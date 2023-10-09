Pass The Juice Gulfport
Bowls
Bundle Packages
2 Day Cleanse Package
Customer's choice of 4 cold pressed juices(2 a day), made same day as pick up, minimum 24 hour order notice required.
2-Day Detox Package
Customers choice of 4 juices and 4 shots (2 juices and 2 shots a day), made same day as pick up, minimum 24 hour order notice required
4-Day Cleanse Package
Customer's choice of 8 juices(2 a day), made same day as pick up, minimum 24 hour order notice required.
4-Day Detox Package
Customer's choice of 8 juices and 8 shots(2 juices and 2 shots a day), made same day as pick up, minimum 24 hour order notice required.
Cold Pressed Juices
Beta Bomb
Pineapple, Oranges, Lemon, Ginger
Coast Cruiser
Kale, Cucumber, Apple, Ginger, Spinach, Celery
Dr. Oz
Celery Juice
Fresh Ginger Ale
lime, ginger, charcoal, cayenne, apple
Glower
charcoal, coconut water, lime, maple syrup, cayenne
Kasino Royale
Beets, Carrot, Grapefruit, Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon, Apple
Lucky Twist
Carrots, Red & Green Apple, Lemon, Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric
Pearadise Dream
Carrot, Pear, Pineapple, Ginger, Beet, Lime
Skinny Genes
Romaine, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Lemon, Pink Salt, Chia Seeds
Strawberry Delight
Strawberry, Apple, Coconut Water, Grape, Chia Seeds
Swiz Beets
Beets, Carrot, Tomato, Lime, Spinach, Jalapeno, Turmeric
V8 Engine
Pineapple, mint, pear, jalapeno, ginger
Watermelon Cucumber Refresher
Watermelon, cucumber, lime, cayenne
Smoothies
Aloe-Ha Mango
Mango Lassi, Yogurt, Mango, Lime, Cinnamon, Honey, Ice.
Calypso Berry
Blueberries, Blackberries, Banana, Pomegranate, Açaí Puree, Almond Milk, Ice.
Coco Banana
Banana, Almond Milk, Cacao Powder, Peanut Butter, Honey, Collagen (Vegan), Ice.
Cool Breeze
Pineapple. Coconut, Banana, Almond Milk, Mango, Protein, Ice.
Juicey Fruit
Lime, Pineapple, Grape, Celery, Mango, Ice.
Mighty Matcha
Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Almond Milk, Chlorella Powder, Ice.
Mint Julep
Banana, Almond Milk, Mint Cacao, Spinach, Honey, Reishi Powder, Bee Pollen, Ice.
PB & Awesome
Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Ice.
Peach Bellini
Peach, Mango, Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk, Ice.