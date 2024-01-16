Pasta Brioni
Dinner
Appetizers (Dinner)
- Toasted Ravioli$13.00
Hand breaded ravioli with house marinara
- Roasted Red Pepper Platter$18.00
Red peppers, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Zuppa Di Mussels$18.00
Black mussels in a fresh basil, shaved garlic, and tomato seafood broth
- Calamari Fritta$18.00
Hand-cut and breaded in our special seasoned flour with spicy marinara
- Emma's Dumplings$18.00
Impastata ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, and spinach dumplings with vodka sauce
- Burrata$17.00
Burrata ball over honey balsamic reduction with toasted ciabatta, prosciutto, sundried tomatoes, and olives
- Bruschetta Board$16.00
Roasted tomato with three cheese spread, fig & mascarpone with crispy prosciutto, and pesto, red pepper, and fresh mozzarella
Starter Salads/Soups (Dinner)
- Caprese Salad$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and basil with balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Scratch Caesar romaine seasoned croutons and Parmesan
- Chopped Salad$12.00
Spring mix, prosciutto, pepperoncini, shaved carrots, feta, olives, and sundried tomatoes in a Caesar and balsamic dressing
- Garden Salad$9.00
Chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers in a creamy Italian dressing
- Pasta Fagioli$9.00
Classic Italian bean soup with prosciutto and basil
- Mike & Ashley's Wedding Soup$9.00
Our take on the classic with diced meatballs, risotto, spinach, and parmesan
Entree Salads (Dinner)
- Beet Salad (Entrée)$18.00
Poached beets over honey balsamic topped with spring mix, feta, figs, and almonds in a citrus vinaigrette
- Salmon Salad (Entrée)$29.00
Grilled sweet balsamic salmon over chopped greens topped with grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, and julienne vegetables in our creamy Italian dressing
- Chicken Luca Brasi (Entrée)$25.00
Crispy chicken breast topped with a chopped salad with tomatoes and house balsamic vinaigrette
Brioni Classics (Dinner)
- Veal Saltimbocca$33.00
Veal medallions over spinach topped with prosciutto and fontina in a sage and white wine sauce
- Veal Shiitake$33.00
Veal medallions tossed with shiitake mushrooms and diced prosciutto in a hearty marsala wine sauce
- Veal Picatta$30.00
Veal medallions in a traditional lemon and white wine pan sauce topped with capers
- Chicken Parmesan$27.00
Crusted with house made bread crumbs with our fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Chicken Martini$29.00
Parmesan encrusted chicken breast topped with asparagus spears in a white wine pan sauce
- Chicken Gorgonzola$28.00
Sauteed chicken breast topped with Emma's dumplings
- Eggplant Parmesan$22.00
Shaved eggplant layered with béchamel, ricotta, mozzarella, basil, parmesan, and marinara
- Chicken Piccata$25.00
- Chicken Marsala$26.00
Seafood (Dinner)
- Grilled Salmon$34.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon filet over pesto risotto with peas and roasted red peppers
- Shrimp Scampi$29.00
Shrimp sautéed in a traditional garlic and white wine sauce over creamy roasted tomato risotto
- Linguine Pescatore$38.00
Clams, mussels, shrimp, and calamari in a fresh basil, garlic, and tomato seafood broth
- Linguine Vongole$32.00
Large helping of clams in a garlic and herb seafood herb broth
Homemade Ravioli (Dinner)
- Lobster Ravioli$36.00
Lobster and mascarpone stuffed ravioli in a white wine, lemon, and cream sauce with shrimp, asparagus, and tomatoes
- Mushroom Ravioli$28.00
Stuffed with two kinds of mushrooms and mascarpone cheese in a fontina cream sauce with shiitake mushrooms, prosciutto, and roasted red peppers
- Pumpkin Ravioli$27.00
Pumpkin, ricotta, and Parmesan stuffed ravioli in a light corn and sage cream sauce
- Osso bucco raviolo$34.00
- Stoganoff Ravoli$33.00
- Duck Ravioli$33.00
Pastas (Dinner)
- Four Cheese$22.00
Provolone, fontina, Gorgonzola and Parmesan cheese
- Penne Vodka$19.00
Penne pasta in a creamy tomato sauce spiked with vodka
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$22.00
Spaghetti with 2 meatballs and fresh tomato sauce
- Primavera$19.00
Julienne vegetables, spinach, and tomatoes tossed in a vegetarian herb broth
- Lasagna$22.00
Layers of fresh pasta, bolognese, béchamel, parmesan, mozzarella, basil, and marinara
- Bolognese$23.00
Slow simmered beef, veal, and pork ragu tossed with fresh pasta topped with fresh mozzarella
- Pesto Con Pollo$24.00
Diced chicken breast, shiitake mushrooms, and sundried tomatoes with house basil pesto
Premium Sides
- Side Four Cheese$12.00
- Side Rigatoni Bolognese$12.00
- SidePenne Vodka$12.00
- Sautéed Asparagus$12.00
- Sautéed Spinach$12.00
- Side Linguine Garlic & Oil$12.00
- Side Corn & Sage Risotto$12.00
- Side Pesto Risotto$12.00
- 1 Meatball$3.00
- 2 Meatballs$6.00
- 3 Meatballs$9.00
- 1 Shrimp$5.00
- 2 Shrimp$10.00
- 3 Shrimp$15.00
- Sausage Link$6.00
- Side Penne Butter$10.00
- side veggies$7.00
- Side Spaghetti maranara$12.00
- side linguine alfredo$12.00
Beverages
Liquor
- Well Vodka$8.00+
- Absolut$10.00+
- Belvedere$13.00+
- Chopin$12.00+
- Roxx$11.00+
- Redmont$10.00+
- Grey Goose$13.00+
- Titos$11.00+
- Deep Eddy Flavor$9.00+
- Ketel One$11.00+
- Pinnacle Flavor$9.00+
- DBL Well Vodka$13.00
- DBL Absolut$15.00
- DBL Belvedere$18.00
- DBL Chopin$17.00
- DBL Roxx$16.00
- DBL Redmont$15.00
- DBL Grey Goose$18.00
- DBL Titos$16.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Flavor$14.00
- DBL Ketel One$16.00
- DBL Pinnacle Flavor$14.00
- Well Gin$8.00
- Beefeater$9.00
- Bombay Saphire$11.00
- Plymouth$11.00
- Vulcan$10.00
- Tanqueray$11.00
- DBL Well Gin$13.00
- DBL Beefeater$14.00
- DBL Bombay Saphire$16.00
- DBL Plymouth$16.00
- DBL Vulcan$15.00
- DBL Tanqueray$16.00
- Well Rum$8.00
- Malibu$10.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Bacardi Limon$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Sailor Jerry$10.00
- Meyers$10.00
- Bacardi Reserve$13.00
- DBL Well Rum$13.00
- DBL Malibu$15.00
- DBL Bacardi$15.00
- DBL Bacardi Limon$15.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$15.00
- DBL Sailor Jerry$15.00
- DBL Meyers$15.00
- DBL Bacardi Reserve$18.00
- Well Tequila$8.00
- 1800 Silver$10.00
- Casamigos$14.00
- Sauza Hornitos$10.00
- Jose Cuervo$10.00
- Hornitos Reposado$10.00
- Patron Silver$14.00
- Patron Café$14.00
- Hornitos Anejo$11.00
- DBL Well Tequila$13.00
- DBL 1800 Silver$15.00
- DBL Casamigos$19.00
- DBL Sauza Hornitos$15.00
- DBL Jose Cuervo$15.00
- DBL Hornitos Reposado$15.00
- DBL Patron Silver$19.00
- DBL Patron Café$19.00
- DBL Hornitos Anejo$16.00
- Well Whiskey$8.00
- Angels Envy$16.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Bulliet Rye$12.00
- Buillet Bourbon$12.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jim Beam$10.00
- Knob Creek$13.00
- Bushmills$12.00
- Makers Mark$13.00
- CC$10.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Jack Fire$10.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Seagrams 7$10.00
- Seagrams Vo$10.00
- Forty Creek$11.00
- Bookers$16.00
- Redemption$11.00
- Redemption Bourbon$11.00
- Bakers$16.00
- Pendlteton$11.00
- Blantons$20.00
- Eagle Rare$11.00
- Fireball$8.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$14.00
- DBL Angels Envy$21.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$19.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$17.00
- DBL Buillet Bourbon$17.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$15.00
- DBL Jim Beam$15.00
- DBL Knob Creek$18.00
- DBL Bushmills$16.00
- DBL Makers Mark$18.00
- DBL CC$15.00
- DBL Crown Royal$16.00
- DBL Jack Fire$15.00
- DBL Jameson$17.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$17.00
- DBL Seagrams 7$15.00
- DBL Seagrams Vo$15.00
- DBL Forty Creek$16.00
- DBL Bookers$21.00
- DBL Redemption$16.00
- DBL Redemption Bourbon$16.00
- DBL Bakers$21.00
- DBL Pendlteton$16.00
- DBL Blantons$25.00
- DBL Eagle Rare$16.00
- DBL Fireball$13.00
- Well Scotch$8.00
- Chivas Regal$13.00
- Glenfidddich$16.00
- Dewars$13.00
- Glenlivet$16.00
- J & B$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$12.00
- Macallan$16.00
- DBL Well Scotch$13.00
- DBL Chivas Regal$18.00
- DBL Glenfidddich$21.00
- DBL Dewars$18.00
- DBL Glenlivet$21.00
- DBL J & B$17.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$19.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$17.00
- DBL Macallan$21.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$12.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Chartreuse, Green
- Cointreau$11.00
- Drambuie$14.00
- Frangelico$11.00
- Southern Comfort$9.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Anisete$8.00
- Apple Pucker$8.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Lemoncello$11.00
- Midori$10.00
- Sambucca$10.00
- Sambucca Black$10.00
- Vermouth$6.00
- Vermouth dry$6.00
- Chambord$13.00
- B&B$12.00
- Baileys$11.00
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
- Christian Brothers$8.00
- Courvoisier$18.00
- Hennessy$18.00
- triple$8.00
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$13.00
- DBL Southern Comfort$14.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$17.00
Beer
Wine
- GLS Bolla$11.00
- GLS Trebbio$14.00
- GLS Sassoregale$14.00
- GLS Banfi Col Di Sassao$14.00
- GLS Murhphy Good$11.00
- GLS Crusher$13.00
- GLS Mcmanis Merlot$11.00
- GLS Broquel$13.00
- GLS Simi$14.00
- GLS J Lohr$14.00
- BTL Trebbio$48.00
- BTL Sassoregale$48.00
- BTL Banfi Col Di Sassao$48.00
- BTL Crusher$48.00
- BTL Mcmanis Merlot$36.00
- BTL Broquel$44.00
- BTL Simi Cabernet$48.00
- BTL J Lohr$48.00
- BTL Northstar$90.00
- BTL Beringer$138.00
- BTL Twomey$155.00
- BTL Ravenswood$42.00
- BTL FrogsLeap$70.00
- BTL Copain Syrah$96.00
- BTL Robert Craig$145.00
- BTL Santa Cristina$40.00
- BTL Primocolle$56.00
- BTL Lamole$69.00
- BTL Villa Antinori$80.00
- BTL Ruffino Ducale$85.00
- BTL Marchese$110.00
- BTL Sella Antica$42.00
- BTL Barbara$52.00
- BTL Banfi Rosso$60.00
- BTL Ruvei$74.00
- BTL Sibrolo$75.00
- BTL Ida$95.00
- BTL Castiglon$180.00
- BTL Cannubi$220.00
- BTL Banfi Brunello$200.00
- BTL Rivetto$250.00
- BTL Il Bruciato$60.00
- BTL Righetti Amarone$110.00
- BTL Mud House$48.00
- BTL Meomi$50.00
- BTL La Crema$56.00
- BTL Kendel Jackson$65.00
- BTL Copain Pinot Noir$75.00
- BTL Coupe De Foudre$160.00
- BTL Josh Cab$58.00
- BTL Justin$66.00
- BTL Daou$78.00
- BTL Davey and brown$80.00
- BTL Serial$90.00
- BTL Silver Oak Alex$160.00
- BTL Silver Oak Napa$250.00
- BTL Jordan$160.00
- BTL Caymus$180.00
- BTL 1849 Declaration$200.00
- Murphy Goode$42.00
- GLS Seeker$12.00
- GLS Vermentino$13.00
- GLS Ruffino PG$11.00
- GLS Prosecco$11.00
- GLS Santa Cristina Oriveto$12.00
- GLS Borne of Fire$11.00
- GLS Cline$14.00
- GLS Simi Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- GLS Kim Crawford$14.00
- GLS Riesling$12.00
- BTL La Crema$48.00
- BTL Jeio$60.00
- BTL Josh Rose$38.00
- BTL 14 Rose$36.00
- BTL Mum Split$14.00
- BTL Kim Crawford$48.00
- BTL Seeker$40.00
- BTL Prosecco$36.00
- BTL Santa Cristina Oriveto$40.00
- BTL Cline$48.00
- BTL Simi Sauvignon Blanc$40.00
- BTL Frenzy$49.00
- BTL Riesling$40.00
- BTL Ca Bolani$42.00
- BTL Santa Cristina PG$44.00
- BTL Da Luca$48.00
- BTL Barone$50.00
- BTL Banfi Vermentino$56.00
- BTL Antinori Vermentino$66.00
- BTL Fiano D Avellino$84.00
- BTL Estancia$40.00
- BTL Mcmanis PG$50.00
- BTL Coppola$56.00
- BTL Carpe Diem$56.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer$58.00
- BTL Les Natures$60.00
- BTL Waterbrook$62.00
- BTL Foxen Chard$66.00
- BTL Rombauer$68.00
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Appletini$12.00
- Cosmo$12.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Barrel Aged manhattan$14.00
- Barrel Aged Negroni$14.00
- Chianti Sangria$13.00
- Smoked Orange$14.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Raspberry Spritz$13.00
- Salty Dog$12.00
- Phoenix Mule$12.00
- Espressotini$16.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Chocolatini$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Aperol Sprizter$15.00
- Green Tea$14.00
Lunch
Appetizers/Soups (Lunch)
- Emma's Dumplings$18.00
Impastata ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, and spinach dumplings with vodka sauce
- Zuppa Di Mussels$17.00
Black mussels in a fresh basil, shaved garlic, and tomato seafood broth
- Bruschetta Board$15.00
Roasted tomato with three cheese spread, fig & mascarpone with crispy prosciutto, and pesto, red pepper, and fresh mozzarella
- Pasta Fagioli$9.00
Classic Italian bean soup with prosciutto and basil
- Mike & Ashley's Wedding Soup$9.00
Our take on the classic with diced meatballs, risotto, spinach, and parmesan
Entree Salads (Lunch)
- Chicken Caesar (Entrée)$15.00
- Chicken Luca Brasi (Entrée)$20.00
Crispy chicken breast topped with a chopped salad with tomatoes and house balsamic vinaigrette
- Salmon Salad (Entrée)$27.00
Grilled sweet balsamic salmon over chopped greens topped with grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, and julienne vegetables in our creamy Italian dressing
- Caesar$9.00
Sandwiches & Pizza (Lunch)
Pasta & Raviolis (Lunch)
- Lobster Ravioli$33.00
Lobster and mascarpone stuffed ravioli in a white wine, lemon, and cream sauce with shrimp, asparagus, and tomatoes
- Penne Vodka$16.00
Penne pasta in a creamy tomato sauce spiked with vodka
- Bolognese$20.00
Slow simmered beef, veal, and pork ragu tossed with fresh pasta topped with fresh mozzarella
- Linguine Pescatore$34.00
Clams, mussels, shrimp, and calamari in a fresh basil, garlic, and tomato seafood broth
Entrees (Lunch)
- Grilled Salmon$34.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon filet over pesto risotto with peas and roasted red peppers
- Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Crusted with house made bread crumbs with our fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Veal Shiitake$30.00
Veal medallions tossed with shiitake mushrooms and diced prosciutto in a hearty marsala wine sauce
Deli Counter
Salads & Appetizers
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Scratch Caesar romaine seasoned croutons and Parmesan
- Caprese Salad$9.99
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and basil with balsamic vinaigrette
- Chicken Wings 10$14.99
Hot, mild, and BBQ comes with 2 ranches
- Chicken Wings 20$24.99
Hot, mild, and BBQ served with 2 ranch
- Cold Pasta Salad with Chicken$16.99
Chopped romaine, cold pasta, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese topped with a creamy balsamic dressing and a sliced grilled chicken breast
- Crusted Chicken Salad$18.99
Crusted chicken breast atop chopped romaine tossed with crispy prosciutto, tomatoes, corn, and cucumbers in a creamy Parmesan dressing
- Garden Salad$8.99
Chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers in a creamy Italian dressing
- Garlic Bread$7.99
House baked bread brushed with garlic butter and baked with a side of marinara
- Greek Salad$11.99
Chopped romaine tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Toasted Fresh Mozz$11.99
6 discs of fresh mozzarella with our house marinara
- Toasted Ravioli$10.99
Hand breaded ravioli with house marinara
- Side Garden$5.00
- Side Caesar$5.00
- Side Pasta Salad$5.00
Specialty Pizza
- 12” Four Cheese$15.99
Fontina, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, & provolone
- 14” Four Cheese$17.49
Fontina, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, & provolone
- 16” Four Cheese$19.99
Fontina, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, & provolone
- 12" Pizza Margherita$14.49
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil
- 14": Pizza Margherita$16.49
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil
- 16" Pizza Margherita$19.49
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil
- 12” Salsicia$15.99
Sausage, peppers, onions, & mushrooms
- 14” Salsicia$17.99
Sausage, peppers, onions, & mushrooms
- 16” Salsicia$20.99
Sausage, peppers, onions, & mushrooms
Pasta Dinners
- Four Cheese$19.99
Provolone, fontina, Gorgonzola and Parmesan cheese
- Rigatoni Con Pollo$21.99
Garlic, onion, basil, grilled chicken, and eggplant with creamy tomato sauce
- Penne Vodka$16.99
Penne pasta in a creamy tomato sauce spiked with vodka
- Rigatoni Bolognese$20.99
Slow simmered beef, veal, pork, and vegetable ragu tossed with Parmesan and topped with fresh mozzarella
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.99
Spaghetti with 2 meatballs and fresh tomato sauce
- Chicken Parmesan Dinner$22.99
Served with spaghetti
- Eggplant Parmesan Dinner$17.99
Served with spaghetti
- Penne Primavera$16.99
Penne pasta with julienne vegetables and spinach in a vegetarian herb broth
- Lasagna$20.99
Layers of fresh pasta, bolognese, béchamel, parmesan, mozzarella, basil, and marinara
- Marinara$14.00
- Garlic Oil$16.00
Sandwiches
- Meatball Grinder$14.99
Homemade beef, veal and pork meatballs with fresh tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
- Eggplant Parmesan Grinder$12.99
Thin sliced, battered eggplant with marinara and melted mozzarella
- Chicken Parmesan Grinder$16.99
Sliced breaded chicken breast smothered in marinara and melted mozzarella
- GrilledChicken Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced tomatoes, and caesar dressing
- Sausage & Peppers Grinder$15.99
Italian sausage with bell peppers, onions, marinara, and mozzarella