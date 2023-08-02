Parrott's Panty 6011 Sw 167th Ave
Brunch
Belgian Waffle
$8.00
Belgian style waffle served with honey and jam.
Strata
$12.00
Egg battered house made milk bread, Tillamook swiss, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and ham
Congee
$8.00
Long grain rice, ginger, vegetable stock Choice of toppings; black vinegar pickled egg, crispy spam, green onions, tofu, rice toppers (shakers)
Twisty Tails
$6.00+
Small Plates
Mushroom Toast
$8.00+
Bridgetown mushrooms, house made milk bread, pea puree, parsley pearls
Buckwheat Soba noodle salad & Teriyaki chicken
$16.00
Crispy kale, almonds, nutritional yeast, tahini dressing, grilled teriyaki chicken thighs
Polenta Nuggets
$8.00
Fried polenta bites served with creamy gorgonzola sauce
Mushroom Tempura
$10.00
Bridgetown mushrooms lightly battered and served with house pickled egg tarter sauce
