Paralia Kitchen
We are not accepting online orders right now.
SNACKS
HOT APPS
CRUDO
SALATA
SANDWICHES
PSARI
PASTA
PIZZA
DESSERTS
DRINKS
SNACKS
Garlic Parmesan Fries
$12.95
Mozzarella Sticks
$12.95
Guac & Chips
$13.95
Bruschetta
$13.95
HOT APPS
Crispy Fried Zucchini Chips
$13.95
Spanakopita
$14.95
Roasted Cauliflower
$14.95
Cheese Pretzel
$14.95
Eggplant Stack
$14.95
CRUDO
Ahi Tuna Tartar
$18.95
Out of stock
Hamachi Crudo
Out of stock
Tropical Bronze Ceviche
$22.95
Out of stock
SALATA
Greek Salad
$22.95
Caprese Salad
$18.95
Quionoa Tabule Salad
$18.95
Fatoush Salad
$18.95
Nicoise Salad
$24.95
SANDWICHES
Greek Avocado Toast
$16.95
Italian Tuna Sandwhich
$21.95
Out of stock
Loch Arbour Club Sandwhich
$17.95
Out of stock
Impossible Burger
$19.95
PSARI
Faroe Island Salmon
$28.95
Fillet Of Bronzini
$26.95
Grilled Yellowfin Tuna Steak
$28.95
PASTA
Spicy Rigatoni
$23.95
Artichoke Pappardelle
$22.95
Wild Mushroom Ravioli
$23.95
PIZZA
Classic Cheese Pie
$16.95
Margarita Pie
$17.95
Wild Mushroom Pie
$21.95
Paralia Pie
$19.95
Artichoke Pie
$22.00
Bianca Pie
$18.95
Out of stock
Picante Pie
$18.95
DESSERTS
Italian Cheesecake
$14.00
Tiramisu
$14.00
Seasonal Gelato
$12.00
Out of stock
DRINKS
Coke
$3.00
Water
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Paralia Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(732) 779-6685
100 Ocean Place, Loch Arbour, NJ 07711
Closed
All hours
