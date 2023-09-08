PartyHQ
MENU
Starters
Crab Egg Rolls
Maryland crab mixed with cheese, old bay seasoning in a crispy egg roll served with chips
Tex Mex Egg Rolls
spiced chicken mixed with corn, beans, onions, garlic, bell pepper, cilantro, cheese in a crispy egg roll served with dipping sauce
Maryland Crab Dip
fresh maryland crab mixed with cheese and old bay seasoning served with chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
grilled chicken mixed with cream cheese, buffalo sauce, cilantro and chips
Fried Chicken Deviled Eggs
deviled eggs topped with fried chicken and special hot sauce
Crab Deviled Eggs
deviled eggs topped with lump crab meat
Loaded Nachos
fall of the plate nachos with hot cheese, jalapenos, grilled chicken, chopped tomatos and onions
Loaded Cheese Fries
French fries covered with hot cheese, jalapenos, scallions, pico and bacon
Potato Skins Stuffed w/Buffalo Chicken Dip
potato skins served hot from the oven stuffed with buffale chickn dip, green onions & blue cheese crumbles
Fried Pickles
dill pickle chips tossed in our spicy batter served with chipolte mayo
Cheese Quesdilla
shredded cheese, onions, pico, jalapenos, peppers, salsa & sour cream
Buffalo Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp tossed in our delicious buffalo sauce served with blue cheese
Cheese Sticks
warm gooey mozzarella cheese served with manara dipping sauce
Sandwiches
Salmon Sliders (3)
blackend grilled salmon filet, chipolte mayo, lettuce, tomato on brioche bun
Salmon Sliders (6)
Cheesburger Sliders (3)
grilled hamburgers, cheese, pickle on a brioche bun
Cheeseburger Sliders (6)
Cheeseburger Sliders (9)
Stuffed Bacon Burger
bacon & cheddar stuffed patty served with pickle, onions, lettuce & garlic aioli
Bowie Bacon & Cheese Burger
grilled half pound burger loaded with bacon lettuce & tomato
All American Burger
grilled half pound burger loaded with onions, lettuce & tomato
Turkey Burger
your choice of cheese, lettuce, onion & tomato
Shrimp Po Boy
crispy fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and cajun sauce on a hoagie roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
deep fried chicken breast covered in buffalo sauce with cheese lettuce and tomato
Entrees
Shrimp Dinner
perfectly grilled or fried shrimp with your choice of two sides
Pasta Alfredo
fettuccini or penne pasta tossed in delicious alfredo sauce
Chicken & Waffles
Hot fresh waffle topped with fresh chicken tenders drizzled with warm syrup
Chicken Tenders Dinner
hand breaded, golden fried, never frozen, fresh chicken tenders served with fries
New Orleans Cajun Shrimp Pasta
grilled chicken, andolie sausage, onions, peppers, shrimp in an amazing creaole sauce served with garlic toast
Soup & Salads
California Cobb
crisp romaine topped with grill checken, eggs, bacon, tomatos, advacdo & blue cheese
Strawberry Fields Forever
fresh greens topped with sliced strawberries, grilled chicken, crunchy pecans and blue cheese crumbles
Soup of the Day
freshly made soup ask about today's flavor
Ceasar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons