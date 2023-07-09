Pasta Express 3250 Battlefield St by highway 65
Popular Items
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccini with butter & Parmesan cheese was first mentioned in a 15th-century cookbook. Ours has thick, long noodles prepared with creamy Alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese
Small House Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onions and parmesan cheese combined with our Signature House Dressing. Don't forget to add on some provel cheese!
Mama's Favorite
Fettuccine noodles, breaded chicken, spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, bacon and a dash of crushed red pepper in a garlic basil Alfredo sauce. Emily’s favorite pasta!
FOOD
Add it to the Side
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Five golden battered mozzarella cheese sticks, perfectly seasoned, garnished with parmesan cheese and served with our Signature Marinara Sauce or Ranch.
Garlic Cheese Bread
A perfect addon to any pasta dish, soup or salad, our french bread generously topped with our warm garlic butter and provel cheese.
2 Meatballs
Italian Sausage
Seafood
Italian Meats
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Baked Potato Soup
Tomato Bisque
Cream of Mushroom Soup
Cream of Artichoke Soup
Cream of Broccoli Soup
Salads
Large House Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onions and parmesan cheese combined with our Signature House Dressing. Don't forget to add on some provel cheese!
Small Antipasto Salad
Iceberg lettuce, salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onions, provel and parmesan cheese, all tossed with our Signature House Dressing.
Large Antipasto Salad
Iceberg lettuce, salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onions, provel and parmesan cheese, all tossed with our Signature House Dressing.
Small Milo Salad
Iceberg lettuce, red onions, savory croutons, provel cheese and salami, all topped with hard-boiled egg and our Signature Paris Dressing.
Large Milo Salad
Iceberg lettuce, red onions, savory croutons, provel cheese and salami, all topped with hard-boiled egg and our Signature Paris Dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
The earliest documentation of the Caesar Salad is 1946. Ours has Romaine lettuce, savory croutons, Parmesan cheese and red onions, all tossed with our Caesar Dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
The earliest documentation of the Caesar Salad is 1946. Ours has Romaine lettuce, savory croutons, Parmesan cheese and red onions, all tossed with our Caesar Dressing.
Pasta Express Specialties
Cannelloni
Two jumbo tube noodles stuffed with beef and pork topped with our cream sauce and Parmesan cheese, served on a bed of our Signature Meat Sauce
Manicotti
Two jumbo tube noodles stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with cream sauce, parmesan cheese and parsley, all served on a bed of our Signature Meat Sauce
Tortellini
Stuffed with prosciutto ham, beef, pork, and riccota cheese. Prepared in a creamy Alfredo sauce with peas, mushrooms and parmesan cheese
Chicken Spiedini
Lasagna
Five layers of noodles with our Signature Meat Sauce and three cheeses, all baked with a cream sauce and provel cheese
Toasted Meat Ravioli
Ten Beef breaded ravioli fried and served with our Signature Meat Sauce and parmesan cheese
Toasted Cheese Ravioli
Ten Cheese breaded ravioli fried and served with our Signature Meat Sauce and parmesan cheese
1/2 Meat & 1/2 Cheese Toasted Ravioli
Five breaded meat and five breaded cheese ravioli. Served with our Signature Meat Sauce for dipping.
Mac & Cheese
Signature Pastas
Chicken Parmigiano
Breaded chicken breast baked with our Signature Meat Sauce and provel cheese on a bed of mostaccioli pasta, garnished with parmesan and parsley
Baked Mostaccioli
Penne pasta tossed with our Signature Meat Sauce and cream sauce topped with provel cheese and garnished with parsley
Spaghetti
Pasta in the West was first worked into long, thin forms in Sicily around the 12th century. Our spaghetti features angel hair pasta with our Signature Meat Sauce and parmesan cheese
Mostaccioli
Penne pasta with our Signature Meat Sauce and parmesan cheese
Seafood Fettuccine
Jumbo shrimp, crab, and mushrooms in a garlic Alfredo sauce with fettuccini noodles and crushed red pepper, garnished with parsley
Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Italian Sausage sauteed with bell peppers and sweet red onions in our garlic basil pesto sauce with Penne noodles. (Substitute coconut oil for pesto and extra veggies and sausage for pasta to be Whole30™ approved!)
Signature Sandwiches
Italian Beef Sandwich
Roasted beef dipped in our Signature Au Jus, served on our toasted French bread with cheese. Add mild or hot Giardiniera for 0.50; Add onions and green peppers for 0.50
Pasta Express Sandwich
In true Italian tradition our Pasta Express has salami and provel cheese toasted on French bread and topped with our famous House salad
Meatball Sandwich
Our perfectly seasoned Italian meatballs topped with our Signature Meat Sauce, then baked with provel cheese on French bread. Over half a pound of Hand Rolled Meatballs.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
This is a classic sandwich! Our Signature Breaded Chicken on a toasted 6" French loaf with melted Provel cheese and topped with our Signature Meat Sauce. Served with a pickle and chips.
Steak Sandwich
Desserts
Tiramisu
Mascarpone cheese layered over lady fingers dipped in espresso and topped with cocoa powder.
Cookie Cake
A Chocolate Chip sheet cake topped with chocolate icing!
Texas Cake
Chocolate Devil's Food cake dusted with cinnamon and topped with chocolate icing.
Coffe Cake
Family & Kids Meals
Extras
Secret Menu
CATERING
Pans of Pasta
Small Pan Mostaccioli
Large Pan Mostaccioli
Small Pan Cavatappi
Large Pan Cavatappi
Small Pan Beef Toasted Ravioli
Large Pan Beef Toasted Ravioli
Small Pan Cheese Toasted Ravioli
Large Pan Cheese Toasted Ravioli
Small Pan Baked Mostaccioli
Large Pan Baked Mostaccioli
Small Pan Pasta Broccoli
Large Pan Pasta Broccoli
Small Pan Lasagna
Please order at least 1 hour prior to pick up.
Large Pan Lasagna
Please order at least 1 hour and 30 minutes prior to pick up.