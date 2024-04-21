2x points now for loyalty members
Panorama 682 40 Clubhouse Lane
Food
Appetizers
- Crispy Bruschetta Calamari$18.00
bruschetta,pepperocini,garlic aioli
- Ponzu Glazed Pork Belly$16.00
jalapeno slaw, yuzu marmalade
- Elote Chicken Wings$17.00
kewpi lime mayo,cotija cheese
- Pan Seared Crab Cakes$18.00
spinach,aoli,crispy carrots
- Harbison Cheese Board$24.00
harbison cheese,raspberry preserves,almonds
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$12.00
bacon, lemon-dijon vinaigrette
- Clubhouse Chips$12.00
pimento cheese dip,bacon,pico de gallo
Soup and Salads
- Cup New England Clam Chowder$7.00
creamy,bacon,onions,celery,potatoes
- Bowl New England Clam Chowder$9.00
creamy,bacon,onions,celery,potatoes
- Roasted Beet and Yam Salad$14.00
mixed greens,oranges,onion,goat cheese
- Mediterranean Salad$14.00
greens,artichokes,olives,cucumbers
- Classic Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine,croutons,Parmesan Cheese
- Tuna Bowl Salad$20.00
greens,white rice,sesame seared
- small classic caesar$6.00
- small house salad$4.00
Sandwiches and Burgers
- Classic Burger$16.00
cheddar,lettuce,tomato,pickles,onion,brioche
- Braised Frijoles Burger$17.00
ground short rib brisket,chipolte braised
- Turkey Sandwich$15.00
cranberry mayo,swiss cheese,lettuce,
- Huy Fong Crispy chicken sandwich$16.00
corn flake crusted chicken breast,
- Hot Pastrami$14.00
pastrami,mustard,swiss,pickles,ciabatta
- Blackened salmon BLT wrap$18.00
cajun salmon,bacon,lettuce,tomato,aioli
Entrees
- Steak and Frites$32.00
NY Strip,house fries,garlic aioli
- Fish and Chips$20.00
beer battered haddock,coleslaw,
- Bruschetta Salmon$28.00
bruschetta, parmesan cheese,
- Grilled Swordfish$27.00
Mediterranean tapenade,mashed
- Shrimp Scampi$24.00
shrimp,tomato,garlic,lemon white wine sauce
- Twin Pork Chops$24.00
braised black beans,rice,chimichuri
- Lemon and Rosemary Half chicken$28.00
mashed potatoes,vegetables,pan gravy
- Creamy Butternut squash Ravioli$26.00
ground sausage and kale
Desserts
SIDES
Beverages
Liquor
- Tito's$12.00
- Absolut$12.00
- Belvedere$18.00
- Absolut Citron$12.00
- Smirnoff$12.00
- Triple Espresso$12.00
- Grey Goose$15.00
- Ketel One$15.00
- Ketel Citron$15.00
- Stoli$13.00
- Stoli Orange$13.00
- Stoli Raspberry$13.00
- Smirn Blueberry$12.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$12.00
- White Mtn Vodka$13.00
- Beefeater$12.00
- Bombay Saphire$12.00
- Barr Hill$14.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Tanmworth Gin$12.00
- Bimini Gin$12.00
- Hardshore Gin$11.00
- Empress Gin$12.00
- Roku Gin$12.00
- Tanqueray$13.00
- Meyers$11.00
- Malibu$10.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Bacardi Limon$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Gosling'S$10.00
- Kraken$10.00
- Rum Haven$11.00
- Casamigos$14.00
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$14.00
- Casa Noble$14.00
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- Cuervo Silver$10.00
- Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- Mi Campo$10.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Terramana Blanco$13.00
- Terramana Anejo$14.00
- Terramana Reposado$13.00
- Herrdura$14.00
- Cazadores Café$12.00
- Seagrams 7$10.00
- Seagrams VO$10.00
- Canadian Club$10.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Skrewball$12.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jim Beam$10.00
- Knob Creek$12.00
- Tullamore Dew$10.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Bulleit$14.00
- Bulleit Rye$14.00
- Whistle Pig$14.00
- Southern Comfort$10.00
- Hennessy$10.00
- Courvoisier VS$12.00
- Dow$14.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Glenlivet$14.00
- Chivas Regal$12.00
- Glenfiddich$14.00
- Dewars$14.00
- Oban$14.00
- J & B$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$13.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$12.00
- Glenmorangie$13.00
- Dawhlhinnie$14.00
- Bowmore$14.00
- Balvenie$13.00
- Monkey Shoulder$13.00
- J&B$11.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$10.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Campari$10.00
- Tuaca$10.00
- Cointreau$10.00
- Drambuie$10.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Godiva Chocolate$10.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Bailey's$10.00
- Raspberry Liquer$10.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Lemonciello$10.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Deep Eddy$10.00
- Triple Sec$5.00
- Rum Chata$10.00
- Orange Dry Curacao$10.00
- Tia Maria$10.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$9.00
Cocktails
- PEAR TINI$15.00
- PRICKLY PEAR MARG$15.00
- OWL HAVE ANOTHER$13.00
- COOL CUCUMBER$14.00
- ESPRESSO FASHIONED$15.00
- Mule$12.00
- CoronaRita$12.00
- Espressotini$14.00
- Espressotini w/ Baileys$16.00
- DIRTY BIRDY$15.00
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Appletini$11.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.00
- French 75$14.00
- French Martini$12.00
- Gimlet$11.00
- Irish Coffee$13.50
- Nutty Irishman$13.00
- Lemon Drop$14.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Madras$9.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Martini$13.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mint Julep$9.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Mudslide
- Negroni$9.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Paloma
- Red Sangria$12.00
- Rum Rummer$13.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze
- Seasonal Sangria$13.50
- Sidecar$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$9.00
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
- White Sangria$12.00
Beer
- Bud Light Draft$5.00
- Coors Light Draft$5.00
- Zero Gravity Draft$7.00
- Dam Freestyle Draft$7.00
- Sam Seasonal Draft$8.00
- Maine Lunch Draft$8.00
- Moat Mountain Draft$7.00
- Tucks Pale Ale Draft$8.00
- Zardetto Draft$8.00
- (B) Budweiser Bottle$5.00
- (B) Bud Light Bottle$5.00
- (B) Coors Light Bottle$5.00
- (B) Mich Ultra Bottle$5.00
- (B) Miller Lite Bottle$5.00
- (B) Heineken Bottle$5.50
- (B) Heineken Zero Bottle$5.00
- (B) Stella Artois Bottle$5.50
- (B) Corona Light Bottle$5.50
- (B) Corona Bottle$5.50
- Coors Banquet Bottle$5.00
- Moat Czech Can$7.00
- Budweiser Can$5.00
- Bud Light Can$5.00
- Coors light Can$5.00
- Mich Ultra Can$5.00
- White Claw Can$7.37
- Twin Barns Can$7.00
- High Noon Can$7.00
- Lawson's Sip of Sunshine Can$8.00
- WM Lemonade Can$6.00
- Athletic N/A Can$5.00
- Just the Haze Can$5.00
- Miller Lite Can$5.00
- Sun Cruiser Can$7.00
Wine
- WINE DOWN BOTTLES$20.00
- House Purple Cabernet$10.00
- House Sunset Blend$10.00
- Meomi Pinot Noir$13.00
- Weather Pinot Noir$13.00
- Unshackled Cabernet$11.00
- Jean Luc Columbo Red$11.00
- Bonterra Merlot$12.00
- Broquel Malbec$14.00
- Justin Cabernet$12.00
- J. Lohr Estates$13.00
- BTL House Purple Cabernet$38.00
- BTL House Sunset Blend$38.00
- BTL Meomi Pinot Noir$48.00
- BTL Weather Pinot Noir$48.00
- BTL Unshackled Cabernet$40.00
- BTL Jean Luc Columbo Red$40.00
- BTL Bonterra Merlot$44.00
- BTL Broquel Malbec$52.00
- BTL Justin Cabernet$44.00
- BTL J. Lohr Estates$48.00
- House Gold Chardonnay$10.00
- House Gold Mist PG$10.00
- House Sunrise Sauv Blanc$10.00
- Whitehaven Sauv Blanc$12.00
- Sonoma Cutrer Chard$12.00
- Sancerre$14.00
- Harken Chardonnay$14.00
- Luna Nuda PG$12.00
- BTL House Gold Chardonnay$38.00
- BTL House Gold Mist PG$38.00
- BTL House Sunrise Sauv Blanc$38.00
- BTL Whitehaven Sauv Blanc$44.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard$44.00
- BTL Sancerre$52.00
- BTL Harken Chardonnay$52.00
- BTL Luna Nuda PG$44.00
- House Rose$10.00
- LaMarca split$9.00
- Zardetto Prosecco draft$10.00
- BTL House Rose$38.00
- BTL Pink Bubbles$46.00
- BTL Gold Bubbles$46.00
N/A Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Hot tea$3.00
- Iced Coffee$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Mocktail$6.00
- Pelligrino$5.00
- Raspberry Lemonade
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Soda water$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
- Tonic water$3.00
- Watermelon Lemonade$5.00