Pangea Bar & Restaurant Missoula 223 N Higgins Ave
PANGEA
Soup
From the Garden
- Caesar$12.00
Anchovy dressing, romaine, Parmesan, garlic crouton. Wine - Coquerel sauvignon blanc. Beer - Bayern pilsener. Cocotail - Brihuega tonic
- Brussels & Kale$12.00
Bacon, grana, toasted almonds, maple tahini dressing. Wine - Willamette Valley vineyards pinot noir. Beer - Kettlehouse Bongwater pale ale. Cocktail - cucumber gimlet
- Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, choice of habanero dill ranch or blue cheese dressing. Wine - Loimer Grüner veltliner. Beer - Draughtworks Scepter IPA. Cocktail - dragonfruit mojito
Smears
- Cheese Board$21.00
Chef selection
- Baked Goat Cheese$14.00
Marinara sauce, fines herbs, Parmesan, and garlic bread
- Whipped Ricotta Toast$16.00Out of stock
Tomato jam, grilled focaccia
- Burrata$18.00
Roasted tomato, balsamic glaze, basil. Wine - alta maria pinot noir. Beer - lewis & clark miner's gold. Cocktail - the smoking jacket
- Side of Focaccia$3.00
- Side of Brioche$2.00
From the Sea
- Tuna Tartare$24.00
Ponzu, cucumber, mango, wasabi aioli, wonton. Wine - Domaine Astruc Viognier. Beer - Steigle Helles lager. Cocktail - pineapple cilantro margarita
- Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Creamy grits, smoked tomato bacon cream sauce. Wine - Round Pond Kith & Kin chardonnay. Beer - Draught Works cream ale. Cocktail - sparkling hibiscus
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$25.00
Blue crab, white wine lemon butter, petite greens. Wine - J. Bookwalter Reader's chardonnay. Beer - Kettlehouse doublehaul IPA. Cocktail - Glacier Goddes
- Crab Beignets$19.00
Beer batter, mascarpone, chow chow, sauce ravigote. Wine - Gerard Bertrand sparkling rosé. Beer - Modelo Especial. Cocktail - Stars Under the Pear Tree
From the Land
- Bone Marrow$24.00
Brioche, bordelaise sauce, Parmesan, shallot marmalade, parsley salad ~ complimentary Jameson shot. Wine - Gerard Bertrand Heresie red blend. Beer - Draughtworks Scepter IPA. Cocktail - Japanese white Manhattan
- Crispy Pork Belly$16.00
Habanero glaze, sweet potato, almond crumble, kale. Wine - Joseph Grau grenache blend. Beer - Kettlehouse cold smoke Scotch ale. Cocktail - The Smoking Jacket
- Veal Meatballs$18.00
Tomato basil sauce, polenta, Parmesan, pine nut crumble. Wine - Treana cabernet sauvignon. Beer - Draught Works cream ale. Cocktail - Butter Washed old fashioned
- Steak Tartare$24.00
Filet tartare, olive oil, dijon, capers, shallots, quail egg, grilled bread. Wine - J. Bookwalter Reader's Syrah. Beer - Guinness draught. Cocktail - apricot mint julep
- Escargot$16.00
Herbed butter, Parmesan fries. Wine - Round Pond Kith & Kin chardonnay. Beer - Draught Works cream ale. Cocktail - sparkling hibiscus
Prime Steak & Chops
- Bison Steak & Fries$25.00
Bison teras tenderloin, green peppercorn cognac sauce, hand-cut parmesan herb fries, petite greens. Wine - Gerard Bertrand heresie red blend. Beer - kettlehouse cold smoke. Cocktail - the smoking jacket
- Double Bone Pork Chop$32.00
Rosemary Juniper brine, bacon cippolini jus, pickled peppers, arugula, crispy potatoes. Wine - Piattelli Grand reserve malbec. Beer - Blackfoot Single malt IPA. Cocktail - Japanese white Manhattan
Sizzling Steaks Á La Carte
- Prime 6 oz Filet Mignon$38.00
6 oz center cut. Wine - chappellet mountain cuvee red blend. Beer - lefthand brewing milk stout. Cocktail - butter washed old fashioned
- Prime 10 oz Filet Mignon$55.00
10 oz center cut. Wine - Chappellet Mountain cuvee red blend. Beer - Lefthand Brewing milk stout. Cocktail - Butter Washed old fashioned
- Prime New York Strip$52.00
12 oz center cut. Wine - Chappellet Mountain cuvee red blend. Beer - Lefthand Brewing milk stout. Cocktail - Butter Washed old fashioned
- Prime Ribeye$58.00
16 oz. Wine - Chappellet Mountain cuvee red blend. Beer - Lefthand Brewing milk stout. Cocktail - Butter Washed old fashioned
- *24oz Bone-in Ribeye*$85.00