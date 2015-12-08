Park Lane Tavern - VA Beach 1250 Fordham Drive
Bar Drinks
Liquor
- Angels Envy$14.00
- Basil Haydens$12.00
- Bulleit$10.00
- Bulleits Rye$11.00
- Eagle Rare 10yr$12.00
- Elijah Craig$10.00
- Gentlemen Jack Daniels$10.00
- Heavens Door Tennessee$12.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$12.00
- Jeffersons Ocean Aged at Sea$20.00
- Jeffersons VSB$12.00
- Knob Creek Rye$10.00
- Knob Creek 9yr$10.00
- Larceny$9.00
- Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Rye$14.00
- Redemption Rye$10.00
- Russell's 10yr$12.00
- Tarnished Truth Bourbon Cream$10.00
- Tin Cup$9.00
- Well Bourbon$5.50
- Wild Turkey 101$10.00
- Stranahans PLT Cask Strength$15.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Woodford Reserve Rye Small Batch$10.00
- George Dickel 15 Yr$16.00
- GD Smoked Cherry OF$18.00
- GD Manhattan$16.00
- GD 8/12/15YR Flight$20.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Courvoisier VS$10.00
- Courvoisier VSOP$12.00
- Hennessey VS$10.00
- Hennessey VSOP$14.00
- Remy Martin XO$34.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- Apple Pucker$6.00
- B and B$9.00
- Bailey's$6.50
- Banana$6.00
- Benedictine$9.00
- Blackberry$6.00
- Blackhaus$6.50
- Blue Caraco$6.00
- Brandy VSQ$6.00
- Butterscotch$6.00
- Campari$6.00
- Chamboard$7.00
- Contreau$8.00
- Dark Cacao$6.00
- Disaronno$7.00
- Drambuie$7.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Galliano$7.00
- Godiva White$8.00
- Goldschlager$7.00
- Grand Mariner$9.00
- Grn Menthe$6.00
- Hot Damn$6.00
- Irish Mist$8.00
- Jager$6.50
- Kahula$6.00
- Light Cacao$6.00
- Limoncello$7.00
- Liquor 43$6.50
- Midori$6.00
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
- Peppermint$6.00
- Pimms$6.00
- Razzmataz$6.50
- Rumplemintz$6.50
- Sambuca Light$6.50
- St. Germain$7.00
- Tia Maria$7.00
- Triple Sec$5.00
- Tuaca$7.00
- Vermouth Dry$5.00
- Vermouth Sweet$5.00
- Jameson Flight$15.00
- Bourbon Flight$15.00
- Glenlivet Flight$18.00
- Glenmorangie Flight$18.00
- Beefeater$6.50
- Bombay Sapphire$7.00
- Hendricks$7.50
- Tanqueray$6.50
- Tanqueray 10$7.50
- Well Gin$6.00
- Well Rum$6.00
- Bacardi Limon$6.50
- Bacardi Silver$6.50
- Captain Morgan$6.50
- Goslings$6.50
- Malibu$6.50
- Meyers$6.50
- Pussers$6.50
- Rumchata$6.75
- Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14yr$20.00
- Balvenie Doublewood 12yr$16.00
- Dalmore 12yr$12.00
- Glenfiddich 12yr$12.00
- Glenfiddich 18yr$40.00
- Glenfiddich Old Solera Reserve 15yr$15.00
- Glenkinchie 12 yr$14.00
- Glenlivet 12yr$15.00
- Glenlivet 18yr$40.00
- Glenlivet French Oak Reserve 15yr$18.00
- Glenlivet 14 Year Congnac Cask$14.00
- Glenmorangie Lasanta 12 Yr$13.00
- Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban 14 Yr$15.00
- Glenmorangie The Original 10yr$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$50.00
- Lagavulin 16yr$20.00
- Laphroaig 10yr$12.00
- Macallan 12yr$17.00
- Macallan 18yr$60.00
- Oban 14yr$18.00
- Talisker 10yr$16.00
- Dewars$8.00
- Well Scotch$7.00
- Cuervo 1800$8.00
- Cuervo 1800 Silver$8.00
- Cuervo Gold$6.50
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$10.00
- Patron Gold$10.50
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Cuervo Silver$6.50
- Teremana Blanco$8.00
- Teremana Reposado$8.00
- Well Tequilla$6.00
- Lunazul Reposada$8.00
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Firefly Swt Tea$6.00
- Grey Goose$7.50
- Ketel One$7.50
- Smirnoff$6.50
- Three Olives$6.50
- Three Olives Cherry$6.50
- Three Olives Citrus$6.50
- Titos$7.00
- Van Gogh Espresso$7.00
- Smirnoff Orange$6.50
- Smirnoff Rasberry$6.50
- Smirnoff Peach$6.50
- Pinnacle Whipped$6.50
- smirnoff watermelon$6.50
- Sobieski$6.00
- Bushmills$7.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$10.00
- Jameson Caskmates IPA$8.00
- Jameson Caskmates Stout$8.00
- Jameson Cold Brew$8.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Proper Twelve$8.00
- Redbreast 12yr$12.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.00
- Canadian Club$6.50
- Crown Royal Original$7.50
- Crown Apple$7.50
- Fireball$6.50
- Jack Daniels$6.50
- Jim Beam$6.50
- Makers 46$9.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Red Stag Black Cherry$7.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$7.50
- Skrewball$6.75
- Seagrams 7$6.50
- Seagrams VO$6.50
- Soco$6.50
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- Whistle Pig 10Yr Rye$25.00
- Whistle Pig 6Yr Piggy Back Rye$13.00
- Wild Turkey American Honey$7.00
- Wild Turkey Original$7.00
- Wild Turkey 101$8.50
Mixed Drinks
- Alabama Slammer$7.25
- Amaretto Sour$6.50
- Astropop Shooter$7.00
- B-52$7.00
- Bahama Mamma$7.00
- Bay Breeze$6.50
- BJ$7.00
- Black Russian$7.00
- Bloody Mary$6.50
- Blue Hawaiian$8.00
- Blue Kamikaze$7.00
- Blue Motorcycle$8.00
- Boiler Maker$8.00
- Brandy Collins$6.50
- Brandy Fizz$6.50
- Buttery Nipple$7.00
- Bushmills Green Tea$8.00
- Cement Mixer$7.00
- Cherry Bomb$7.50
- Chocolate Cake$8.00
- Chocolate Kiss$7.00
- Cin Toast Crunch$7.25
- Colorado Bulldog$7.00
- Cream Sickle$7.00
- Dark Stormy$7.00
- Dirty Bong Water$7.50
- Dream Sickle$7.00
- Four Horsemen$7.00
- French Connection$9.00
- Fuzzy Navel$6.55
- German Chocolate$6.50
- Gibson$7.00
- Gimlet$7.00
- Girl Scout Cookie$7.00
- Godfather$7.00
- Godmother$7.00
- Good Plenty$7.00
- Grape Crush$7.00
- Grasshopper$7.00
- Grateful Dead$7.00
- Grey Hound$6.50
- Gummi Bear Shoot$7.00
- Hairy Navel$6.50
- Harvey Wallbanger$7.00
- Hawaiin Punch$7.00
- Hot Mint Kiss$7.00
- Hot Toddy Apple$7.00
- Hot Toddy Honey$7.00
- Hurricane$7.00
- House Irish Coffee$8.00
- Irish Mule$8.00
- Jager Bomb$7.50
- Jameson Green Tea$9.00
- Jelly Bean$7.00
- Jolly Rancher$7.00
- Kamikazi$7.00
- Kentucky Mule$8.00
- Killer Koolaid$7.00
- Lemon Drop$7.00
- Liquid Cocaine$7.00
- Liquid Marijuana$7.00
- Lit Top Shelf$10.00
- Long Beach Iced Tea$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
- Lynchberg Lemonade$7.00
- Madras$6.50
- Mai Tai$7.00
- Manhattan$7.00
- Margarita$7.00
- Melon Ball$7.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mind Eraser$7.00
- Mint Julep$7.00
- Mojito Well$7.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Mud Slide$7.00
- Naiya's drink$8.00
- Negroni$7.50
- Nuts and Berries$7.00
- Nutty Irishman$7.00
- Orange Crush$7.00
- Orgasm$7.00
- Panty Dropper$7.50
- PB and Jelly$7.00
- Pink Lady$7.00
- Pink Lemonade$7.00
- Planters Punch$7.00
- Purple Hooter$7.00
- Rapberry Margarita$7.00
- Red Snapper$7.00
- Redheaded Slut$7.00
- Rob Roy$6.50
- Royal Flush$7.00
- Rum Runner$8.00
- Rusty Nail$7.00
- Salty Dog$6.50
- Scooby Snack$7.00
- Screw Driver$6.50
- Sea Breeze$6.50
- Sex on the Beach$7.00
- Shark Bite$7.00
- Sidecar$9.00
- Singapore Sling$7.00
- Skittle$7.00
- Sky Bomb$8.00
- Slippery Nipple$7.00
- Sloe Gin Fizz$6.50
- Sombrero$7.00
- Sour Patch$7.00
- Surfer on Acid$7.00
- Sweet Tart$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$6.50
- Three Wise Men$7.00
- Toasted Almond$7.00
- Tom Collins (Gin)$6.50
- Tootsie Roll$7.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$10.00
- Vegas Bomb$7.50
- Vodka Collins$6.50
- Wash Apple$7.00
- White Russian$7.00
- White Tea$7.00
- Woo Woo$7.00
- Zombie$10.00
- Breakfast Shot$8.00
- Car Bomb$10.00
- Irish Trashcan$10.00
- Larceny Ice Pick$10.00
- Lemon Basil Manhattan$12.00
- Man-Mosa$8.00
- Mojito Parisian$10.00
- Pimms Cup$7.00
- Pomegranate Fizz$9.00
- Cuervo Silver Rita$9.00
- Spiked Mimosa$7.00
- The Queen Mary$10.00
- The Ticket$9.00
- Angel Blackbery Mint Smash$14.00
- Bushmills Irish Mule$9.00
- Buhsmills Green Tea$9.00
- Buhsmills Car Bomb$10.00
- Twisted Apple$9.00
- Bellini-Tini$5.00
- Caramel Apple-Tini$5.00
- Classic Martini Vodka$5.00
- French-Tini$5.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$5.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Martini$5.00
- Punch-Tini$5.00
- Smores-Tini$5.00
- Cosmo Martini$9.00
- Van Gogh Espresso Martini$10.00
- Feature Martini$5.00
- PLT "House" Old Fashion$9.00
- Elijah Craig Old Fashion$12.00
- Oaxaca Mezcal Old Fashion$13.00
- GD Smoked Cherry OF$18.00
- Smoked Maple OF$14.00
- Smoked Campfire Sling$12.00
- PLT Tin Cup Barrel Aged OF$12.00
Draught Beer
- VBC Elbow Patches$7.50
- Alewerks Superb IPA$5.00
- Austin East Cider$7.00
- Beer Sampler$9.00
- Beer Tasting
- Bitburger Premium Pils$7.00
- Bold Rock Cider Rotator$5.00
- Carlsberg$5.00
- Devils Backbone Vienna Lager$5.00
- Fullers ESB$7.25
- Fullers LPA$7.25
- Golden Monkey$9.00
- Goodwood Bourbon Stout$9.00
- Guinness$5.00
- Hazy Like a Fox$5.00
- Hoegaarden$5.00
- Kilkenny Irish Cream$7.50
- Kronenbourg Blanc$7.00
- Magners Cider$5.00Out of stock
- ODU Golden Ale$7.00
- Paulaner Hefe$5.00
- Paulaner Marzen$7.50
- St. Bernardus$10.00
- Steal The Glass$1.00
- Stella Artois$7.25
- STG Refill$5.00
- Vibrant Shore A Wee Bit Heavy$9.00
- Youngs Dbl Chocolate$7.50
- Lionshead Pilsner$5.00
Bottled Beer
- Ace Pineapple Cider Btl$5.00
- Aventinus Btl$10.95
- Breckenridge Vanilla Porter Btl$5.75
- Bud Light Btl$4.25
- Budweiser Btl$4.25
- Build Your Bottled Mix & Match 6-Pack$15.00
- Coors Light Btl$4.25
- Corona Btl$5.00
- Dogfish Head 90min IPA Btl$7.00
- Guiness N/A$5.95
- Harp Lager Btl$5.00
- Heineken Btl$5.00
- Heineken Zero Btl$5.00
- Guinness Draught Zero (N/A)$6.00
- Killians Irish Red Btl$5.00
- Legend Brown Ale Btl$5.00
- Lindemans Lambics Framboise Btl$9.95
- Lindemans Lambics Peche Btl$9.95
- Michelob Ultra Btl$4.75
- Miller Lite Btl$4.25
- Old Speckled Hen Btl$5.75
- Mckenzies Blk Chy Cider Btl$5.00
- Sam Smith Organic Cider Btl$5.75
- Schneider-Weisse Btl$9.95
- Wells Banana Bread Btl$9.95
- Yuengling Lager Btl$4.25
- Sam Adams Boston Lager$5.00
- Devils BB Juicy Magic Eye-PA$6.00
- VBC Free Verse IPA$6.00
- Truly Seasonal Hard Seltzer$5.00
Wine
- Carmel Road Pinot Noir Gls$10.00
- Conundrum Red Blend Gls$11.00
- J Lohr 7 Oak Cab Sauv Gls$10.00
- Noble Vines 181 Merlot Gls$9.00
- Root 1 Cabarnet Gls$5.00
- Dreaming Tree Red Blend Gls$10.00
- Roscato Red Moscato Gls$8.00
- Trivento Malbec Gls$5.00
- Caymus Walking Fool Gls$15.00
- Palladio Chianti Gls$9.00
- Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Gls$14.00
- Ava Grace Chardonnay Gls$5.00
- Conundrum White Blend Gls$11.00
- Villa Maria Sauv Blanc Gls$10.00
- Movendo Moscato Gls$9.00
- Hahn Chardonnay Gls$10.00
- Benvolio Pinot Grigio Gls$5.00
- Bex Reisling Gls$9.00
- Front Porch White Zin Gls$6.00
- Maschino Prosecco Brut$8.00
- Glass Champagne$7.00
- Sangria Gls$8.00
- Cartlidge & Browne Pinot Noir Btl$38.00
- Conundrum Red Blend Btl$42.00
- J Lohr 7 Oak Cab Sauv Btl$38.00
- Dreaming Tree Red Blend Btl$38.00
- Noble Vines 181 Merlot Btl$33.00
- Palladio Chianit Btl$34.00
- Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Btl$54.00
- Roscato Red Moscato Btl$30.00
- Trivento Malbec Btl$30.00
- Root 1 Cabernet Sauvignon$30.00
- Ava Grace Chardonnay Btl$28.00
- Front Porch White Zinfandel Btl$22.00
- Conundrum White Blend Btl$42.00
- Movendo Moscato Btl$34.00
- Villa Maria Sauv Blanc Btl$38.00
- Hahn Chardonnay Btl$38.00
- Benvolio Pinot Grigio Btl$24.00
- Bex Reisling Btl$34.00
Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.49
- Blackberry Cooler$4.25
- Club Soda$3.49
- Club Soda Refill
- Coffee$1.99
- Cranberry Juice$3.49
- Diet Pepsi$3.49
- Dr. Pepper$3.49
- Emp Red Bull$2.00
- Float$4.50
- Ginger Ale$3.49
- Ginger Ale Refill
- Gosling N/A Ginger Beer$3.99
- Grenadine$0.50
- Hot Cocoa$1.99
- Hot Tea$3.49
- Iced Tea$3.49
- Kids Drink
- Lemonade$3.49
- Milk 10 oz$2.50
- Monin$0.75
- Monin Refill
- Mountain Dew$3.49
- Orange Elderflow$4.25
- Orange Juice$3.49
- Pepsi$3.49
- Red Bull$3.49
- Root Beer Btl$3.49
- Root Beer Refill
- Sierra Mist$3.49
- Strawberry Basil Sprite$4.25
- Strawberry Lemon$4.25
- Takeout Soda/Tea$1.00
- Tonic Water$3.49
- Virgin Mojito$4.25
- Voss Sparkling$3.50
- Voss Still H20$3.50
- Water
Main Menu
Desserts
European Comfort Entrees
- Bangers & Mash$18.50
- Beef Wellington$28.00Out of stock
- Boddington's Fish & Chips$19.00
- Jagerschnitzel$19.00
Hand flattened pork loin fried and topped with traditional onion and mushroom gravy. Served with kraut, warm potato salad & green beans.
- Knob Creek Cracked Pepper Steak$25.00
- London Broil$22.00
Tender char-grilled sirloin steak thinly sliced, topped with sautéed mushrooms and a rich bordelaise. Served with fresh sautéed green beans and chive whipped potatoes.
- Magners Corned Beef & Beer Braised Cabbage$18.50
Magners® Cider marinated USDA corned beef brisket that is slow cooked and thinly sliced in house. Paired with Harp Lager braised cabbage and bacon, chive whipped potatoes and whole carrots.
- Maker’s Mark Bourbon Chicken$19.50
Two grilled chicken breasts with a Maker’s Mark Bourbon glaze, served with warm house-made chive whipped potatoes and fresh grilled asparagus
- Salmon Beurre Blanc$22.00
- Shepherd's Pie$18.00
A perfect blend of USDA Choice ground beef & lamb with our signature house-made bordelaise & chive whipped potatoes, peas, carrots & Parmesan breadcrumbs. Served with accent salad.
Kids Meals
Sandwiches
- Alpine Chicken$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, Applewood bacon, Swiss & cheddar cheese, topped with a thick-cut beer battered onion ring & our signature bourbon BBQ.
- Haddock Sandwich$13.50
Broiled or Fried English ale battered fish, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a soft Brioche roll.
- Chicken & Apple Brie$14.25
- French Dip$15.50
Thinly sliced seasoned beef, roasted in house and piled high with provolone cheese, caramelized onions and house-made bordelaise for dipping.
- Magners Corned Beef Sandwich$15.50
USDA corned beef brisket slow roasted daily. Steeped in Magners® Cider and brown sugar. Topped with sauerkraut, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and served on rye bread.
- Tavern Club$13.50
Fresh turkey breast, roasted in house and sliced to order. Applewood bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, Swiss cheese and house-made cider aioli. Served with tavern chips.
- Monte Cristo$14.00
Sides
- Asparagus Side$3.99
- Baby Carrots Side$3.99
- Baguette Side$0.75
- Cabbage Side$3.99
- Celery Side$0.79
- Fries Side$3.99
- German Pot Salad$3.99
- Green Beans Side$3.99
- Onion Rings Side$3.99
- Pita Side$1.00
- Potato Chips Side$2.99
- Cheese Sauce Side$0.50
- Red Potato Side$3.99
- Sauerkraut$3.00
- Whip Potato Side$3.99
- Tarter Sauce Squat Cup$4.00
- SD Bordelaise$0.50
- SD Sauce/Dressing$0.50
Signature Burgers
- Bacon Stuffed Gouda Burger$16.50
A juicy ground chuck burger stuffed with bacon and Gouda cheese, then topped with cheddar cheese, crispy applewood bacon, onion tanglers, and a BBQ aioli.
- Cali Turkey Burger$14.50
All white turkey breast, perfectly seasoned. Topped with fresh avocado, cider aioli, served on a wheat roll.
- Magner's Corned Beef Burger$15.25
Short rib burger piled high with thinly sliced Park Lane signature Magners® Corned Beef, beer braised cabbage, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing.
- Park Lane Burger$13.50
Build your own Burger. An 8oz. fresh ground chuck char-grilled to order.
- Ring of Fire Burger$15.25
Short rib burger topped with fried jalapenos, sriracha mayo, and ghost pepper cheese.
Small Plates
- Bavarian Pretzels$12.00
Fresh baked soft pretzels topped with sea salt. Served with our homemade dipping sauces: Guinness® Mustard & warm cheese dip.
- Chicken & Chips$14.00
Hand-breaded chicken tenderloins served with tavern fries. Tossed in one of our signature sauces.
- Firecracker Shrimp$14.25
- Florentine Stuffed Mushrooms$13.50
- Fried Calamari$15.00
- Fried Pickles$12.00
Lightly breaded pickle spears, deep fried golden brown and delicious. Served with our homemade creamy dill dressing.
- Goat Cheese Dip$14.00
- Mug Club Chicken & Chips$7.00
- Mug Club Wings$7.50
Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried crispy and tossed in one of our signature sauces.
- Scorched Brussels$10.00
- Seared Ahi$15.00
- Tavern Chips$13.50
- Tavern Wings$15.00
Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried crispy and tossed in one of our signature sauces.
- Pork Belly App$14.00
Soups & Salads
- Ahi Tuna Salad$16.00
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Torn hearts of romaine, tossed in Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and house-made croutons.
- Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
Field greens, hard-boiled egg, Applewood bacon, cheddar cheese and mozzarella, onions, and Roma tomatoes, topped with crispy fried or grilled chicken.
- Chili Bowl$6.00
- Chili Cup$4.00
- Grilled Chicken & Cranberry Salad$15.00
Chopped romaine topped with dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, sweet pecans, mandarin oranges, and a grilled chicken breast with orange cranberry vinaigrette.
- Park Lane Salad$13.50
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Soup de Jour Bowl$6.00
- Soup de Jour Cup$4.00
- Steak House Salad$16.00
Tavern Pizza
- Banger Deluxe$16.50
Meat lovers pizza covered in authentic hangers, black forest ham, crispy bacon and sliced pepperoni. Covered in mozzarella cheese over our savory pizza sauce.
- Vegetarian$14.50
Loaded with fresh vegetables! Portabella mushrooms, red & yellow bell peppers, onions, Roma tomatoes and mozzarella cheese over our savory pizza sauce.
- Quattro Formaggio$13.50
Features the traditional four cheeses. Parmesan, provolone, Asiago and mozzarella cheese smothered over our savory pizza sauce.