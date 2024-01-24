Parachute
Food Menu
Food
- Hwe$65.00
3 varities of fresh raw fish and/or shellfish direct from the toyosu market and other premium markets 5 yr aged kanjang, strawberry chojang and fresh wasabi. Contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, wheat, shellfi
- Yuk Hwe$33.00
Slagel family farms beef tartare served near frozen in a sesame dressing and preserved shallots. Contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, wheat, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Yuk Hwe + Platinum Osetra Caviar$103.00
Slagel family farms beef tartare served near frozen in a sesame dressing and preserved shallots. Contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, wheat, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Golbaengi Muchim$33.00
A salad of knobby whelks, chilled somyeon noodles, herbal greens in a kisoondo gochujang dressing
- Korean Fried Chicken$19.00
Whole chicken wings, gochujang, soy, garlic, pickled mu
- Haemul Pajeon$26.00
Onion seafood pancake with shrimp and squid with an onion chili sauce
- Kimchi Pajeon$18.00
Baechu kimchi, chihuahua, allium, onion chili sauce
- Japchae Ddukbokki$19.00
Rice cake noodles with vegetables in a sweet and savory sauce
- Pork Bossam$51.00
Sliced heritage Berkshire pork belly and collar, island creek oysters, musaengchae, napa cabbage hearts, perilla leaves and seasoned saeujeot. Contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, wheat, shellfish or eggs may
- 30 Day Dry Aged Bulgogi$39.00
Marinated slagel family farm dry aged sirloin, enoki mushrooms and scallions
- Godeungeo Gui$33.00
Grilled boston mackerel cured in smoked seasalt and grilled over eucalyptus charcoal
- Kisoondo Doenjang Jjigae$30.00
Spicy lobster soup with morels, sea lettuce, tofu and a cured egg yolk
- Dduk Mandu Guk$37.00
- Yukgaejang$35.00
Beef brisket soup with shIitake mushrooms, egg crepe, ssukat and wild ferns
- S'mores Patbingsu$19.00
Chocolate shaved ice, candied red beans, mochi, puffed barley, toasted Swiss meringue, cinnamon-honey ice cream
- Strawberry Pudding$12.00
Perilla, golden berry, strawberry cheong
- Extra Banchan$3.00
- Extra Sauce$3.00
- Banchan & Rice
- Extra Rice$7.00
- Extra Banchan & Rice$16.00
Set Menu
Valentines Set Menu
- Valentine's Food Menu$75.00
- Valentine's Wine Pairing$50.00
- Valentine's Sool Pairing$50.00
- Kaennip mari twigim
- Saewoo saengchae
- Kimchi Pajeon
- Odaeng
- 30 day dry aged bulgogi
- Vday Bonchon & Rice
- goguma brûlée
- Momma Kim’s hodu dduk
- Vday Nino Costa Arneis
- V-day Colston Spotlite
- Vday Herve Villemade Gamay
- vday Yakju 14
- vday Takju 16
- vday hwaju 12
To go Menu
Food (TG)
- Pork Bossam (To-GO, No Oyesters)$35.00
Sliced heritage Berkshire pork belly and collar, island creek oysters, musaengchae, napa cabbage hearts, perilla leaves and seasoned saeujeot. Contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, wheat, shellfish or eggs may
