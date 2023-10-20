Coffee

Espresso Drinks

Espresso
$2.50+
Espresso Macchiato
$3.50+
Espresso Con Panna
$3.00+
Affogato Espresso
$5.00+

Coffee Drinks

Black Coffee
$2.50+
Cappuccino
$4.50+
Caramel Macchiato
$5.00+
Americano
$3.00+
Cafe Latte
$4.50+
Vanilla Latte
$4.50+
Mocha Latte
$4.50+
Caramel Latte
$4.50+
Salted Caramel Latte
$4.50+
White Chocolate Latte
$4.50+
Hot Chocolate
$3.50+
Ginger Milk
$3.00+
Steamed Milk
$2.75+
BIB American Coffee 96 oz
$24.99

Signature Drinks

Karak Tea
$4.00+
Horlicks
$4.00+
Turkish Coffee
$3.50
BIB Karak Tea 96 oz
$45.99

Tea Drinks

Matcha Tea
$4.00+
Matcha Latte
$4.50+
Chai Latte
$4.50+
London Fog Latte
$4.50+
Mint Tea
$2.50+
Hibiscus Tea
$2.50+
Green Tea
$2.50+
Tea Flavors
$2.50+

Pappuccino

Caramel Pappuccino
$6.00+
Salted Caramel Pappuccino
$6.00+
Mocha Pappuccino
$6.00+
Coffee Pappuccino
$6.00+
Vanilla Pappuccino
$6.00+
White Chocolate Pappuccino
$6.00+
Dark Chocolate Pappuccino
$6.00+
Karak Tea Pappuccino
$6.00+
Espresso Pappuccino
$6.00+
Matcha Tea Pappuccino
$6.00+

Drinks

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$6.00+
Mango Smoothie
$6.00+
Guava Smoothie
$6.00+
Pina Colada Smoothie
$6.00+
Pineapple Smoothie
$6.00+
Berries Mix Smoothie
$6.00+
Polo - Minted Lemonade Smoothie
$6.00+
Avocado Smoothie
$6.00+

Milkshakes

Ferrero Rocher Milkshake
$6.50+
Oreo Milkshake
$6.50+
Mona Lisa Milkshake
$6.50+
Nuts For Nutella Milkshake
$6.50+
Biscoff Milkshake
$6.50+
Vanilla Milkshake
$6.00+
Chocolate Milkshake
$6.00+

Fresh Juices

Fresh Orange Juice
$5.99+
Fresh Apple Juice
$5.99+
Polo Minted - Lemonade
$5.99+
Fresh Carrot Juice
$5.99+
Water Bottle
$1.99
Cup of Water
$0.50

Buns

Signature Bun
$4.99

Freshly baked, Crisp and crunchy caramel coffee on the outside. Soft, buttery and rich on the inside.

Ferrero Rocher Bun
$12.49

Ferrero Rocher, Waffles Bowl, Vanilla Ice cream, Hazelnuts, dark chocolate sauce.

Oreo Bun
$11.99

Oreo Cookies, Waffles bowl vanilla ice cream, Oreo Crumbs & Chocolate

Mona Lisa
$11.99

Banana, Fresh Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate & Caramel Sauce

Nuts For Nutella
$12.49

Nutella, Whipped Cream, Fresh Hazelnuts & Banana

ICloud
$10.99

Fresh Strawberry, Whipped Cream & Chocolate Sauce.

Berries Delights
$10.99

Fresh Strawberries, Strawberry Sauce, Sliced Almonds & White Chocolate Chips.

Biscof Bun
$12.99

Toffee sauce, Whipped Cream & Chocolate Sauce

Lone Star
$10.99

Vanilla Ice cream, Caramel Sauce, chocolate sauce.

4 Signature Buns
$15.96
8 Signature Buns
$31.95
12 Signature Buns
$47.88

All Day Breakfast

Cinna-Bun
$10.99
Cheese & Honey
$10.99
Early Tweet Ashta
$9.99
Early Tweet Cream Cheese & Jam
$9.99
Early Tweet Peanut Butter
$8.99

Ice Cream

1 Scoop Ice Cream
$2.99
2 Scoop Ice Cream
$5.49
3 Scoop Ice Cream
$7.49
4 Scoop Ice Cream
$10.99

Ice Cream Bun

Ice Cream Buns

Mango Strawberry Bun
$10.99
Nutella & Banana Bun
$10.99
Chocolate Brownie Bun
$10.99
Vanilla Toffee
$10.99
CYO Bun
$10.99
Ice Cream Oreo Bun
$10.99

Promotions

Signature Bun & Med Black Coffee
$6.99
Signature Bun & Karak
$6.49+
Buy 12 get 2 Free Signature Buns
$56.99
Buy 6 get 1 Free Signature Buns
$29.99
Signature Bun & Karak (Copy)
$7.99+

