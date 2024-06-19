PAPAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT 129 Fowler St. Suite B
Food
Appetizers
- 5. Papa's Nachos
Nachos with assorted toppings of ground beef, chopped chicken, beans, and cheese topped with lettuce. Tomatoes, and sour cream$13.99
- 6. Chicken Wings (6 Pieces)$7.99
- 7. Chicken Wings (12 Pieces)$13.99
- 8. Choriqueso
Our while queso mixed with chorizo, onions and cheese$8.99
- 8A. Small Plain Queso$4.99
- 8B. Large Plain Queso$9.99
Salad & Soup
- 9. Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, & sour cream$10.99
- 10. Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl with tender strips of beef or chicken. Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, & sour cream$12.99
- 11. Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken soup with vegetables, topped with rice, pico de gallo, avocado & tortilla strips$11.25
- 12. Shrimp Soup
Shrimp with vegetables, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, & tortilla strips$14.50
Grilled
Quesadilla
Street Tacos
Enchiladas
Fajitas
- 13. Papa's Fajitas
Strips of beef and chicken fajitas$17.99
- 14. Papa's Double Fajitas
Strips of beef and chicken fajitas$33.00
- 15. Vegetarian Fajitas$12.50
- 16. Chorifajitas
Strips of beef, chicken, shrimp. & chorizo$20.99
- 17. Double Chorifajitas
Strips of beef, chicken, shrimp, & chorizo$36.00
- 18. Cheese Fajitas
Tender strips of marinated chicken or beef skirt steak grilled with onions, bell pepper, tomato, and topped with melted smoky ghost pepper jack cheese$15.99
- 19. Fajitas Shrimp
Strips of beef, chicken, and shrimp$16.99
- 20. Double Order Fajitas Shrimp
Strips of beef, chicken, and shrimp$34.99
Papa's Plates
- 33. Flautas
Four flour tortillas, deep-fried and rolled, filled with beef or chicken. Served with guacamole salad & sour cream$12.99
- 34. Stevens Special
A bed of rice with chicken or beef topped with queso, served with flour tortillas$11.99
- 35. Chili Relleno (1)$4.99
- 36. Torta
Your choice of beef or chicken with beans, tomato, lettuce, avocado, mayonnaise, & onions on Mexican bread$12.50
- 37. Chicken Poblano
Marinated grilled chicken topped with grilled onion. Mushrooms, & cheese sauce. Served with rice and bean$14.99
- 38. Hawaiian Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple. Served with Mexican rice & guacamole salad$14.99