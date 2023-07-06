A Taste of Paradise
Meals
Sandwhiches
Hamburger
This hamburger features toasted buns, juicy tomatoes, sweet purple onions, and tangy pickles, providing a perfect blend of flavors and textures. Served with fries, it is a classic and satisfying American dish
Cheeseburger
Indulge in the delicious flavors of a classic cheeseburger with crisp onions, tangy pickles, juicy tomatoes, and fresh lettuce. The savory beef patty is perfectly complemented by the sweet and savory combination of toppings, all nestled between soft, toasted buns.
Bacon Cheeseburger
This delicious bacon cheeseburger is made with toasted buns, juicy tomatoes, sweet purple onions, tangy pickles, crispy bacon, and melted cheese. The combination of flavors and textures creates a mouthwatering experience that is sure to satisfy any burger lover. Served with a side of fries, this classic American dish is perfect for any occasion.
Patty Melt
This patty melt is made with Texas toast, providing a buttery and crispy base for the sandwich. It includes a juicy beef patty, melted American cheese, and topped with grilled onions, creating a savory and sweet combination of flavors. This sandwich is a true comfort food that is perfect for any occasion.
Grilled Cheese
This grilled cheese sandwich is made with two types of cheese: two slices of American cheese and one slice of provolone cheese. The combination of cheeses creates a gooey and flavorful filling that is sandwiched between two slices of toasted bread. Served with a side of fries, this classic comfort food is perfect for a satisfying meal
BLT
This BLT is made with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and juicy tomatoes, all served on buttery Texas toast. Served with fries, it's a delicious and satisfying option for a quick meal, with five strips of bacon adding a hearty touch.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
This fried chicken sandwich features crispy and juicy chicken served on a bun with fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, flavorful onions, and tangy pickles. Served with a side of fries, it's a delicious and satisfying option that offers a perfect blend of flavors and textures.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Get ready for a taste explosion with a spicy fried chicken sandwich, featuring a perfectly seasoned chicken patty coated in crispy, golden breading. Topped with fresh lettuce, onions, pickles, and tomato, this sandwich packs a punch of flavor and texture in every bite. The heat from the spice is perfectly balanced by the cool, crisp veggies, making it a delicious and satisfying meal.
Baskets
Chicken Tender Basket
This chicken strip basket comes with three tender and juicy chicken strips, served alongside crispy fries and buttery Texas toast. It also includes a side of gravy to add a savory touch to the meal.
Spicy Chicken Tender Basket
This spicy chicken tender basket comes with three tender and flavorful chicken strips that are coated in a spicy breading. The basket also includes crispy fries, buttery Texas toast, and a side of gravy to add a savory touch to the meal.
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
This popcorn shrimp basket features crispy and delicious popcorn shrimp, served with hush puppies and fries. It's a filling and satisfying option that is perfect for seafood lovers or anyone in the mood for a tasty meal.
Steak Fingers
This steak finger basket comes with four tender and juicy steak fingers, served alongside buttery Texas toast, flavorful gravy, and crispy fries. This basket is a perfect choice for anyone craving a hearty and filling meal.
Salads
House salad
This house salad is a refreshing mix of crisp lettuce, crunchy almonds, crispy croutons, fresh cabbage and carrots, juicy tomatoes, and sweet strawberries and blueberries. The variety of textures and flavors create a delicious and healthy meal.
Grilled Chicken Salad
This grilled chicken salad is a flavorful mix of crisp lettuce, crunchy almonds, crispy croutons, fresh cabbage and carrots, juicy tomatoes, and sweet strawberries and blueberries. The salad is topped with tender and juicy grilled chicken to add a protein-packed twist to the mix.
Crispy Chicken Salad
This crispy chicken salad is a satisfying mix of crisp lettuce, crunchy almonds, crispy croutons, fresh cabbage and carrots, juicy tomatoes, and sweet strawberries and blueberries. The salad is topped with crispy and delicious fried chicken for an extra crunch and flavor.
Spicy Chicken Salad
This spicy crispy chicken salad is a delicious and flavorful mix of crisp lettuce, crunchy almonds, crispy croutons, fresh cabbage and carrots, juicy tomatoes, and sweet strawberries and blueberries. The salad is topped with crispy and spicy fried chicken to add an extra kick of flavor.
Appetizer
Appetizers
Fried Pickles
These fried pickles are a crispy and flavorful snack that are perfect for sharing.
Fried Cheese Sticks
These crispy cheese sticks are filled with melted cheese and served with marinara sauce for dipping, making them a delicious and satisfying snack.
Fried Mushrooms
These fried mushrooms are a tasty and crunchy appetizer. The mushrooms are battered and deep-fried to create a crispy texture that complements the earthy flavor of the mushrooms.
Onion RIngs
Served hot and crunchy, these onion rings are great for sharing
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy and flavorful sweet potato fries.
French Fries
Whether you prefer them on their own or paired with your favorite burger, sandwich, or dipping sauce, our french fries are sure to satisfy your cravings for that delicious, crispy goodness.
Taquitos
chicken nacho
Extras
Pizza
Our personal pepperoni pizza is a classic favorite, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and savory pepperoni slices. Perfectly sized for one, it's a delicious and satisfying meal that's sure to hit the spot.
Corn Dog
Our corn dog is a classic fair food favorite, featuring a juicy hot dog coated in a golden and crispy cornmeal batter
Egg roll
Our egg roll is a savory and satisfying appetizer, filled with a flavorful mixture of vegetables and protein, wrapped in a crispy and golden exterior.
Burrito
Indulge in our crispy fried mini beef and bean burrito, stuffed with seasoned ground beef and beans, all wrapped in a crispy tortilla. Perfect as a snack or light meal
Hot dog
Enjoy a classic American favorite with our hot dog served on a toasted bun.
Desserts
Funnel Cake Fries
Funnel cake fries are a sweet and crispy treat that are perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. These fries are made from funnel cake batter, deep-fried until golden brown, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Loaded funnel Cake
Indulge in a sweet treat with our loaded funnel cake fries! Golden and crispy funnel cake fries are piled high with juicy strawberries, plump blueberries, a dusting of powdered sugar, fluffy whipped cream, and drizzled with rich chocolate syrup.
Churros
Indulge in a sweet treat with our loaded funnel cake fries! Golden and crispy funnel cake fries are piled high with juicy strawberries, plump blueberries, a dusting of powdered sugar, a dollop of fluffy whipped cream, and drizzled with rich chocolate syrup.