Detroit Pizzas

Serves 2-4 people. Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Wisconsin Buholzer Brothers® brick cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheese. Traditionally baked in a deep steel pan & famous for its cheese crust. Sauce added after baking with a pattern of crossed lines of sauce. Made with 00 artisan California flour, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.