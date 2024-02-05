Papizzta
Pizza
- Slices
- Cheese Pizza$16.99+
Mozzerella
- All White Pizza$16.99+
Mozz, ricotta, garlic and olive oil
- Four Cheese Pizza$16.99+
Mozz, cheddar, provolone and muenster
- Cheese Steak Pizza
Mozz, steak, onions, mushrooms and peppers
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.99+
Mozz, shredded chicken, and hot sauce
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.99+
Mozz, shredded chicken, and bbq sauce
- Pepperoni Pizza$17.99+
Mozz and pepperoni
- Grandma Pie Pizza$18.99+
Mozz, plum tomatoes, basil, garlic and thin seasoned crust
- Veggie Pizza$18.99+
Mozz, mush, tomatoes, black olives, onions and green peppers
- Florentin Pizza$18.99+
Mozz, ricotta, tomatoes, spinach and garlic
- Margherita Pizza$18.99+
Mozz, basil, slice tomatoes and garlic
- Hawaiian Pizza$18.99+
Mozz, ham & pineapple
- Meatlover Pizza$19.99+
Mozz, pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon
- Lasagna Pizza$19.99+
Mozz, sausage, meatball, ricotta
- Chicken Alfredo Pizza$19.99+
Mozz, shredded chicken, alfredo sauce
- Godfather Pizza$19.99+
Mozz, pepperoni, salami, capicola
- Supreme Pizza$19.99+
Mozz, pepp, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper
- Small 12" Specialty Half and Half
- Medium 16" Specialty Half and Half
- Large 20" Specialty Half and half
Starters
- Mac Bites$10.59
Breaded with ranch
- Garlic Knots
With Papizzta Sauce
- French Fries$8.59
With Ketchup
- Meatballs$10.59
With Papizzta Sauce and Cheese
- Jalapeno Poppers$10.59
With Ranch
- Fried Zuchinni$10.59
With Ranch
- Mozz Sticks$10.59
With Papizzta Sauce
- Chicken Tenders$8.59
With Onion Rings or French Fries
- Fried Mushrooms$10.59
With Ranch
- Manhattan Rolls$10.59
Stuffed with Mozz, with Ranch
- Potatoe Skins$12.59
Bacon and Cheese
- Corn Bites$10.59
With Ranch
- Chicken Pops$10.59
Breaded Chicken with Papizzta Sauce
- Onion Rings$10.59
With Ranch
- Cauliflower$13.59
Choose up to 4 toppings
- Stromboli$15.59
with Papizzta Sauce
- Calzone$15.59
Mozz, ricotta, papizzta sauce
Pasta
- BYO Pasta
Choose pasta, sauce, and toppings
- Penne & Mushroom$14.69
Garlic, OO, Mush & Parm
- Meat Lasagna$16.69
Sauce, meat, ricotta, parm, mozz
- Fettucini Papizzta$16.69
Alfredo, with chicken and mozz
- Eggplant Florentine$14.69
Breaded, sauce, mozz, parm
- Chicken Parmigiana$16.69
Spaghetti, Ziti, or Fettucinie
- Spaghetti Meatballs$14.69
With Papizzta Sauce
Salad
- House Salad
Lettuce, onion, peppers, tomatoes, cheddar
- Garden Salad
Lettuce, onion, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers
- Greek Salad
Luttuce, onion, green peppers, tomatos, cucumbers, pepperoncini, and feta
- Antipasto Salad
Luttuce, onion, green peppers, tomatos, cucumbers, olives, ham, salami and provolone
- Caeser Salad
Lettuce, crutons, parm
Beverage
Beer
Wine
Lunch Specials
- 2 Slices of Cheese pizza and Can Soda$6.99
- 2 Slices of Pepperoni Pizza and Can Soda$7.99
- 2 Slice of Tpie and Can Soda$9.99
- Any plate of Pasta & Garlic Knots$7.99
- 2 Calzones$24.99
- 2 Stromboli$24.99
- 20" Cheese Pizza, 20" Pepperoni Pizza, 6 Garlic Knots, & 2 Liter Soda$40.00
- 16" Pepperoni, 3 Chicken Tenders & 2 Liter Soda$20.00
- 20" Godfather, 20" Supreme, 10 Chicken Pops, 12 Garlic Knots & 6 Mozzarella Sticks & 2 Liter Soda$60.00