260 Bridge Cafe 260 Bridge Street
DRINKS
Coffee
Non-Coffee Drinks
Fridge Drinks
FOOD
Pastry, Bread & Bar
- Cake Slices$6.50
- Cinnamon Buns$4.50
Cinnamon Buns: Brioche dough filled with cinnamon/sugar and orange zest. Topped with cream cheese icing
- Coffee Cake$5.00
- Cookies$3.00
Phoenixville Chocolate Chunk: Dark Chocolate Pistoles and Pretzels, topped with flaked sea salt. o Carrot Cake Cookie: Cookie made with carrot cake ingredients walnuts and spices (carrots, currants, warm spices) with a cream cheese frosting in the center o Campfire Cookie: Graham Cracker cookie base with dark chocolate pistoles, finished with toasted marshmallows o Chocolate Sesame Cookie: Tahini and chocolate cookie base with house-made caramel sesame candy chunks and chocolate chips. Contains sesame seeds o (Ruby Chocolate Cherry Cookies…coming soon) o Yuzu and Lavender Bar: Twist on the classic lemon bar. A shortbread crust infused with lavender, and Yuzu curd. Yuzu is a Japanese citrus, very much like a floral orangy-lemon and very tart! o None of the cookie options are GF. All have dairy/eggs. Carrot Cake has walnuts, and Chocolate Sesame cookie has sesame candy/tahini.
- Croissants$6.25
Croissants: Our croissants are made in house, and are a. three day process! Definitely a labor of love, made with European style butter. o Plain Butter Croissant: Laminated dough shaped into the classic croissant. Best eaten warm. o Ham and Cheese Croissant: Laminated dough encasing hand-cut black forest ham, swiss cheese, and topped with our house-made “everything” seasoning. Best eaten warm. Contians SEEDS. o Chocolate Croissant: Laminated dough filled with dark Valrhona chocolate. Best eaten warm. o Almond Croissant: Plain Butter Croissant twice-baked. Brushed with orange simple syrup and frangipane. Topped with more frangipane and almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar. Best eaten warm. o London Fog Croissant: Plain butter croissant filled with an earl grey tea mousse, and topped with dark chocolate and pistachio. Best eaten room-temp. o Chocolate Peanut Butter Croissant: Plain butter croissant filled with PB mousse and drizzled with dark chocolate. Best eaten room temp.
- Croissant Sticks$3.00
o Croissant Sticks: Laminated dough shaped into a braid and topped with our house-made “everything” seasoning. Great to serve with dinner! Contains sesame seeds
- Croissant Box$50.00
- Danish$6.25
Danish: Same 3 day process as croissants, but the dough also contains eggs and a touch of cardamom. o Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish: Danish dough with a sweet cream cheese filling and topped with blueberries. Glazed with house-made orange simple syrup for shine. o Fennel with Roasted Garlic Mascarpone: Caramelized fennel on top of a mascarpone filling with Dijon, honey, and roasted garlic. o Other sweet/savory Danish appear on the menu weekly. BOH will give you descriptions before opening.
- Day Olds$3.00
- Galettes$6.25
Salted Apple Caramel: Pastry dough base filled with hand-cut apples tossed in cinnamon sugar, and topped with house-made caramel sauce o Blood Orange Almond: Pastry dough base filled with frangipane (almond custard with orange zest) and fresh blood orange/satsuma orange slices o Blood Orange Galette contains almonds. Both contain dairy, and are not gluten free.
- Muffins$5.00
Chai Butternut Squash Muffin: GLUTEN FREE muffin with roasted butternut/honeynut squash, chai spice, topped with a chai spice glaze o Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin: Lemon poppyseed base with a lemon curd center o Chai only is Gluten Free. All contain dairy/eggs.
- Overnight Oats$6.50
Overnight Oats: Old fashioned oats and chia seeds steeped overnight in yogurt and coconut milk, with dried fruit, cacao nibs, warm spices, brown sugar, and a touch of vanilla and maple syrup. Topped with house-made fruit compote and Granola. Contains seeds (chia) and coconut. Granola may contain nuts.
- Quiche$6.50
Herb and Goat Cheese Quiche: Herb Medly, including parsley, dill, fennel frond, thyme and oregano with goat cheese and our signature pastry crust.
- Scones$5.25
Blueberry Lemon: Not-too-sweet scone base with blueberries, topped with raw sugar and a house-made lemon glaze o Raspberry Almond: Not-too-sweet scone base with raspberries and roasted almonds. o Neither scone are gluten free. Raspberry has nuts. Both contain dairy/eggs.
- Torte$7.00
(Roasted Rhubarb and Rose Linzer Torte: Housemade Jam in an almond based crust.)
- Yuzu & Lavendar Bar$3.50
- Ancient Medley$8.50
- Bagels$3.00
- Baguette$5.00
- Baker's Choice$8.00
- Bulk Bagels$6.00+
- Country$8.00
- Sourdough Toast$1.50
- Sunny Flax$8.00
- Yogurt Granola Parfait$4.00
- Yogurt Jam Parfait$4.25