Park City Music Hall
Tacos
- Cauliflower & Chickpea taco$6.00
spicy roasted cauliflower and chickpeas, pickled onion, jalapenos, lime crema and cilantro
- Korean BBQ Fried Chicken Taco$6.00
Korean glazed fried chicken, red cabbage slaw, sesame seeds and cilantro
- Brisket Taco$6.00
slow cooked beef, white onion, salsa verde and cilantro
- Pork Carnitas Taco$6.00
Citrus roasted pork, salsa roja, pickled onion and cilantro
- Tajin Shrimp Taco$6.00
grilled shrimp, jicama slaw, guac, cilantro
Small Bites
- French Fries$6.00
truffle parm +2
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Fried Queso$8.00
deep fried queso blanco with guaca-mango sauce
- Onion Rings$8.00
hand-cut and battered
- Chicken Nuggets$10.00
served with ketchup & chipotle mayo
- Beef Empanadas$8.00
3 hand made mini beef empanadas with garlic cilantro mayo
- Fried Cauliflower Bites$9.00
plain, korean bbq, or buffalo side of garlic cilantro mayo
- Fuzzy Baby Dumplings$8.00
- Charcuterie$14.00
Sandwiches and More
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
american and provolone. add tomato +1 add bacon +3 add onion +1
- Dad Bod$14.00
slow roasted beef brisket, pickled onion & cheddar cheese, on a grilled artisan white
- Togarashi Shrimp Po'Boy$14.00
grilled shrimp, tomato, lettuce, pickled onion & po'boy sauce on a sub roll
- Belly Up To DiBar Cheesesteak$14.00
teriyaki beef, green peppers, onions, pepperoncinis, melted provolone, lettuce & wasabi mayo on a sub roll
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickles & mayo on brioche
- Dam-Yo!$10.00
bowl of korean inspired shakshuka served with a poached egg & a side of warm bread
Burgers & Dogs
- Park City Burger$13.00
angus beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and burger sauce on brioche
- Something Burger$15.00
angus beef, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bacon and bbq on brioche
- Shredder Dog$9.00
teriyaki glazed, uncured, all beef hot dog, sesame slaw, miso mayo
- Patio Dog$7.00
ketchup, mustard, house-made relish, raw onion
- Cosmic Dog$10.00
melted american, spicy mustard, cosmic jalapenos, bacon