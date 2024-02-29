The Paper Mill Restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
- FRIED CALAMARI$14.00
With marinara & basil aioli dipping sauces
- JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKES$15.00
Breaded in panko breadcrumbs and lightly seared, garnished with wasabi greens & house made tartar sauce
- BURRATA WITH TOASTED BREAD$10.00
A cheese softer than mozzarella, with cherry tomato, mixed greens, olive oil & balsamic reduction
- CHICKEN FIESTA EGG ROLLS$10.00
With cheese, corn & broccoli, served with sour cream
- PIEROGIES (ВАРЕНИКИ ЗІ СМЕТАНОЮ)$8.00
A Catskill classic: potato dumplings served with grilled onions and sour cream
- CRISPY ARTICHOKES$10.00
Roman-style baby artichoke hearts marinated in olive oil, herbs & spices and fried, served with a house made basil aioli sauce
Soups
Salads
- CLASSIC CAESAR$10.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
- HOUSE SALAD$9.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, onion, tomato with choice of dressing
- THE WEDGE$10.00
Crispy iceberg chunk with cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing, bacon crumbles
- SIDE HOUSE$5.00
a side house salad
- SIDE CAESAR$6.00
a side caesar salad
Bar Favorites
- BBQ BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH$18.00
With house made cole slaw
- CLASSIC BURGER$17.00
Beef or Impossible burger on a brioche or vegan gluten free bun Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles Toppings +1 ea: avocado, grilled onions, bacon, american, swiss or cheddar cheese
- SPICY HONEY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Chicken tender cutlets on a brioche bun, with honey & garlic jalapenos sauce & a sour cream dill sauce
- FISH & CHIPS$19.00
Beer battered fish with house made thick cut fries
- PRETZEL STICKS$8.00
With spicy mustard & cheese dipping sauces
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$8.00
With marinara sauce
- BEER BATTERED FRIED PICKLES$8.00
With house made dill dipping sauce
- CHICKEN WINGS
6 or 12 pieces of Traditional Bone-in wings sauced with celery and dip
Entrees
- CRISPY SKIN ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST$24.00
With carrots, green beans, fingerling potato in a butter, rosemary, and garlic lemon sauce
- BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN$20.00
With a smoked spicy chili sauce, mashed potatoes & mixed green salad
- DOUBLE CUT BONE-IN PORKCHOP$22.00
With an apple cider glaze, braised red cabbage, and a side of mashed potato
- CHEF'S SPECIAL MEATLOAF$20.00
With mashed potatoes & mushroom gravy
- SEARED SALMON$25.00
Faroe Island Salmon in a creamy dill sauce with spring peas & asparagus
- SESAME SEARED TUNA$22.00
With a soy glaze over chunky avocado with lime & wasabi greens
- FETTUCINE ALFREDO$19.00
Fresh fettucine in a cream sauce of parmigiana reggiano
- PASTA BOLOGNESE$21.00
A hearty, slow simmered ragu served with fresh garganelli pasta & parmesan
- GRILLED 8 OZ PUB STEAK$22.00
With mashed potato & chimichurri sauce
- BRAISED SHORT RIB$32.00
Red wine braised, with carmelized onion, carrot & mushrooms and mashed potatoes
- 12 OZ PRIME GRADE RIBEYE STEAK$35.00
Sliced with grilled onion, tomato, fingerling potato & chimichurri sauce
- FILET MIGNON 8 OZ$38.00
Center cut with fingerling potato, mushroom gravy and green beans
Dessert
Bar Menu
Vodka
- Well Vodka Single$6.00
- Absolut Single$7.00
- Belvedere Single$10.00
- Bootlegger Single$7.00
- Tito's Single$8.00
- Three Olives Single$7.00
- Grey Goose Single$9.00
- Grey Goose Citron Single$9.00
- Van Gogh Chocolate Single$7.00
- Effen Cucumber Single$7.00
- Stoli Single$7.00
- Pinnacle Single$6.00
- Ketel One Single$7.00
- Stoli Oranj Single$7.00
- Stoli Vanil Single$7.00
- Van Gogh Caramel Single$7.00
- Stoli Blueberry Single$7.00
- Well Vodka Double$12.00
- Absolut Double$14.00
- Belvedere Double$18.00
- Bootlegger Double$14.00
- Tito's Double$16.00
- Three Olives Double$14.00
- Grey Goose Double$18.00
- Grey Goose Citron Double$18.00
- Van Gogh Chocolate Double$14.00
- Effen Cucumber Double$14.00
- Stoli Double$14.00
- Pinnacle Double$12.00
- Ketel One Double$14.00
- Stoli Oranj Double$14.00
- Stoli Vanil Double$14.00
- Van Gogh Caramel Double$14.00
- Stoli Blueberry Double$14.00
Gin
- Well Gin Single$6.00
- Beefeater Single$7.00
- Bombay Saphire Single$9.00
- Isolation Proof Single$9.00
- Hendricks Single$9.00
- Tanqueray Single$8.00
- Boodles Single$8.00
- Bootlegger Single$8.00
- Plymouth Single$9.00
- Well Gin Double$12.00
- Beefeater Double$14.00
- Bombay Saphire Double$18.00
- Isolation Proof Double$18.00
- Hendricks Double$18.00
- Tanqueray Double$16.00
- Boodles Double$16.00
- Bootlegger Double$16.00
- Plymouth Double$18.00
Rum
- Well Rum Single$6.00
- Bacardi Single$7.00
- Don Q Single$7.00
- Captain Morgan Single$7.00
- Gosling's Single$9.00
- Meyers Single$9.00
- Sailor Jerry Single$9.00
- Kraken Single$9.00
- Malibu Coconut Single$7.00
- Malibu Strawberry Single$7.00
- Well Rum Double$12.00
- Bacardi Double$14.00
- Don Q Double$14.00
- Captain Morgan Double$14.00
- Gosling's Double$18.00
- Meyers Double$18.00
- Sailor Jerry Double$18.00
- Kraken Double$18.00
- Malibu Coconut Double$14.00
- Malibu Strawberry Double$14.00
Tequila
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey Single$6.00
- Seagrams Whiskey Single$8.00
- Yukon Jack Whiskey Single$12.00
- Southern Comfort Whiskey Single$8.00
- Proper 12 Whiskey Single$8.00
- Tullamore Dew Whiskey Single$9.00
- WT American Honey Whiskey Single$8.00
- Chivas Regal Whiskey Single$9.00
- Bush Mills Whiskey Single$9.00
- Canadian Club Whiskey Single$8.00
- Crown Royal Whiskey Single$9.00
- Dead Rabbit Whiskey Single$9.00
- Jack Daniels Whiskey Single$8.00
- Jack Daniels Fire Whiskey Single$8.00
- Jameson Whiskey Single$8.00
- Philadelphia Whiskey Single$8.00
- Hennessy Cognac Single$10.00
- Well Whiskey Double$12.00
- Seagrams Whiskey Double$14.00
- Yukon Jack Whiskey Double$24.00
- Southern Comfort Whiskey Double$14.00
- Proper 12 Whiskey Double$14.00
- Tullamore Dew Whiskey Double$18.00
- WT American Honey Whiskey Double$14.00
- Chivas Regal Whiskey Double$16.00
- Bush Mills Whiskey Double$18.00
- Canadian Club Whiskey Double$14.00
- Crown Royal Whiskey Double$18.00
- Dead Rabbit Whiskey Double$18.00
- Jack Daniels Whiskey Double$16.00
- Jack Daniels Fire Whiskey Double$14.00
- Jameson Whiskey Double$16.00
- Philadelphia Whiskey Double$14.00
- Hennessy Cognac Double$20.00
Scotch/Bourbon
- Well Scotch Single$6.00
- Dewars Scotch Single$8.00
- Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon Single$8.00
- J & B Scotch Single$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Scotch Single$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Red Scotch Single$8.00
- Wild Turkey Bourbon Single$8.00
- Makers Mark Bourbon Single$8.00
- Bulleit Bourbon Single$9.00
- Knob Creek Bourbon Single$9.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon Single$10.00
- Glenfiddich Scotch Single$12.00
- Glenlivet Scotch Single$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Scotch Single$90.00
- McCallan 12 Scotch Single$25.00
- McCallan 15 Scotch Single$38.00
- McCallan 18 Scotch Single$60.00
- Jefferson's Bourbon Single$10.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon Single$8.00
- Jim Beam Red Stag Bourbon Single$8.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon Single$8.00
- JTS Brown Bourbon Single$8.00
- 100 Pipers Scotch Single$8.00
- Ten High Bourbon Single$8.00
- Dewars White Label Scotch Single$8.00
- Powers John Lane Scotch Single$10.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon Single$8.00
- Well Scotch Double$12.00
- Dewars Scotch Double$16.00
- Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon Double$14.00
- J & B Scotch Double$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Scotch Double$20.00
- Johnnie Walker Red Scotch Double$16.00
- Wild Turkey Bourbon Double$14.00
- Makers Mark Bourbon Double$14.00
- Bulleit Bourbon Double$18.00
- Knob Creek Bourbon Double$18.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon Double$20.00
- Glenfiddich Scotch Double$24.00
- Glenlivet Scotch Double$18.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Scotch Double
- McCallan 12 Scotch Double$50.00
- McCallan 15 Scotch Double
- McCallan 18 Scotch Double
- Jefferson's Bourbon Double$20.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon Double$14.00
- Jim Beam Red Stag Bourbon Double$14.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon Double$16.00
- JTS Brown Bourbon Double$14.00
- 100 Pipers Scotch Double$14.00
- Ten High Bourbon Double$14.00
- Dewars White Label Scotch Double$16.00
- Powers John Lane Scotch Double$20.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon Double$16.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$12.00
- Appletini$11.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$12.00
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$11.00
- Daiquiri$11.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Hurricane$14.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Madras$10.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini - Classic$11.00
- Mimosa - Orange$8.00
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Mojito$11.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Gin Mule$12.00
- Mule Tequila Mexican$12.00
- Mule Rye Kentucky/Irish$12.00
- Mule Mezcal$13.00
- Mule Rum Stormy$12.00
- Mudslide$10.00
- Pina Colada$11.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Rob Roy$10.00
- Sazerac$13.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Smash$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Liquid Marijuana$14.00
- Bloody Maria$12.00
- Smashing Apples$13.00
- Margarita Pomegranate$10.00
- Martini - Espresso$14.00
- Martini - Winter Spice$13.00
- Mimosa - Berry Good$8.00
- Dirty Shirley Temple$10.00
- Love Potion$10.00
- Strawberry Kiss$12.00
- Sweet Tart$10.00
- Boozy Coffee$12.00
Draft Beer
- Stella Artois (Pint)$8.00
- Brooklyn Pulp (Pint)$10.00
- Woodchuck Blue Cider (Pint)$8.00
- Dogfish Citrus Squall (Pint)$10.00
- Sam Adams October (Pint)$8.00
- Brooklyn Lager (Pint)$9.00
- Blue Moon (Pint)$8.00
- Capt Lawrence IPA (Pint)$9.00
- Stella Artois (Pitcher)$22.00
- Brooklyn Pulp (Pitcher)$24.00
- Woodchuck Blue Cider (Pitcher)$22.00
- Dogfish Citrus Squall (Pitcher)$24.00
- Sam Adams October (Pitcher)$22.00
- Brooklyn Lager (Pitcher)$23.00
- Blue Moon (Pitcher)$22.00
- Capt Lawrence IPA (Pitcher)$23.00
Bottled Beer
Red Wine
- Pinot Noir - Simple Life (Glass)$10.00
- Syrah - Excelsior (Glass)$8.00
- Cab Sauv - Foley Firestone (Glass)$12.00
- HOUSE - Pinot Noir (Glass)$8.00
- HOUSE - Cab Sauv (Glass)$8.00
- HOUSE - Merlot (Glass)$8.00
- HOUSE - Burgundy (Glass)$8.00
- Pinot Noir - Simple Life (Bottle)$31.00
- Pinot Noir - The Calling (Bottle)$57.00
- Valpolicella Ripasso - Campolieti (Bottle)$37.00
- Merlot - Columbia Cross (Bottle)$37.00
- Barbera D'Alba - Batasiolo (Bottle)$45.00
- Syrah - Excelsior (Bottle)$26.00
- Cab Sauv - Foley Firestone (Bottle)$35.00
White Wine
- Pinot Grigio - Bottega Vinaia (Glass)$11.00
- Sauv Blanc - The Crossings (Glass)$9.00
- Gewurztr - Ch Ste Michelle (Glass)$9.00
- Carneros - Force & Grace (Glass)$11.00
- HOUSE - Sauv Blanc (Glass)$8.00
- HOUSE - Pinot Grigio (Glass)$8.00
- HOUSE - Chablis (Glass)$8.00
- Pinot Grigio - Bottega Vinaia (Bottle)$33.00
- Sauv Blanc - The Crossings (Bottle)$28.00
- Sauv Blanc - Wairau River (Bottle)$33.00
- Gewurztr - Ch Ste Michelle (Bottle)$28.00
- Albarino - Mar de Frades (Bottle)$34.00
- Carneros - Force & Grace (Bottle)$33.00
- Chardonnay - The Calling (Bottle)$57.00
Rose & Sparkling
- Rose - Liquid Light (Glass)$10.00
- Rose Prosecco - Josh (Glass)$11.00
- Josh Rose Prosecco (Glass)$11.00
- Champagne - Fair Lafete (Glass)$13.00
- HOUSE - Prosecco (Glass)$8.00
- Rose - Liquid Light (Bottle)$31.00
- Rose Prosecco - Josh (Bottle)$33.00
- Josh Rose Prosecco (Bottle)$33.00
- Champagne - Fair Lafete (Bottle)$39.00