25

Nitro Hibiscus Strawberry Açaí Charger

$4.50

Peach Mango

$4.25

Strawberry Açaí

$4.25

Lemonades

Dragon Fruit, Lychee Charger

$4.10

Specialty Coffee

Chocolate Decadence

$1.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$1.00

Cookies & Cream

$1.00

Ginger Spiced Chai

$1.00

Horchata

$1.00

Pecan Pie

$1.00

Pumpkin Spice

$1.20

Red Velvet

$1.15

Salted Caramel

$1.00

Spiced Chai

$1.00

Vanilla Bean

$1.00

White Chocolate

$1.00

Without espresso

$1.75

Red Velvet (TEST)

$5.70

Red Velvet, Kid Friendly (No Caffeine) (TEST)

$3.95

Teas

Açaí Berry

$3.00

DECAF English

$3.00

Early Grey

$3.00

Ginger Peach

$3.00

Irish Breakfast

$3.00

London Fog

$4.15

Early Grey, 2% milk, milk foam, 2 tea bags, 4 pumps vanilla syrup.

Morroccan Mint

$3.00

Premium Green

$3.00

Wild Raspberry Hibiscus

$3.00

96 oz Coffee Box

96 oz Coffee Box

$20.50

Pastries

Belgium Waffels

$3.25

Biscottini, chocolate almond

$2.50

Biscottini, chocolate hazelnut

$1.95

Croissant, Plain

$3.15

Croissante, Buttered

$3.25

Fig Cream Cheese Danish

$3.95
Medovik (Russian Honey Cake)

Medovik (Russian Honey Cake)

$6.00

A soft and creamy cake made fresh with our local honey. Multi layers of honey toasted cookies with a well balanced sweet filling. Not too sweet and not too bitter, just perfect! Very popular in Slavic countries.

Nutella Cream Cheese Danish

$4.15

Nutella Walnut Croissants

$4.40

Pastel de Nata

$3.80

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$3.95
Strawberry Danish

Strawberry Danish

$3.95

Baked Fresh in house Puff Pastry. Cream cheese, blueberries, raspberries.

White Chocolate Raspberry Danish

$4.15

Food

Fruit

Banana

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Apple

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Parfait

Granola

$4.80

Fruit

$5.00

Fruit/Granola

$5.25

Coffee Beans

1 lb Pangaea Blend

12 oz Pangaea Blend, Whole Bean

$15.50

12 oz Pangaea Blend, Ground

$15.50