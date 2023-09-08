MENU

Starters

Crab Egg Rolls

$16.00

Maryland crab mixed with cheese, old bay seasoning in a crispy egg roll served with chips

Tex Mex Egg Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

spiced chicken mixed with corn, beans, onions, garlic, bell pepper, cilantro, cheese in a crispy egg roll served with dipping sauce

Maryland Crab Dip

Maryland Crab Dip

$16.00

fresh maryland crab mixed with cheese and old bay seasoning served with chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

grilled chicken mixed with cream cheese, buffalo sauce, cilantro and chips

Fried Chicken Deviled Eggs

Fried Chicken Deviled Eggs

$12.00

deviled eggs topped with fried chicken and special hot sauce

Crab Deviled Eggs

Crab Deviled Eggs

$14.00

deviled eggs topped with lump crab meat

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

fall of the plate nachos with hot cheese, jalapenos, grilled chicken, chopped tomatos and onions

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$13.00

French fries covered with hot cheese, jalapenos, scallions, pico and bacon

Potato Skins Stuffed w/Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

potato skins served hot from the oven stuffed with buffale chickn dip, green onions & blue cheese crumbles

Fried Pickles

$8.00Out of stock

dill pickle chips tossed in our spicy batter served with chipolte mayo

Cheese Quesdilla

$10.00

shredded cheese, onions, pico, jalapenos, peppers, salsa & sour cream

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.00

Deep fried shrimp tossed in our delicious buffalo sauce served with blue cheese

Cheese Sticks

$9.00

warm gooey mozzarella cheese served with manara dipping sauce

Sandwiches

Salmon Sliders (3)

Salmon Sliders (3)

$14.00

blackend grilled salmon filet, chipolte mayo, lettuce, tomato on brioche bun

Salmon Sliders (6)

Salmon Sliders (6)

$19.00
Cheesburger Sliders (3)

Cheesburger Sliders (3)

$14.00

grilled hamburgers, cheese, pickle on a brioche bun

Cheeseburger Sliders (6)

Cheeseburger Sliders (6)

$19.00
Cheeseburger Sliders (9)

Cheeseburger Sliders (9)

$24.00
Stuffed Bacon Burger

Stuffed Bacon Burger

$15.00

bacon & cheddar stuffed patty served with pickle, onions, lettuce & garlic aioli

Bowie Bacon & Cheese Burger

Bowie Bacon & Cheese Burger

$15.00

grilled half pound burger loaded with bacon lettuce & tomato

All American Burger

All American Burger

$15.00

grilled half pound burger loaded with onions, lettuce & tomato

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$15.00

your choice of cheese, lettuce, onion & tomato

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

crispy fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and cajun sauce on a hoagie roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

deep fried chicken breast covered in buffalo sauce with cheese lettuce and tomato

Tacos

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$14.00

3 tacos, shredded lettuce, cheese, and your choice of chicken or shrimp

Pizza

16' Pizza

$20.00

freshly baked pizza

10" Pizza

$12.00

freshly baked pizza

Wings

Wings

$13.00

Fried to perfection with your choice of sauce

Entrees

Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

perfectly grilled or fried shrimp with your choice of two sides

Pasta Alfredo

$13.00

fettuccini or penne pasta tossed in delicious alfredo sauce

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Hot fresh waffle topped with fresh chicken tenders drizzled with warm syrup

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$13.00

hand breaded, golden fried, never frozen, fresh chicken tenders served with fries

New Orleans Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$23.00

grilled chicken, andolie sausage, onions, peppers, shrimp in an amazing creaole sauce served with garlic toast

Soup & Salads

California Cobb

$16.00

crisp romaine topped with grill checken, eggs, bacon, tomatos, advacdo & blue cheese

Strawberry Fields Forever

$15.00

fresh greens topped with sliced strawberries, grilled chicken, crunchy pecans and blue cheese crumbles

Soup of the Day

$9.00

freshly made soup ask about today's flavor

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

warm gooey mac & cheese

Side Salad

$5.00

fresh mixed greens

French Fries

$5.00

fresh cut fries perfectly deep fried

Asparagus

$5.00

Kids Meal

Kids Tenders

$6.99

hand breaded and glden fried

Kids Cheese Quesdilla

$6.99

warm and gooey

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

melted american cheese on toasted bread

Kids Burger Sliders

$6.99

two perfectly cooked beef sliders with american cheese

Dessert

Kentucky Burbon Pecan Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Warm chocolate bourbon pecan pie

Funnel Cake Fries

$9.00

freshly fried with dipping sauce & powered sugar

Chocolate Chip & White Cake

$10.00Out of stock

two cake layers with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers

Ice Cream

$6.00

two scoops of todays flavor

SOFT DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Brisk Tea

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

PITCHER

Fountain Drinks

$9.00

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Mug Root Beer, Mountain Dew, Mist, Lemonade