Pantry by Madhappy
Classic Drinks With Hotel Drugs
Specialty Drinks
Hot Drinks
Iced Drinks
Food
Pastries With Gjusta
Bagels With Courage Bagels
Pantry With Jon & Vinnys
Dessert
"It's Not Ice Cream" With Awan
Merchandise
Accessories
Apparel
- Pantry Wide Totebag$60.00
- Pantry Wide Totebag$60.00
- Pantry Dad Hat$50.00
- Pantry Dad Hat$50.00
- Pantry Drugs Fleece Crewneck$170.00+
Our Pantry Drugs Fleece Crewneck. Premium combed cotton. Ribbed cuffs & hem. Inset side panel. Pantry Drugs logo front & back print. Made in Los Angeles. All Store Exclusive Products Are Final Sale. This custom combed cotton crewneck was developed to have a true to size and cozy fit. Features garment dye, enzyme and silicone wash for softest feel possible. Fit is true to size. Machine wash cold separately. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.
- Pantry Drugs Middle Weight Jersey Tee$80.00+
Our Pantry Drugs Middle Weight Jersey Tee. An everyday essential. 100% cotton. Raised neckline. Pantry Drugs logo front & back print. Made in Los Angeles. All Store Exclusive Products Are final Sale. This custom middle weight t-shirt was developed to have a slightly boxier fit and vintage feel. This garment has an ultra soft feel from garment dye, enzyme and silicone wash. Fit is true to size. Machine wash cold separately. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.
- Pantry Drugs Sport Cap$55.00
Our Pantry Drugs Sport Cap. Pantry Drugs logo front & back embroidery. All Store Exclusive Products Are Final Sale. Adjustable Strapback. One size fits all. Spot Clean Only.
- Pantry Heavy Jersey Tee$80.00+
Our Pantry Heavy Jersey Tee. An everyday essential. 100% cotton two-ply heavyweight jersey. Binded neckline. Pantry logo front & back print. Made in Los Angeles. All Store Exclusive Products Are final Sale. This custom heavy jersey tee was developed to have a relaxed fit and vintage feel. Features garment dye, enzyme and silicone wash for soft feel. Fit is true to size. Machine wash cold separately. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.
- Pantry Heavy Jersey Tee$80.00+
Our Pantry Heavy Jersey Tee. An everyday essential. 100% cotton two-ply heavyweight jersey. Binded neckline. Pantry logo front & back print. Made in Los Angeles. All Store Exclusive Products Are final Sale. This custom heavy jersey tee was developed to have a relaxed fit and vintage feel. Features garment dye, enzyme and silicone wash for soft feel. Fit is true to size. Machine wash cold separately. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.
- Pantry Fleece Crewneck$160.00+
Our Pantry Fleece Crewneck. Premium combed cotton. Ribbed cuffs & hem. Inset side panel. Pantry logo front & back print. Made in Los Angeles. All Store Exclusive Products Are Final Sale. This custom combed cotton crewneck was developed to have a true to size and cozy fit. Features garment dye, enzyme and silicone wash for softest feel possible. Fit is true to size. Machine wash cold separately. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.
- Pantry Fleece Crewneck$160.00+
Our Pantry Fleece Crewneck. Premium combed cotton. Ribbed cuffs & hem. Inset side panel. Pantry logo front & back print. Made in Los Angeles. All Store Exclusive Products Are Final Sale. This custom combed cotton crewneck was developed to have a true to size and cozy fit. Features garment dye, enzyme and silicone wash for softest feel possible. Fit is true to size. Machine wash cold separately. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.
- Pantry Fleece Hoodie$185.00+
Our Pantry Fleece Hoodie. 100% premium combed cotton. Kangaroo pocket, ribbed cuffs & hem. Inset side panel. Pantry logo front & back print. Made in Los Angeles. All Store Exclusive Products Are Final Sale. This custom hoodie was developed to have a relaxed fit and be worn year round. Features garment dye, enzyme and silicon wash for soft feel. Fit is true to size. Machine wash cold separately. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.
- Pantry Fleece Hoodie$185.00+
Our Pantry Fleece Hoodie. 100% premium combed cotton. Kangaroo pocket, ribbed cuffs & hem. Inset side panel. Pantry logo front & back print. Made in Los Angeles. All Store Exclusive Products Are Final Sale. This custom hoodie was developed to have a relaxed fit and be worn year round. Features garment dye, enzyme and silicon wash for soft feel. Fit is true to size. Machine wash cold separately. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.