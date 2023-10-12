Los Gatos Parkside Los Gatos Parkside
LUNCH
This & That
Ahi Tuna Poke
avocado, tamari marinade, wonton chips
Di Stefano Burrata
dried fruit, nuts, balsamic vinegar, crostini
Brussels Sprouts
grain mustard aioli
Cauliflower Steak
pine nuts, fried garlic, parmesan
Meatballs
marinara sauce, grilled bread
Avocado Bruschetta
crispy garlic, fried capers, chili
Deviled Eggs
bacon, parsley
Hushpuppies
corn, cheddar, scallion, bell pepper, honey butter
Truffle Fries
parmesan cheese, herbs, aioli
Soup & Salad
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
toasted pecans, applewood bacon, avocado, grapes, arugula, croissant
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Hickory smoked turkey, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, tomato, honey mustard, arugula, sliced multigrain
Fried Chicken Sandwich
cabbage slaw, swiss cheese, jalapeno, mayonnaise
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
sauerkraut, swiss cheese, house sauce, multigrain bread
Grass Fed Beef Burger
1/2 pound, onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, white truffle aioli, brioche bun
Plates
Spring Lettuce Wraps
Caggiano chorizo, garlic, tomato, red wine, grilled ciabatta bread
Grain Bowl
barley, quinoa, sweet potato, snow peas, avocado, mixed mushrooms, kale, mustard miso vinaigrette
Fettuccine Alfredo
butternut squash, applewood smoked bacon, kale, garlic cream sauce
Pork Shoulder
potato puree, sauteed spinach, apple and onion compote
House Made Potato Gnocchi
confit artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes, cured olives & capers, brown butter sauce, shaved Manchego cheese
Kids
3 Cheese Tortellini
stuffed with garden vegetables served with marinara sauce
Junior Beef Burger
served with fruit, steamed veggies or fries
Kids Grilled Chicken
served with fruit, steamed veggies or fries