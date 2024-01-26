Skip to Main content
Paper Street Cafe, Cresskill 22B Union Ave
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Paper Street Cafe, Cresskill 22B Union Ave
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Drinks
Food
Merch & Items
Hot Coffee Drinks
Iced Drinks
Additional Drinks
Teas
Espresso & Cortado
Drinks
Hot Coffee Drinks
House Coffee (Hot)
$3.50+
Macchiato (Hot)
$4.50
Cappuccino (Hot)
$5.25
Flat White (Hot)
$5.30
Latte (Hot)
$5.80+
Mocha (Hot)
$6.00+
Americano (Hot)
$4.60
Iced Drinks
Nitro Cold Brew
$4.00
Cold Brew
$5.00+
Latte (Iced)
$6.50+
Chai (Iced)
$6.50
Matcha (Iced)
$6.50
Mocha (Iced)
$6.75+
Milpresso (Iced)
$5.80
Iced Coco (Iced)
$5.30+
Tea (Iced)
$4.50+
Additional Drinks
Chai
$5.50+
Matcha
$6.00
Hot Coco
$5.00+
Nutella Latte
$6.50+
Maple Latte
$6.50+
Milpresso
$5.50+
Still Water
$2.00+
Sparkling Water
$2.00+
Teas
Black Tea
$4.50+
Green Tea
$4.50+
Hibiscus Tea
$4.50+
Ginger Tumeric Tea
$4.50+
Espresso & Cortado
Affogato
Espresso Bombon
$5.50
Espresso
$4.00
Cortado
$4.50
Specialty Espresso
$5.00
Food
Pastries
Blueberry Danish
$4.00
Cranberry Danish
$4.00
Oat Scone
$3.50
Croissant
$4.75
Chocolate Croissant
$4.75
Almond Croissant
$4.75
Pandebono
$3.50
Cinnamon Bun
$4.00
Cranberry Scone
$3.50
Butter Scone
$3.50
Everything Croissant
$5.00
Cheese Danish
$4.00
Apple Danish
$4.00
Raisin Bun
$4.00
Merch & Items
Apparel
T-Shirt
$30.00
Coffee Bags
Stella
$18.99
Marla
$18.99
The Narrator
$18.99
Renegade
$18.99
The Eraser
$18.99
Tyler
$18.99
Paper Street Cafe, Cresskill 22B Union Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(201) 249-1414
22B Union Ave, Cresskill, NJ 07626
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement