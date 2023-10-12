LUNCH

This & That

Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$19.00

avocado, tamari marinade, wonton chips

Di Stefano Burrata

Di Stefano Burrata

$15.00

dried fruit, nuts, balsamic vinegar, crostini

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

grain mustard aioli

Cauliflower Steak

$16.00

pine nuts, fried garlic, parmesan

Meatballs

Meatballs

$14.00

marinara sauce, grilled bread

Avocado Bruschetta

Avocado Bruschetta

$13.00

crispy garlic, fried capers, chili

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

bacon, parsley

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$10.00

corn, cheddar, scallion, bell pepper, honey butter

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$12.00

parmesan cheese, herbs, aioli

Soup & Salad

Seasonal Soup

$9.00
Chicken & Cashew Salad

Chicken & Cashew Salad

$16.00

kale, napa cabbage, roasted chicken, crispy wontons, sesame seeds, carrots, ginger-cashew vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.00

chopped romaine, pistachios, ewenique cheese, arugula, sherry vinaigrette

Superfood Salad

$18.00

Asparagus Salad

$17.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

toasted pecans, applewood bacon, avocado, grapes, arugula, croissant

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Hickory smoked turkey, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, tomato, honey mustard, arugula, sliced multigrain

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

cabbage slaw, swiss cheese, jalapeno, mayonnaise

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$16.00

sauerkraut, swiss cheese, house sauce, multigrain bread

Grass Fed Beef Burger

Grass Fed Beef Burger

$16.00

1/2 pound, onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, white truffle aioli, brioche bun

Plates

Spring Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

Caggiano chorizo, garlic, tomato, red wine, grilled ciabatta bread

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$19.00

barley, quinoa, sweet potato, snow peas, avocado, mixed mushrooms, kale, mustard miso vinaigrette

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

butternut squash, applewood smoked bacon, kale, garlic cream sauce

Pork Shoulder

$20.00

potato puree, sauteed spinach, apple and onion compote

House Made Potato Gnocchi

$24.00

confit artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes, cured olives & capers, brown butter sauce, shaved Manchego cheese

Kids

3 Cheese Tortellini

$9.00

stuffed with garden vegetables served with marinara sauce

Junior Beef Burger

Junior Beef Burger

$9.00

served with fruit, steamed veggies or fries

Kids Grilled Chicken

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

served with fruit, steamed veggies or fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$8.00

Fish And Chips Kids

$11.00

DESSERT

Desserts

Pear Crostata

$13.00

Creme Brulee

$11.00

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Beignets

$14.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00