Papa's BBQ and Burgers 2616 Winstead Rd
Entrees
Choice two meats sampler with 2 sides
$17.95
Choice three meat sampler with 2 sides
$22.95
Pulled Pork sandwich with cole slaw
$5.95
Smoked Sausage sandwich with onions and pepper
$8.95
Brisket sandwich with onions and peppers
$13.00
Pulled Pork with 2 sides
$12.95
Baby Back Ribs half rack with 2 sides
$17.95
Baby Back Ribs full rack with 2 sides
$24.95
Sliced Brisket with 2 sides
$18.95
Chicken Quarter choice white/dark meat with 2 sides
$10.95
Today's Special Board 6.95
$6.95
Today's Special Board 9.95
$9.95
Rib special with 2 sides
$12.95
Mash Burger single
$7.95
Mash Burger Double
$10.95
Hot Dog
$3.95
12 oz can drink
$1.95
20 oz bottled drink
$2.75
Potato salad
$3.95
Cole Slaw
$3.95
Momma's Mac n cheese
$6.95
Corn Bread
$3.95
Baked Beans
$4.95
Green Beans
$3.95
Bacon
$1.95
Cheese
$1.75
chips
$1.75
Sides and Adds
Kids Menu
Burgers and Dogs
Single Smashburger Topped with Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, onions and pickles.
$6.95
Double Smashburger Topped with Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and pickles.
$10.95
Adult Grilled Cheese, Brisket or pulled pork, Cheese, Onion, Peppers and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
$18.95
All Beef Hot Dog loaded
$6.00
Chili Dog with cheese and onion
$4.95
smoked sausage sandwich w/onion and peppers
$8.95
2 All Beef Hot Dogs loaded
$9.00
Appetizers
Chicken Lollipops, seasoned, smoked, wrapped in bacon and glazed with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
$8.95
BBQ Pork Bellies, Seasoned, Rolled, skewered, Grilled and drenched in BBQ sauce
$11.95
Nacho's w/ cheese
$10.00
Cheese Nachos w/pulled pork
$10.95
Cheese Nachos w/pulled pork & chicken
$14.95
Mac & cheese bowl w/ pulled pork
$12.95
Armadillo Eggs, stuffed Jalapeno wrapped in sausage wrapped in bacon
$6.95
Mac & cheese bowl w/ pulled pork & smoked sausage
$14.95
(919) 999-6080
