Paralia Kitchen


SNACKS

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$12.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.95

Guac & Chips

$13.95

Bruschetta

$13.95

HOT APPS

Crispy Fried Zucchini Chips

$13.95

Spanakopita

$14.95

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.95

Cheese Pretzel

$14.95

Eggplant Stack

$14.95

CRUDO

Ahi Tuna Tartar

$18.95Out of stock

Hamachi Crudo

Out of stock

Tropical Bronze Ceviche

$22.95Out of stock

SALATA

Greek Salad

$22.95

Caprese Salad

$18.95

Quionoa Tabule Salad

$18.95

Fatoush Salad

$18.95

Nicoise Salad

$24.95

SANDWICHES

Greek Avocado Toast

$16.95

Italian Tuna Sandwhich

$21.95Out of stock

Loch Arbour Club Sandwhich

$17.95Out of stock

Impossible Burger

$19.95

PSARI

Faroe Island Salmon

$28.95

Fillet Of Bronzini

$26.95

Grilled Yellowfin Tuna Steak

$28.95

PASTA

Spicy Rigatoni

$23.95

Artichoke Pappardelle

$22.95

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$23.95

PIZZA

Classic Cheese Pie

$16.95

Margarita Pie

$17.95

Wild Mushroom Pie

$21.95

Paralia Pie

$19.95

Artichoke Pie

$22.00

Bianca Pie

$18.95Out of stock

Picante Pie

$18.95

DESSERTS

Italian Cheesecake

$14.00

Tiramisu

$14.00

Seasonal Gelato

$12.00Out of stock

DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00