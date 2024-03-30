Paraiso Rosel Reading
Food
Antojitos Mexicanos
- Street Tacos of Your Choice$3.25
With onions and cilantro
- Birria Tacos$14.99
Three slow cooked beef tacos in a corn tortilla with melted cheese, onion, and cilantro on the side, comes with consome to dip your authentic Mexican tacos
- Tacos of Fresh Chipotle Chicken$3.50
Served on flour tortilla with chopped iceberg, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Tacos of Fresh Chipotle Beef$3.75
Served on flour tortilla with chopped iceberg, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- 2 Fish Tacos$9.99
Served on flour tortilla with chopped iceberg, pico de gallo, and sour cream, served with rice on the side
- Huaraches$14.99
Steak, al pastor, chorizo, or chicken topped with re-fried beans, blend of cheese, lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, avocado
- Sopes$5.00
Sopes steak, al pastor, chicken, or chorizo topped with re-fried beans, fresh lettuce, pico, and sour cream
- Tostadas De Ceviche$6.00
- Tostadas De Tinga$5.00
- Mexican Corn & Cobb$5.99
- Home-made Empanadas$5.99
Made of your choice beef, chicken, chorizo, steak
- Birria platter$39.99
10 delicious birria Tacos for the all family , comes with consome and our famous red and green sauce , onions, cilantro and limes
- Fiesta Taco platter$28.99
Aperitivos
- Fresh Guacamole$12.99
Made with fresh pico de gallo, served with corn tortilla chips
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Filled with chipotle chicken, mix cheese melted, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side
- Pastelillos$2.99
Of your choice beef, chicken, chorizo
- Jumbo Chicken Wings and Fries$14.99
- California Chicken Quesdailla$11.99
With fresh grilled chicken, onion, and peppers, avocado, pico, mix of cheese, and spicy ranch
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
With fresh grilled spicy shrimp, onion, and peppers, avocado, pico, mix of cheese, and spicy ranch
- Steak Quesadilla$12.99
With sautéed onion and peppers, mix cheese, spicy ranch, and pico de gallo
- Paraiso Nachos$10.99
Topped with re-fried beans, your choice of meat, mexican cheese, fresh iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream
- Papas Texanas$12.99
Cajun fries topped with mix cheese, bacon, sour cream, and ranch on the side
Tortas
- Tortas$14.99
- Santa Fe Burrito$13.99
12 inch flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, al pastor, carnitas, sauteed onions, and peppers, lettuce, fresh pico, avocado and spicy ranch served with rice on the side
- Tex-Mex Burrito Chicken$14.99
Tex-Mex burrito chicken grilled burrito filled with meat, cheese, grilled onion, and peppers coated with BBQ sauce, served with rice, beans
- Tex-Mex Burrito Steak$14.99
Tex-Mex burrito steak grilled burrito filled with meat, cheese, grilled onion, and peppers coated with BBQ sauce, served with rice, beans
- Fajitas$13.99
Served with served with lettuce, cheese, pico, sour cream, rice, and beans, add guacamole for $1.50
- Paraiso Rosel Fajitas$19.99
Mix of chicken, steak, shrimp, carnitas, and chorizo,
Mexican Entrees
- Parillada Mix$18.99
Sirloin steak, jumbo shrimp, blacken chicken served over a bed of rice with bean on the side
- Bisteck a Ala Mexicana$17.99
Sirloin steak cooked with Mexican tomato sauce, rice, and bean on the side with small salad to make your own tacos
- Mojarra Frita$19.99
Fried hole tilapia topped with shrimp served with fries and salad on the side
- Pina Loca Campechana$22.99
Real roasted pineapple topped with mix of steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and carnitas with rice and beans of the side
- Camarones Ala Dyabla$18.99
Sautéed spicy shrimp with onion and peppers, tomato sauce, rice, and beans on the side
- Jumbo Shrimp Skewer$17.99
Sautéed with garlic butter and Cajun seasoning over a bed of rice and bean on the side
- Cocktail De Camarones$19.99
Shrimp cocktail, mixed with tomato sauce, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado
- Blacken Tilapia$13.99
Topped with fresh pico de gallo, served with rice, and broccoli
- Chicken Enchiladas$14.99
Topped with mole verde, cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream, and avocado
- Enchiladas Poblanas$15.99
Enchiladas poblanas beef enchiladas topped with red mole sauce, lettuce, cheese, pico, sour cream, and avocado
- Flautas Chicken$14.99
Flautas chicken fried taquitos topped with lettuce, pico, cheese, sour cream, and avocado, served with rice and beans
- Flautas Beef$14.99
Flautas beef fried taquitos topped with lettuce, pico, cheese, sour cream, and avocado, served with rice and beans
- Chilaquiles Paraiso$14.99
Crispy tortillas strips tossed in green mild salsa topped with eggs sunny side up, your choice of meat (chorizo, steak, chicken, adobada), cheese, sour cream comes with beans and rice on the side
Soup & Salads
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.99
- Taco Salad Beef$12.99
Topped with blend of cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and sour cream, served with your choice of dressing
- Taco Salad Chicken$12.99
Topped with blend of cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and sour cream, served with your choice of dressing
- Taco Salad Shrimp$15.99
Topped with blend of cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and sour cream, served with your choice of dressing
Burgers
- Bacon Cheese Burger Quesadilla$10.99
Filled with blend of cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and spicy ranch
- Texas Burger$11.99
Hamburger cooked to your desired temperature topped with American cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles
- Cheeseburger$9.99
Over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and pickles
- Bacon Cheese Burger$10.99
Over a bed of lettuce tomatoes, mayo, and pickles
- California Cheese Burger$10.99
Over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and pickles
- Tender Platter$12.99
With fries
- Philly Cheese Steak$13.99
Real steak sautted with onion and peppers, topped with fresh American cheese, served with fries