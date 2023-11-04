Thank you for your business!
Pasta Boss
Pasta Bowls
- Trainee Size Pasta Bowl (sm)$7.00
small size pasta bowl & 1 piece of garlic toast
- Supervisor Size Pasta Bowl (med)$11.50
medium size pasta bowl & 1 piece of garlic toast
- Boss Size Pasta Bowl (lg)$14.50
large size pasta bowl & 1 piece of garlic toast
- Family Size Pasta Bowl (xl)$28.50
large pasta bowl (feeds 4-6) & 4 pieces of garlic toast
Desserts
NA Drinks
Pasta Boss Location and Ordering Hours
(503) 990-6356
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM