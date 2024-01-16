Paradise Cafe
Drink Menu
Cold Drinks
Coffee
Breakfast & Lunch
Breakfast Platter
- Corned Beef Hash
2 eggs any way, slice of tomato, slice avocado, and Cuban toast$14.00
- Desayuno Chapin
2 eggs any way, black beans, sweet plantains, cheese, cream corn tortillas, and our chapina sauce$14.00
- American Breakfast
2 eggs any way, home fries, bacon, slice tomato, slice avocado and Cuban toast$14.00
- Heavy Duty Breakfast
2 eggs any way, sweet plantains, black beans, cheese, cream, sausage, corn tortillas, and our chapina sauce$17.00
- Huevos Rancheros
3 eggs any way, black beans, avocado, and corn tortillas$12.00
- Desayuno Catracho
Eggs with chorizo, sweet plantains, avocado, black beans, cheese, and homemade flour tortilla$16.00
- Desayuno Indio
Egg with tomato, onions, rice, beans, Garcia sausage, cheese, and corn tortillas$16.00
- Tostadas Chapinas
4 fried corn tortillas with beans, steak, chorizo, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo$16.50
- Green Tacos
3 soft corn tortillas, eggs, green sauce, avocado, and cheese$12.50
- Breakfast Tacos
3 corn tortillas, black beans, chorizo & eggs, and cheese$12.50
- Baleada Sencilla
Eggs, beans, cheese, and cream$8.50
Breakfast Sandwich
- Egg Sandwich$5.50
- Egg & Cheese$6.50
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$8.50
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$8.50
- Ham, Egg & Cheese$8.50
- Chorizo, Egg & Cheese$9.50
- Avocado, Egg & Cheese$10.00
- Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, egg, cheese, sour cream, hot sauce, and hash brown$10.00
- Steak Egg & Cheese
Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise$12.50
- Wake Up Burrito
Steak, egg, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, hot sauce, and hash brown$14.00
- Vegetable Burrito
Green pepper, onion, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, sour cream, hot sauce and hash brown$12.00
- Steak, Egg & Cheese Burrito$12.50
- Cheese toast$3.50
- Cream Cheese Bagel$3.50
- Cuban Toast$1.50
- Avocado Toast$5.00
Omelette
- Ham & Cheese Omelette
Home fries, sliced tomatoes, sliced avocados, and half Cuban toast$13.00
- Vegetable Omelette
Tomato, onion, green pepper, spinach, mushrooms, cheese, home fries, half Cuban toast, sliced tomatoes, and sliced avocados$13.00
- Western Omelette
Ham, cheese, tomato, green pepper, home fries, half Cuban toast, sliced tomato, and sliced avocado$14.00
- Shrimp Omelette
Green pepper, onion, cheese, home fries, sliced tomato, sliced avocado, and half Cuban toast$15.00
- Meat Lover Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham, cheese, home fries, half Cuban toast, sliced tomato, and sliced avocado$15.00
Special Home Platters
- Shrimp Grill$20.00
- Diabla Shrimps$22.00
- Chicken Breast Grill$18.00
- Breaded Chicken Breast$20.00
- Fish Fillet Grill$19.00
- Breaded Fish Fillet$21.00
- Smoked Pork Chops$20.00
- Shredded Pork$20.00
- Palomilla Steak$20.00
- Churrasco$20.00
- Churrasco Guatemalteco
Palomilla, salchicha, guacamole, green onions, fried beans, rice, jalapeño toreado, and cheese$23.00
Salads
Lunch Sandwich
- Cheese Steak Sandwich
Grilled onion, sliced tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, and side of fries$12.00
- Fresh Fish Sandwich
Grilled onion, sliced tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, and side of fries$13.00
- Cuban Mix Sandwich
Ham, cheese, salami, pork, grilled onion, lettuce, sliced tomato, mustard, and side of fries$12.50
- Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled onion, sliced tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, and side of fries$12.00
- Avocado Chicken Sandwich
Grilled onion, sliced tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, and side of fries$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, pickles, tomato, mayonnaise, and side of fries$13.00
- Bobby Sandwich Sandwich
Bacon, tomato, cheese, and avocado$9.00
- BLT$6.00
- Ham & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
- Bacon & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
- Croqueta Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise$8.00
- Paradise Cheeseburger
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onion, mushrooms, mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard$13.00
- Crazy Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, avocado, bacon, grilled onion, mushrooms, mayonnaise, mustard, and ketchup$15.50