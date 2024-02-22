Paravicini's Italian Bistro Paravicnini's Italian Bistro
Food Menu
Appetizers
- add 1 ball$6.00
- Antipasto Di Casa$18.95
Meant to be shared. An array of traditional imported meats, cheeses & marinated vegetables
- Arancini$18.95
Italian risotto balls, stuffed with cheese and peas over a basil pesto cream sauce. Featured on food network
- Artichokes Fritti$15.95
Lightly dusted, then deep-fried. Served with a roasted garlic dipping sauce
- Bruschetta Pomodoro$14.95
Italian bread topped with fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions & mozzarella
- Calamari Fritti$15.95
Lightly dusted, then deep fried. Served with a spicy tomato sauce
- Calamari Arrabiatta$17.95
Fried, then sautéed with hot peppers, black olives, capers & sun-dried tomatoes
- Clams Posillipo$16.95
Served red or white, with herbs, garlic & olive oil
- garlic bread$10.00
- Garlic chz bread$12.00
- Hot & Pots$15.95
Spicy Italian sausage, hot peppers, spinach, sliced potatoes, garlic & olive oil
- Mozzarella Fritti$14.95
Mozzarella breaded and fried, served with marinara
- Mussels Posillipo$16.95
Served red or white, with herbs, garlic & olive oil
Soups & Salads
- Add Caesar Salad$4.95
- Add House Salad$4.95
- Bowl pasta E Fagioli$10.95
Italian pasta and bean soup with a hearty tomato broth
- Bowl Risotto E Fagioli$10.95
Tomatoes, beans & rice soup
- Cup Risotto e Fagioli$8.95
- Bowl Wedding Soup$11.95
Chicken with spinach, baby meatballs & pasta
- Chef's Salad$19.95
Turkey, soppressata, salami, provolone, mozzarella, eggs, olives & tomatoes
- Cobb Salad$19.95
Our house salad topped with grilled chicken, tomato, fried prosciutto, eggs & Gorgonzola
- Mozzarella Caprese$15.95
Roma tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, onions, olive oil & basil
- Traditional Hail Caesar$15.95
Crisp romaine lettuce with housemade Caesar dressing, tossed with garlic croutons & Romano cheese
Pastas
- Baked Manicotti$21.95
Pasta filled with ricotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Cheese Ravioli$21.95
Pasta pillows filled with cheese, topped with our marinara sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$21.95
Egg noodles tossed with a perfect blend of cream, cheese & butter
- Gnocchi Bolognese$23.95Out of stock
Potato pasta tossed in a hearty sauce of ground beef & vegetable ragout
- Lasagna$22.95
Layered with beef, spinach, mozzarella, tomato sauce & ricotta cheese
- Pasta Pesto$22.95
Spaghetti pasta with a basil, garlic, olive oil, pine nuts, & cheese cream sauce
- Penne Alla Vodka$22.95
Penne pasta tossed in a vodka pink sauce with onions & prosciutto
- Rigatoni Carmella$22.95
Chicken, pancetta, broccoli & portobello mushrooms in a cream sauce
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$20.95
An Italian-American classic, our meatballs are made fresh daily
- Spaghetti Pomodoro$18.95
Spaghetti in a sauce of crushed tomatoes, garlic, onions, olive oil & basil
- Tonios Rigatoni$24.95
Rigatoni with chicken & fresh mozzarella in a tomato basil cream sauce
- Tortellini Carbonara$23.95
Cheese-filled pasta in Alfredo sauce with peas & prosciutto
Entrees
- Chicken Carsoni$25.95
Breast of chicken sautéed, then simmered in a roasted garlic pesto cream sauce with broccoli & mushroom
- Chicken Florentine$25.95
Sautéed with lemon butter sauce & prosciutto. Served over sautéed spinach
- Chicken Marco$26.95
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with four cheeses, red onion, tomatoes, garlic, basil & broccoli. Served over fettuccine Alfredo
- Chicken Marsala$25.95
Sautéed and finished with a mushroom marsala sauce
- Chicken Parmigiana$24.95
Breaded and topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Picatta$24.95
Sautéed with lemon butter sauce & capers
- Chicken Pizziola$25.95
Sautéed with marinara, onions, garlic & mushroom. Served over risotto
- Chicken Saltimbocca$25.95
With sage, prosciutto & cheese in a lemon butter sauce
- Chicken Valeria$26.95
Breast of chicken sautéed with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & mushroom sauce
- Cod Florentine$26.95
Sautéed with lemon butter sauce & capers. Served over sautéed spinach
- Eggplant Parmigiana$24.95
Eggplant breaded and fried, then baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Fettuccini Gabriella$26.95
Sautéed shrimp and bay scallops, with garlic, basil, onions & fresh roma tomatoes in a cream sauce, tossed with fettuccine
- Four Cheese Alfredo$24.95
Parmesan, Romano, boursin & mozzarella cheese
- Fruitti Di Mare$30.95
Shrimp, mussels, clams, bay scallops & calamari in a spicy white or red sauce
- Grilled Salmon$28.95
- Pomodoro$20.95
With crushed tomatoes, red onion, olive oil & basil
- Prosciutto Wrapped Cod$26.95
Wrapped with prosciutto, served with a tomato basil cream sauce
- Salmon Francesco$28.95
Topped with butter lemon wine sauce, capers & artichoke hearts. Served over risotto
- Salmon Jeanette$30.95
Served in a Dijon-dill sauce, topped with shrimp
- Scallops ala Pesto$25.95
- Seafood Fra Diavolo$25.95
Served over linguini in a red or white sauce, with a little bit of spice
- Shrimp Puttanesca$25.95
Sautéed with olive oil, capers, garlic, kalamata olives & sun-dried tomatoes over spaghetti
- Shrimp Scampi$25.95
Shrimp in a garlic butter sauce with tomatoes
- Steak Paravicini$35.95
10 oz New York strip topped with a shrimp, fresh tomato, garlic, onion & basil Alfredo sauce. Warning: eating raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical
- Steak Waterbury Style$33.95
10 oz New York strip topped with hot peppers, spinach & sliced potatoes. Warning: eating raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tenderloin Gorgonzola$39.95
Two 4 oz filet mignon with portobello mushrooms, roasted pepper, spinach & Gorgonzola cream sauce. Warning: eating raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain med
- Tenderloin of Beef Voldostano$39.95
Two 4 oz filet mignon, topped with prosciutto, mozzarella cheese & mushroom brandy sauce. Warning: eating raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical cond
- Tutto Di Mare$30.95
Clams, shrimp, calamari, mussels & bay scallops over linguini in a red or white sauce, with a little bit of spice
- Veal Giuseppe$30.95
Veal scaloppini sautéed with spicy Italian sausage, onions, hot and sweet peppers, capers, olives, garlic & olive oil
- Veal Marsala$29.95
Scaloppini sautéed & finished with a mushroom marsala sauce
- Veal Parmigiana$25.95
Breaded, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Veal Picatta$29.95
Scaloppini sautéed with lemon butter sauce & capers
- Veal Tuscano$30.95
Veal scaloppini sautéed with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes & artichoke hearts, finished in a roasted garlic cream sauce
Bambinos
Desserts
- Bada Bing Cheesecake$11.00
Rich cherry cheesecake topped with a black cherry sauce, drizzled with dark chocolate
- Biscotti Parfait$10.00
Layers of crumbled Biscotti, vanilla ice cream, caramel, Frangelico & almonds
- Cannoli$9.00
Crisp fried pastry tubes filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips
- Chocolate Seduction$10.00
Rich layers of chocolate cake, covered in a decadent chocolate cream icing, topped with almonds
- Mandarin Orange Vanilla Panna Cotta$9.00
Italian custard served with a lemon sauce and toasted almonds
- Small Cannoli$5.00
Each
- Spumoni$9.00
Italian style ice cream
- Tiramisu$10.00
A rich dessert of lady fingers, mascarpone, espresso & chocolate
- Vanilla Ice Cream$9.00
Sides
- Add 1 arancini$6.00
- Add 2 Meatballs$10.00
- Add 2 Sausage$9.95
- Add Bolognese$3.95
- Add Broccoli$1.75
- Add Chicken$10.95
- Add Clams$11.95
- Add Hot Peppers$1.75
- Add Mushrooms$1.75
- Add Mussels$11.95
- Add NY Strip$32.00
- Add one Meatball$6.00
- Add one sausage$5.00
- Add Prosuitto$2.50
- Add Salmon$17.95
- add sauce$3.00
- Add Scallops$10.95
- Add Shrimp$11.95
- Add Spinach$1.75
- Add Tenderloin$32.00
- Side Chips$3.00
- side pasta$4.00
Lunch
Lunch Pasta
- Spaghetti & Meatballs (Lunch)$14.95
An Italian-American classic, tossed with marinara
- Tortellini Carbonara (Lunch)$14.95
Cheese-filled pasta in Alfredo sauce with peas & prosciutto
- Chicken Parmigiana (Lunch)$14.95
Breaded, pounded chicken, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Tonio's Rigatoni (Lunch)$14.95
Rigatoni with tomatoes, garlic, basil, chicken & cream with fresh mozzarella
- Veal Milanese (Lunch)$14.95
Breaded veal cutlet topped with cheese, sautéed tomatoes, capers, garlic, onions & black olives in a lemon butter wine sauce
- Peroni Battered Fish & Chips$14.95
Atlantic cod dipped in beer batter and served with housemade chips
- Eggplant Rollatini (Lunch)$14.95
Eggplant stuffed with a mixture of four cheeses, topped with marinara, baked and served over penne pasta
- Sausage Cannelloni (Lunch)$14.95
Spicy Italian sausage mixed with four cheeses, topped with marinara and baked golden brown
- Penne Alla Vodka (Lunch)$14.95
Penne pasta tossed in vodka pink sauce with onions & prosciutto
- Cup Fagiole$3.95
- House Salad Lunch$3.95
- Caesar Salad Lunch$3.95
Sandwiches
- The Godfather Burger$14.95
Italian seasoned ground beef topped with roasted peppers, grilled onions, provolone & mozzarella. Warning: eating raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medi
- Parmigiana Sandwich$14.95
Eggplant, chicken or veal topped with our marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Sausage & Peppers Sandwich$14.95
Spicy Italian sausage with hot and sweet peppers
- Herb Crusted Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Parmesan and herb crusted chicken, topped with mozzarella
- Panini Paravicini$14.95
Capocollo, salami, turkey & soppressata with mozzarella & provolone, baked in the oven until golden brown
- Meatball Sandwich$14.95
Our meatballs are made fresh daily and never frozen. Topped with our marinara & mozzarella
- CT Joey Biggs$14.95
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion & roasted peppers
- Grilled Chicken Portobello Sandwich$14.95
Chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, grilled onions & mozzarella