Bowls

Açaí Bowls.

Acai

$11.75

Acai base made from triple berry blend, greek yogurt, cacao nibs; topped with your choice of three toppings.

Smoothie Bowl

$11.75

Your choice of smoothie in a bowl topped with your choice of three toppings.

Bundle Packages

Custom packages and bundles for nutrition, personal resolutions, or fitness goals. 24 hour order notice required.

2 Day Cleanse Package

$35.00

Customer's choice of 4 cold pressed juices(2 a day), made same day as pick up, minimum 24 hour order notice required.

2-Day Detox Package

$45.00

Customers choice of 4 juices and 4 shots (2 juices and 2 shots a day), made same day as pick up, minimum 24 hour order notice required

4-Day Cleanse Package

$70.00

Customer's choice of 8 juices(2 a day), made same day as pick up, minimum 24 hour order notice required.

4-Day Detox Package

$90.00

Customer's choice of 8 juices and 8 shots(2 juices and 2 shots a day), made same day as pick up, minimum 24 hour order notice required.

Cold Pressed Juices

Cold Pressed Juice Drinks.

Beta Bomb

$8.75+

Pineapple, Oranges, Lemon, Ginger

Coast Cruiser

$8.75+

Kale, Cucumber, Apple, Ginger, Spinach, Celery

Dr. Oz

$8.75+

Celery Juice

Fresh Ginger Ale

$8.75+

lime, ginger, charcoal, cayenne, apple

Glower

$8.75+

charcoal, coconut water, lime, maple syrup, cayenne

Kasino Royale

$8.75+

Beets, Carrot, Grapefruit, Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon, Apple

Lucky Twist

$8.75+

Carrots, Red & Green Apple, Lemon, Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric

Pearadise Dream

$8.75+

Carrot, Pear, Pineapple, Ginger, Beet, Lime

Skinny Genes

$8.75+

Romaine, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Lemon, Pink Salt, Chia Seeds

Strawberry Delight

$8.75+

Strawberry, Apple, Coconut Water, Grape, Chia Seeds

Swiz Beets

$8.75+

Beets, Carrot, Tomato, Lime, Spinach, Jalapeno, Turmeric

V8 Engine

$8.75+

Pineapple, mint, pear, jalapeno, ginger

Watermelon Cucumber Refresher

$8.75+

Watermelon, cucumber, lime, cayenne

Events

Private Party

$500.00

Fresh Juice

Fresh pressed fruit juice.

Orange Juice

$6.75+

Grapefruit Juice

$6.75+

Lemon Juice

$6.75+

Carrot Juice

$6.75+

Watermelon Juice

$8.75+

Fruit Bowl

Pineapple

$14.75+

Your choice of açaí, smoothie or diced fruit inside of pineapple

Watermelon

$14.75+

Your choice of açaí, smoothie, or diced fruit inside of a watermelon

Grab 'n Go

Parfait Cup

$5.25

Mixed Fruit Cup

$4.00

Watermelon Cup

$2.50

Alkaline Water

$3.25

Karma Water

$2.25

Coconut Water

$3.00+

Essentia water

$4.75

Pepper Sandwich

$7.50

Two Pepper Sandwiches

$14.00

Overnight Oats

$5.50

Ceviche Boats

$5.50

Ceviche with chips

$6.00

Chocolate Bark

$4.15

Lattes and Tea

Energizing coffee & latte drinks.

Golden Turmeric Latte

$5.75

Turmeric, Coconut, MCT Oil, Ayurvedic Spices.

Chai Tea Latte

$5.75

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Whipped Coffee

$5.75

Shots

Wellness Shots.

Ginger Zinger

$3.50

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne, Turmeric.

Immuni T

$3.50

Turmeric, Pineapple, Oil, Black Pepper, Lemon.

Toxin Flush

$3.50

Aloe Vera, Coconut Water, Lime, Melon.

Small Bites

Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Strawberries, cucumbers, almonds, and feta on top of kale and spinach mix with raspberry vinaigrette

Peach Fruit Salad

$13.00

Yellow peaches, blackberries, blueberries, pomegranate seeds, mint leaves, honey, lime juice

Smoothies

Fresh blended smoothies.

Aloe-Ha Mango

$9.25

Mango Lassi, Yogurt, Mango, Lime, Cinnamon, Honey, Ice.

Calypso Berry

$9.25

Blueberries, Blackberries, Banana, Pomegranate, Açaí Puree, Almond Milk, Ice.

Coco Banana

$9.25

Banana, Almond Milk, Cacao Powder, Peanut Butter, Honey, Collagen (Vegan), Ice.

Cool Breeze

$9.25

Pineapple. Coconut, Banana, Almond Milk, Mango, Protein, Ice.

Juicey Fruit

$9.25

Lime, Pineapple, Grape, Celery, Mango, Ice.

Mighty Matcha

$9.25

Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Almond Milk, Chlorella Powder, Ice.

Mint Julep

$9.25

Banana, Almond Milk, Mint Cacao, Spinach, Honey, Reishi Powder, Bee Pollen, Ice.

PB & Awesome

$9.25

Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Ice.

Peach Bellini

$9.25

Peach, Mango, Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk, Ice.

Super Green Giant

$9.25

Whole Fruit

Fresh, whole fruit. Ready to eat.

Grapefruit

$2.75

Orange

$2.00

Banana

$1.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Apples

$0.59

Powders

Vegan collagen

$1.00

Pea Protein

$1.00

Chlorella

$1.00

Reishi

$1.00

Bee Pollen

$1.00