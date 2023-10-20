PappaRoti- Frisco 9188 Prestmont Place
Coffee
Espresso Drinks
Coffee Drinks
Tea Drinks
Pappuccino
Drinks
Smoothies
Milkshakes
Fresh Juices
Buns
Signature Bun
$4.99
Freshly baked, Crisp and crunchy caramel coffee on the outside. Soft, buttery and rich on the inside.
Ferrero Rocher Bun
$12.49
Ferrero Rocher, Waffles Bowl, Vanilla Ice cream, Hazelnuts, dark chocolate sauce.
Oreo Bun
$11.99
Oreo Cookies, Waffles bowl vanilla ice cream, Oreo Crumbs & Chocolate
Mona Lisa
$11.99
Banana, Fresh Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate & Caramel Sauce
Nuts For Nutella
$12.49
Nutella, Whipped Cream, Fresh Hazelnuts & Banana
ICloud
$10.99
Fresh Strawberry, Whipped Cream & Chocolate Sauce.
Berries Delights
$10.99
Fresh Strawberries, Strawberry Sauce, Sliced Almonds & White Chocolate Chips.
Biscof Bun
$12.99
Toffee sauce, Whipped Cream & Chocolate Sauce
Lone Star
$10.99
Vanilla Ice cream, Caramel Sauce, chocolate sauce.
4 Signature Buns
$15.96
8 Signature Buns
$31.95
12 Signature Buns
$47.88
PappaRoti- Frisco 9188 Prestmont Place Location and Ordering Hours
(630) 340-1953
Open now • Closes at 3:45AM