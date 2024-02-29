Park Lane Tavern - Short Pump 2251 Old Brick Road
Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.49
- Blackberry Cooler$4.25
- Club Soda$3.49
- Club Soda Refill
- Coffee$1.99
- Cranberry Juice$3.49
- Diet Pepsi$3.49
- Dr. Pepper$3.49
- Emp Red Bull$2.00
- Float$4.50
- Ginger Ale$3.49
- Ginger Ale Refill
- Gosling N/A Ginger Beer$3.99
- Grenadine$0.50
- Hot Cocoa$1.99
- Hot Tea$3.49
- Iced Tea$3.49
- Kids Drink
- Lemonade$3.49
- Milk 10 oz$2.50
- Monin$0.75
- Monin Refill
- Mountain Dew$3.49
- Orange Elderflow$4.25
- Orange Juice$3.49
- Pepsi$3.49
- Red Bull$3.49
- Root Beer$3.49
- Sierra Mist$3.49
- Strawberry Basil Sprite$4.25
- Strawberry Lemon$4.25
- Takeout Soda/Tea$1.00
- Tonic Water$3.49
- Virgin Mojito$4.25
- Voss Sparkling$3.50
- Voss Still H20$5.00
- Water
Main Menu
Desserts
European Comfort Entrees
- Bangers & Mash$18.50
- Beef Wellington$28.00
- Boddington's Fish & Chips$19.00
- Jagerschnitzel$19.00
Hand flattened pork loin fried and topped with traditional onion and mushroom gravy. Served with kraut, warm potato salad & green beans.
- Knob Creek Cracked Pepper Steak$25.00
- London Broil$22.00
Tender char-grilled sirloin steak thinly sliced, topped with sautéed mushrooms and a rich bordelaise. Served with fresh sautéed green beans and chive whipped potatoes.
- Magners Corned Beef & Beer Braised Cabbage$18.50
Magners® Cider marinated USDA corned beef brisket that is slow cooked and thinly sliced in house. Paired with Harp Lager braised cabbage and bacon, chive whipped potatoes and whole carrots.
- Maker’s Mark Bourbon Chicken$19.50
Two grilled chicken breasts with a Maker’s Mark Bourbon glaze, served with warm house-made chive whipped potatoes and fresh grilled asparagus
- MC/WS Steak Pie$12.00
- Salmon Beurre Blanc$22.00
- Shepherd's Pie$18.00
A perfect blend of USDA Choice ground beef & lamb with our signature house-made bordelaise & chive whipped potatoes, peas, carrots & Parmesan breadcrumbs. Served with accent salad.
Kids Meals
- Kids BBQ Chicken$6.00
- Kids Chicken-n-Chips$6.00
- Kids Fish-n-Chips$6.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.00
- Kids Mini Cheeseburgers$6.00
- Kids Octodog$6.00
- Kids Pizza$5.00
- Kids Salisbury Steak$6.00
- Mac & Cheese$2.00
- Tween Salisbury Steak$8.00
- Tween Cran Salad$8.00
- Tween Grilled Chicken$8.00
- Tween Mini Cheeseburger$8.00
- Tween Bangers Mash$8.00
- Tween Fish N Chips$8.00
Sandwiches
- Alpine Chicken$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, Applewood bacon, Swiss & cheddar cheese, topped with a thick-cut beer battered onion ring & our signature bourbon BBQ.
- Atlantic Haddock Sandwich$13.50
Broiled or Fried English ale battered fish, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a soft Brioche roll.
- Chicken & Apple Brie$14.25
- French Dip$15.50
Thinly sliced seasoned beef, roasted in house and piled high with provolone cheese, caramelized onions and house-made bordelaise for dipping.
- Magners Corned Beef Sandwich$15.50
USDA corned beef brisket slow roasted daily. Steeped in Magners® Cider and brown sugar. Topped with sauerkraut, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and served on rye bread.
- Tavern Club$13.50
Fresh turkey breast, roasted in house and sliced to order. Applewood bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, Swiss cheese and house-made cider aioli. Served with tavern chips.
- Tavern Monte Cristo$14.00
- Mug Club Soup & Grilled Cheese$10.00
Sides
- Asparagus Side$3.99
- Baby Carrots Side$3.99
- Baguette Side$0.75
- Cabbage Side$3.99
- Celery Side$0.79
- Fries Side$3.99
- German Pot Salad$3.99
- Green Beans Side$3.99
- Onion Rings Side$3.99
- Pita Side$1.00
- Potato Chips Side$2.99
- Queso Side$0.50
- Red Potato Side$3.99
- Sauerkraut$3.00
- Whip Potato Side$3.99
- Tarter Sauce Squat Cup$4.00
Signature Burgers
- Bacon Stuffed Gouda Burger$16.50
A juicy ground chuck burger stuffed with bacon and Gouda cheese, then topped with cheddar cheese, crispy applewood bacon, onion tanglers, and a BBQ aioli.
- Turkey Burger$14.50
All white turkey breast, perfectly seasoned. Topped with fresh avocado, cider aioli, served on a wheat roll.
- Magner's Corned Beef Burger$15.25
Short rib burger piled high with thinly sliced Park Lane signature Magners® Corned Beef, beer braised cabbage, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing.
- Park Lane Burger$13.50
Build your own Burger. An 8oz. fresh ground chuck char-grilled to order.
- Ring of Fire Burger$15.25
Short rib burger topped with fried jalapenos, sriracha mayo, and ghost pepper cheese.
Small Plates
- Bavarian Pretzels$12.00
Fresh baked soft pretzels topped with sea salt. Served with our homemade dipping sauces: Guinness® Mustard & warm cheese dip.
- Chicken & Chips$14.00
Hand-breaded chicken tenderloins served with tavern fries. Tossed in one of our signature sauces.
- Firecracker Shrimp$14.25
- Florentine Stuffed Mushrooms$13.50
- Fried Calamari$15.00
- Fried Pickles$12.00
Lightly breaded pickle spears, deep fried golden brown and delicious. Served with our homemade creamy dill dressing.
- Goat Cheese Dip$14.00
- Mug Club Chicken & Chips$7.00
- Mug Club Wings$7.50
Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried crispy and tossed in one of our signature sauces.
- Scorched Brussels$10.00
- Seared Ahi$15.00
- Tavern Chips$13.50
- Tavern Wings$15.00
Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried crispy and tossed in one of our signature sauces.
Soups & Salads
- Ahi Tuna Salad$16.00
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Torn hearts of romaine, tossed in Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and house-made croutons.
- Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
Field greens, hard-boiled egg, Applewood bacon, cheddar cheese and mozzarella, onions, and Roma tomatoes, topped with crispy fried or grilled chicken.
- Chili Bowl$6.00
- Chili Cup$4.00
- Grilled Chicken & Cranberry Salad$15.00
Chopped romaine topped with dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, sweet pecans, mandarin oranges, and a grilled chicken breast with orange cranberry vinaigrette.
- Park Lane Salad$13.50
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Soup de Jour Bowl$6.00
- Soup de Jour Cup$4.00
- Steak House Salad$16.00
Tavern Pizza
- Banger Deluxe$16.50
Meat lovers pizza covered in authentic hangers, black forest ham, crispy bacon and sliced pepperoni. Covered in mozzarella cheese over our savory pizza sauce.
- Vegetarian$14.50
Loaded with fresh vegetables! Portabella mushrooms, red & yellow bell peppers, onions, Roma tomatoes and mozzarella cheese over our savory pizza sauce.
- Quattro Formaggio$13.50
Features the traditional four cheeses. Parmesan, provolone, Asiago and mozzarella cheese smothered over our savory pizza sauce.
Large Party Menu
Party Platters
- Ahi Tuna Platter$120.00
- Assorted Dessert Tray$100.00
- Calamari Platter$90.00
- Cheeseburger Sliders Platter$90.00
- Chicken Tenders Platter$100.00
- Corned Beef Sliders Platter$90.00
- Crabcake Platter$130.00
- Firecracker Shrimp Platter$100.00
- Fried Pickles Platter$70.00
- Fruit and Cheese Platter$90.00
- Goat Cheese Dip Platter$80.00
- Ham Biscuits Platter$90.00
- Mixed Green Salad Platter$50.00
- Pretzels Platter$80.00
- Shepherd's Pie Platter$110.00
- Shrimp Cocktail Platter$120.00
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip Platter$70.00
- Stuffed Mushroom Platter$80.00
- Tavern Chips Platter$70.00
- Vegetable Platter$60.00
- WIngs Platter$100.00