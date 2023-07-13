Paris Bakery - Monterey 271 Bonifacio Place
Breakfast
Croissants
Almond Croissant
$4.75
Apple Cranberry Scones
$3.95
Apple Turnover
$4.25
Apricot Croissant
$4.25
Brioche
$3.75
Cherry Croissant
$4.25
Chocolate Almond Croissant
$4.75
Chocolate Banana Croissant
$4.50
Chocolate Croissant
$4.25
Cinnamon Raisin Roll
$4.25
Cinnamon Twist
$3.95
Cream-Cheese Croissant
$4.25
Custard Brioche
$3.95
Danish
$3.95
Ham & Cheese Croissant
$4.50
Mini Danish
$2.95
Muffins
$3.50
Plain Croissant
$3.50
Raspberry Croissant
$4.25
Scones
$3.75
Sticky Buns
$3.75
Strawberry Almond Croissant
$3.95
Day Old Croissant Bag
$3.75
Frozen Plain Croissant (6)
$21.00
Frozen Filled Croissant (6)
$28.50
Breakfast Croissants
Coffee Cakes & Breakfast Loaves
Breakfast Items
Beverages
Drinks
Apple Juice
$2.75
Chocolate Milk
$2.75
Cranberry Juice
$2.75
Gatorade
$3.00
Limonade
$4.50
Milk
$2.75
Monster
$4.50
OJ
$3.75
Orangina
$4.50
Perrier
$3.75
Snapple
$3.00
Snapple Ice Tea
$3.00
Soda
$1.50
Sparkling Apple Juice
$3.00
Sparkling Water
$3.00
V8
$3.25
Water
$1.50
Champagne Split
$11.00
Mimosa
$12.50
Champagne + OJ
Wine
$7.50
Domestic Beer
$5.50
European/Import Beer
$6.50
Italian Soda
$4.50
Coffee Drinks
Coffee (small)
$2.75
Coffee (large)
$3.00
Espresso (single)
$3.75
Espresso (double)
$4.75
Red Eye (single)
$4.25
Red Eye (double)
$5.25
Americano (single)
$4.25
Americano (double)
$5.25
Cappucino (single)
$4.75
Cappucino (double)
$5.25
Latte (single)
$4.75
Latte (double)
$5.75
Mocha (single)
$5.00
Mocha (double)
$6.25
White Mocha (single)
$5.00
White Mocha (double)
$6.25
Macchiato (single)
$4.25
Macchiato (double)
$5.25
Café Breve (single)
$4.75
Café Breve (double)
$5.75
Frappucino (single)
$6.50
Frappucino (double)
$7.25
Cortado (single)
$4.75
Cortado (double)
$5.75
The Cloud
$5.25
Café au Lait
$4.25
Chai Latte
$5.25
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
Hot Tea
$3.50
London Fog
$4.25
Italien/French Soda
$4.50
Cream Soda
$4.75
Steamers
$4.00
Coffee To Go Box
$25.00
Coffee To Go Box - W. Cups, Sugar,...
$27.00
Breads
Breads
3-Seed Bread
$6.25
9-Grain Roll
$0.95
9-Grain Square
$6.25
Assorted Rolls
$0.95
Baguette
$3.25
Brioche Square
$9.75
Cheddar Bread
$6.25
Cheddar Buns
$1.75
Ciabatta Loaf
$3.75
Ciabatta Long
$3.75
Ciabatta Roll
$0.95
Cinnamon Raisin Square
$6.25
Cinnamon Square
$6.50
Country Loaf
$5.25
Dinner Roll
$0.90
Epi
$3.25
Epi Seed
$3.50
Ficelle
$2.50
Francesca Buns
$1.75
Francesca Loaf
$4.25
French Boule - large
$5.25
French Boule - Small
$4.25
Half Baguette
$2.25
Half Ciabatta
$2.75
Half Seeded Baguette
$2.50
Hallah Braided
$6.25
Hallah Square
$6.25
Hamburger Buns
$1.75
Herb & Olive Roll
$0.95
Italien
$3.75
Kaiser Buns
$1.75
Mini Assorted Roll
$0.75
Mini Pain
$1.50
Olive Bread
$6.25
Parisien
$3.50
Parker House Roll
$0.90
Petit Pain
$1.50
Pillow Bread
$6.50
Rustic Bread
$6.50
Sour Baguette
$3.25
Sour Boule - Large
$5.25
Sour Boule -Small
$4.25
Sour Dinner Roll
$0.90
Sour Loaf
$3.75
Sour Loaf Seeded
$4.75
Sour Mini Pain
$1.50
Squaw Bread
$6.75
Sweet Long
$3.75
Viennois
$1.50
Walnut Wheat Boule
$6.75
Wheat Half Baguette
$2.50
Wheat Square
$5.95
White Square
$5.95
Day Old Slicing
$0.50
Misc.
Desserts & Cookies
Cookies
Almond Tuile
$1.25
Biscotti
$2.25
Biscotti Chocolate
$2.50
Brownie
$3.75
Cherry Cookie
$1.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie (large)
$2.75
Chocolate Dipped Cookie
$1.25
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie
$1.25
Cinnamon Record Cookie
$1.25
Eiffel Tower
$2.75
Large Almond Meringue
$2.75
Large Meringue
$2.50
Lemon Pecan Cookie
$1.25
Mini Coconut Macaroon (chocolate)
$1.50
Mini Coconut Macaroon
$1.25
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
$1.25
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (large)
$2.75
Palmier
$1.25
Peanut Butter Cookie (large)
$2.75
Peanut Butter Cookie (small)
$1.25
Pecan Bars
$3.75
Raspberry Palmier
$2.50
Raspberry Sable
$1.25
Rothschild Cookie
$1.25
Small Almond Meringue
$1.75
Small Meringue
$1.50
Smiley Face Cookie
$2.00
Speciality Cookie
$1.25
Walnut Cookie
$2.75
Wedding Cookie
$1.25
Tarts & Cakes
Alizee
$5.75+
Amandine Tart
$5.00+
Apple Custard Tart
$5.75+
Apple Streudel Tart
$5.75+
Black Forest Cake
$5.75+
Carrott Cake
$5.75+
Cheesecake
$5.75+
Chocolate Eclair
$5.75
Chocolate Ganache
$5.75+
Chocolate Mousse
$5.75+
Fraisier Cake
$5.75+
Fruit Tart
$5.75+
Hollandaise Tart
$5.00+
La Perle Noire
$5.75+
Lemon Chiffon Cake
$31.50+
Lemon Tart
$5.75+
Linzer Tart
$5.00+
Mixed Berry Tart
$33.50+
Mona Lisa Cake
$5.75+
Napoleon
$5.75+
Opera Cake
$5.75+
Princess Cake
$5.75+
Strawberry Tart
$5.75+
Tiramisu Cake
$5.75+
Triple Chocolate Mousse
$5.75+
Tutti Frutti
$31.50+
Mini & Misc.
Pies
Special Order
Misc./Wholesale - COD
Paris Bakery - Monterey 271 Bonifacio Place Location and Ordering Hours
(831) 646-1620
Closed • Opens Friday at 6:30AM