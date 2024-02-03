Panitas 10901 Domain Drive
Bowls
Arepas
- Peluda$14.00
Savory corn cake stuffed with shredded gouda and choice of protein. Served with a side of Venezuelan tartar sauce.
- Reina Pepiada$15.00
Savory corn cake stuffed with avocado, mayonnaise, grilled onions, chicken (chicken salad), and white shredded cheese. Served with a side of Venezuelan tartar sauce.
- Ham and Cheese$9.00
Savory corn cake stuffed with ham and Queso de Mano (traditional soft white cheese).Served with a side of Venezuelan tartar sauce.
- Pabellon$14.00
Savory corn cake stuffed with black beans, plantains, shredded white cheese and choice of protein. Served with a side of Venezuelan tartar sauce.
- Domino$11.00
Savory corn cake stuffed with black beans and white shredded cheese. Served with a side of Venezuelan tartar sauce.
- Kids Arepa$7.00
Small arepa for kids 12 and under
Cachapa
Empanada
- Cheese Empanada$5.00
Fried savory corn dough stuffed with cheese. Served with Venezuelan tartar sauce
- Shredded Chicken Empanada$6.00
Fried savory corn dough stuffed with shredded chicken. Served with Venezuelan tartar sauce
- Shredded Beef Empanada$6.00
Fried savory corn dough stuffed with shredded beef. Served with Venezuelan tartar sauce