Breakfast

Croissants

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Apple Cranberry Scones

$3.95

Apple Turnover

$4.25

Apricot Croissant

$4.25

Brioche

$3.75

Cherry Croissant

$4.25

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.75

Chocolate Banana Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Cinnamon Raisin Roll

$4.25

Cinnamon Twist

$3.95

Cream-Cheese Croissant

$4.25

Custard Brioche

$3.95

Danish

$3.95

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Mini Danish

$2.95

Muffins

$3.50

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Raspberry Croissant

$4.25

Scones

$3.75

Sticky Buns

$3.75

Strawberry Almond Croissant

$3.95

Day Old Croissant Bag

$3.75

Frozen Plain Croissant (6)

$21.00

Frozen Filled Croissant (6)

$28.50

Breakfast Croissants

Breakfast Croissant (ham)

$6.50

Breakfast Croissant (spinach)

$6.25

Coffee Cakes & Breakfast Loaves

Banana Nut Slices

$3.25

Choc. Vanilla Slices

$3.25

Fruit Slices

$3.25

Small Loaf

$5.95

Small Coffee Cake

$15.00

Coffee Cake (slice)

$3.50

Coffee Cake (whole)

$26.50

Apple Pecan Coffee Cake (slice)

$4.00

Apple Pecan Coffee Cake (whole)

$28.50

Pineapple Upsidedown (slice)

$4.00

Pineapple Upside-down (whole)

$28.50

Breakfast Items

Bread Pudding (whole)

$6.75

Bread Pudding (half)

$4.75

Oatmeal

$6.25

Oatmeal with Berries

$8.25

Slice of Pillow Bread

$1.75

Nutella Sandwich

$5.50

Peanut Butter Sandwich

$5.50

Beverages

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Gatorade

$3.00

Limonade

$4.50

Milk

$2.75

Monster

$4.50

OJ

$3.75

Orangina

$4.50

Perrier

$3.75

Snapple

$3.00

Snapple Ice Tea

$3.00

Soda

$1.50

Sparkling Apple Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

V8

$3.25

Water

$1.50

Champagne Split

$11.00

Mimosa

$12.50

Champagne + OJ

Wine

$7.50

Domestic Beer

$5.50

European/Import Beer

$6.50

Italian Soda

$4.50

Coffee Drinks

Coffee (small)

$2.75

Coffee (large)

$3.00

Espresso (single)

$3.75

Espresso (double)

$4.75

Red Eye (single)

$4.25

Red Eye (double)

$5.25

Americano (single)

$4.25

Americano (double)

$5.25

Cappucino (single)

$4.75

Cappucino (double)

$5.25

Latte (single)

$4.75

Latte (double)

$5.75

Mocha (single)

$5.00

Mocha (double)

$6.25

White Mocha (single)

$5.00

White Mocha (double)

$6.25

Macchiato (single)

$4.25

Macchiato (double)

$5.25

Café Breve (single)

$4.75

Café Breve (double)

$5.75

Frappucino (single)

$6.50

Frappucino (double)

$7.25

Cortado (single)

$4.75

Cortado (double)

$5.75

The Cloud

$5.25

Café au Lait

$4.25

Chai Latte

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

London Fog

$4.25

Italien/French Soda

$4.50

Cream Soda

$4.75

Steamers

$4.00

Coffee To Go Box

$25.00

Coffee To Go Box - W. Cups, Sugar,...

$27.00

Breads

Breads

3-Seed Bread

$6.25

9-Grain Roll

$0.95

9-Grain Square

$6.25

Assorted Rolls

$0.95

Baguette

$3.25

Brioche Square

$9.75

Cheddar Bread

$6.25

Cheddar Buns

$1.75

Ciabatta Loaf

$3.75

Ciabatta Long

$3.75

Ciabatta Roll

$0.95

Cinnamon Raisin Square

$6.25

Cinnamon Square

$6.50

Country Loaf

$5.25

Dinner Roll

$0.90

Epi

$3.25

Epi Seed

$3.50

Ficelle

$2.50

Francesca Buns

$1.75

Francesca Loaf

$4.25

French Boule - large

$5.25

French Boule - Small

$4.25

Half Baguette

$2.25

Half Ciabatta

$2.75

Half Seeded Baguette

$2.50

Hallah Braided

$6.25

Hallah Square

$6.25

Hamburger Buns

$1.75

Herb & Olive Roll

$0.95

Italien

$3.75

Kaiser Buns

$1.75

Mini Assorted Roll

$0.75

Mini Pain

$1.50

Olive Bread

$6.25

Parisien

$3.50

Parker House Roll

$0.90

Petit Pain

$1.50

Pillow Bread

$6.50

Rustic Bread

$6.50

Sour Baguette

$3.25

Sour Boule - Large

$5.25

Sour Boule -Small

$4.25

Sour Dinner Roll

$0.90

Sour Loaf

$3.75

Sour Loaf Seeded

$4.75

Sour Mini Pain

$1.50

Squaw Bread

$6.75

Sweet Long

$3.75

Viennois

$1.50

Walnut Wheat Boule

$6.75

Wheat Half Baguette

$2.50

Wheat Square

$5.95

White Square

$5.95

Day Old Slicing

$0.50

Misc.

Croutons

$6.50

1 pound

Breadcrumbs (1lb)

$4.75

1 pound

Sesame Seeds (1lb)

$7.50

1 pound

Yeast (1lb)

$7.00

1 pound

Pizza Dough (1lb)

$4.75

1 pound

Desserts & Cookies

Cookies

Almond Tuile

$1.25

Biscotti

$2.25

Biscotti Chocolate

$2.50

Brownie

$3.75

Cherry Cookie

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie (large)

$2.75

Chocolate Dipped Cookie

$1.25

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.25

Cinnamon Record Cookie

$1.25

Eiffel Tower

$2.75

Large Almond Meringue

$2.75

Large Meringue

$2.50

Lemon Pecan Cookie

$1.25

Mini Coconut Macaroon (chocolate)

$1.50

Mini Coconut Macaroon

$1.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (large)

$2.75

Palmier

$1.25

Peanut Butter Cookie (large)

$2.75

Peanut Butter Cookie (small)

$1.25

Pecan Bars

$3.75

Raspberry Palmier

$2.50

Raspberry Sable

$1.25

Rothschild Cookie

$1.25

Small Almond Meringue

$1.75

Small Meringue

$1.50

Smiley Face Cookie

$2.00

Speciality Cookie

$1.25

Walnut Cookie

$2.75

Wedding Cookie

$1.25

Tarts & Cakes

Alizee

$5.75+

Amandine Tart

$5.00+

Apple Custard Tart

$5.75+

Apple Streudel Tart

$5.75+

Black Forest Cake

$5.75+

Carrott Cake

$5.75+

Cheesecake

$5.75+

Chocolate Eclair

$5.75

Chocolate Ganache

$5.75+

Chocolate Mousse

$5.75+

Fraisier Cake

$5.75+

Fruit Tart

$5.75+

Hollandaise Tart

$5.00+

La Perle Noire

$5.75+

Lemon Chiffon Cake

$31.50+

Lemon Tart

$5.75+

Linzer Tart

$5.00+

Mixed Berry Tart

$33.50+

Mona Lisa Cake

$5.75+

Napoleon

$5.75+

Opera Cake

$5.75+

Princess Cake

$5.75+

Strawberry Tart

$5.75+

Tiramisu Cake

$5.75+

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$5.75+

Tutti Frutti

$31.50+

Mini & Misc.

Mini Pastries

$2.75

Cake Pops

$3.50

Chocolate Truffles

$2.00

Cupcakes

$3.95

Dipped Strawberry

$2.75

Small Bites

$1.25

Writing on Cake

$3.00

Pies

Pie (apple)

$23.00

Pie (blueberry)

$23.00

Pie (cherry)

$23.00

Pie (lemon meringue)

$24.00

Pie (peach)

$24.00

Pie (pecan)

$24.00

Pie (Key Lime)

$24.00

Special Order

10 Persons Cakes/Tarts

$51.50

12 Persons Cakes/Tarts

$61.50

1/4 Sheet Cake

$75.00

1/2 Sheet Cake

$150.00

Full Sheet Cake

$300.00

Writing on Cake

$3.00

Misc./Wholesale - COD

Misc.

Paris Bakery Mugs

$5.75

Paris Bakery T-shirts

$18.00

Candles

$3.75