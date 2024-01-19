Papi's Atlanta
Food
Appetizers
- Empanada Sampler$10.89
(Choose)These hearty turnovers have a pastry crust that is folded over a savory meat filling and fried. Choose beef, chicken or a combination of the two.
- Maduros$4.50
Fully ripened to bring out their natural sweetness, these plantains are deep fried to a golden brown
- Tostones$5.10
Hand-smashed green plantains, lightly fried, and served with Papi's famous garlic souse
- Tostones Supremos Beef$12.10
Smashed and fried green plantains are topped with Ropa Vieja (Beef), shredded mozzarella cheese and flavorful Pico de Gallo
- Tostones Supremos Chick$12.10
Smashed and fried green plantains are topped with seasoned roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella and flavorful Pico de Gallo
- Tostones Supremos Pork$12.10
- Tostones Supremos Shrimp$14.10
Smashed and fried green plantains are topped with our amazing grill shrimp, shredded mozzarella cheese and flavorful Pico de Gallo
- Yuca Frita$4.59
Golden Crispy Cassava fried served with Papi's Sauce
Entrees
- Palomilla Steak$15.99
Palomilla Steak, Delicious top round Steak smothered with grilled onions
- Pollo Vaca Frita$15.99
Pollo Vaca Frita Chicken Breast is grilled to perfection with Spanish seasoning, then shredded and simmered with onions and colorful peppers
- Jerk Chick Breast$15.99
Tender, cubed chicken breast slow cooked in a spicy sweet Jamaican Jerk sauce
- Lechon Asado$14.29
Lechon Asado, you can't rush perfection. This pork dish is marinated 24 hours in Papi's Signature seasoning, slow roasted overnight and pulled
Sandwiches
- Pan con Bistec$12.59
- Rey's Cuban Sand$12.59
Reys Cuban Sandwich A tasty combination of slow roasted pork (Marinate in Papi's secret recipe), ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, Papi's Special sauce and Mustard on Cuban bread
- Papis Sandwich$12.59
Our Signature Rey's Cuban Sandwich stacked with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mustard and Special Papi's Sauce on Cuban Bread
- Medianoche Sand$12.59
Medianoche, for a different twist, try the roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mustard and Papi's Special Sauce on Cuban sweet bread
- Jerk Chicken Sand$12.59
Classic Caribbean, Spicy Jerk Chicken Breast is topped with Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mustard, Papi's Special Sauce, lettuce, onions and tomatoes on Cuban Bread
- Pollo Sandwich$12.59
Tender Roasted Chicken breast sandwich served with Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mustard, lettuce, onions, tomatoes and Papi's Sauce
Specials
Salad and Soups
Sides
- Garlic Oil$0.50
- Side Tomates$0.75
- Emp 1 Beef$2.72
- Onions$0.75
- Emp 1 Chicken$2.72
- Jerk Sauce$0.50
- Yuca Fries$4.59
- BLACK BEAN CUP$3.09
- Pan Cubano$3.45
- Ranch$0.50
- Salsa Verde$0.85
- Emp 1 Guava$2.80
- Pico de Gallo$0.75
- Salad Dressing$0.50
- Tostadas$1.75
- French Fries Side$3.99
- White Rice Side$3.99
- Yellow Rice Side$3.99
- Papis Sauce$0.85
- Mojo Sauce$0.50
- Palomilla$9.99
- Pollo Vaca Frita Side$10.99
- Shrimp$8.99
- Jerk Chicken$8.99
- Roasted Pork$7.99