Entrees

Choice two meats sampler with 2 sides

$17.95

Choice three meat sampler with 2 sides

$22.95
Pulled Pork sandwich with cole slaw

$5.95

Smoked Sausage sandwich with onions and pepper

$8.95

Brisket sandwich with onions and peppers

$13.00

Pulled Pork with 2 sides

$12.95

Baby Back Ribs half rack with 2 sides

$17.95

Baby Back Ribs full rack with 2 sides

$24.95

Sliced Brisket with 2 sides

$18.95

Chicken Quarter choice white/dark meat with 2 sides

$10.95

Today's Special Board 6.95

$6.95

Today's Special Board 9.95

$9.95

Rib special with 2 sides

$12.95

Mash Burger single

$7.95

Mash Burger Double

$10.95

Hot Dog

$3.95

12 oz can drink

$1.95

20 oz bottled drink

$2.75

Potato salad

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Momma's Mac n cheese

$6.95

Corn Bread

$3.95

Baked Beans

$4.95

Green Beans

$3.95

Bacon

$1.95

Cheese

$1.75

chips

$1.75

Sides and Adds

Baked Beans

$4.95

Home Made mac n cheese

$4.95

Cut Green Beans with Ham Hoch

$4.95

Mexican Corn Bread

$2.50

Fresh Made Potato Salad

$4.95

Fresh Made Cole Slaw

$4.95

Potato Chips

$1.75

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.95

Bacon

$1.95

Palmetto cheese

$2.95

Chili

$1.95

Kids Menu

Grill Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

BLT

$7.95

Kids BBQ plate kid size portion Pulled Pork, Chips and Cornbread

$10.00

Burgers and Dogs

Single Smashburger Topped with Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, onions and pickles.

$6.95

Double Smashburger Topped with Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and pickles.

$10.95

Adult Grilled Cheese, Brisket or pulled pork, Cheese, Onion, Peppers and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce

$18.95

All Beef Hot Dog loaded

$6.00

Chili Dog with cheese and onion

$4.95

smoked sausage sandwich w/onion and peppers

$8.95

2 All Beef Hot Dogs loaded

$9.00

Appetizers

Chicken Lollipops, seasoned, smoked, wrapped in bacon and glazed with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce

$8.95

BBQ Pork Bellies, Seasoned, Rolled, skewered, Grilled and drenched in BBQ sauce

$11.95

Nacho's w/ cheese

$10.00

Cheese Nachos w/pulled pork

$10.95

Cheese Nachos w/pulled pork & chicken

$14.95

Mac & cheese bowl w/ pulled pork

$12.95
Armadillo Eggs, stuffed Jalapeno wrapped in sausage wrapped in bacon

$6.95

Mac & cheese bowl w/ pulled pork & smoked sausage

$14.95

Drinks

12 oz soft drink

$1.50

Bottled water

$1.25

16 oz soft drink

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$1.95

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Select Pie

$4.95

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Honey Buns

$1.50

Double moon pie

$1.75

Sandwich

Meatball sub w/provolone cheese

$10.00

3 ea Bacon cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

3ea Pulled Pork Sliders w/ cole slaw

$12.00

3 ea shredded chicken Sliders

$12.00