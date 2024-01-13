Papin's Bites Papin's Bites
AREPAS
- BEEF AREPA$15.00
Cornmeal flour patties with Beef, house stew, cheese and sauce.
- CHICKEN AREPA$13.00
Cornmeal flour patties with Chicken, house stew, cheese and sauce.
- MIXED AREPA$16.00
Cornmeal flour patties with Beef and Chicken, house stew, cheese and sauce.
- PLAIN AREPA$8.00
Cornmeal flour patties with cheese
MAZORCADAS
- BEEF MAZORCADA$18.00
Beef, letuce, corn, cheese, potato chips and Papin's sauces.
- CHICKEN MAZORCADA$16.00
Chicken, letucce, corn, cheese, potato chips and Papin's sauces.
- MIXED MAZORCADA$20.00
Beef, chicken, lettuce, corn, cheese, potato chips and Papin's sauces.
