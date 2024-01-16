Pastaholics 1020 White St SW
SANDWICHES
- Meatball Sub$9.25
Homemade meatballs smothered in our rich tomato sauce, nestled within a toasted Italian roll and topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese
- Chicken Pesto Caprese Panini$9.50
Juicy grilled chicken, pesto, ripe tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil on artisanal focaccia
- Italian Beef Fontina$10.00
Thinly sliced slow-cooked beef piled on a toasted Italian roll. Complemented by melted fontina, au jus, and giardiniera
SALADS
- Caesar Salad$4.50
Romaine lettuce tossed with seasoned croutons, parmesan cheese, salt & black pepper, and Caesar dressing
- Italian Salad$5.00
Medley of romaine, olives, parmesan, pepperoncini, salt & pepper, and golden Italian vinaigrette
- House Salad$5.50
Crisp spring mix with red onions, roasted red peppers, bacon, mozzarella, salt & pepper, and ranch dressing
SIDES and EXTRAS
DESSERTS
- Tiramisu Shot$5.25
Imported Savoiardi ladyfingers hand-dipped in a custom espresso/liqueur mixture, layered with imported mascarpone and a dusting of premium cocoa powder
- Crème Brulee Cheesecake$6.00
Decadent, rich cream cheese center topped with a flavorful caramelized sugar, on a golden graham cracker crust
- Spaghetti
- Fettuccine
- Penne
- Linguine
- Pomodoro$8.25
- Bolognese$10.00
- Alfredo$9.50
- Vodka (Tomato Cream)$9.75
- Pesto$10.25
- ADD Sundried Tomatoes$2.00
- ADD Spinach$1.75
- ADD Broccoli$1.50
- ADD Roasted Red Bell Pepper$1.00
- ADD Jalapeno Peppers$0.75
- ADD Pepperoncini$0.75
- ADD Basil$0.75
- ADD Mushrooms$1.15
- ADD Mozzarella$1.00
- ADD Diced Tomatoes
- ADD Garlic
- ADD Red Onions
- ADD Black Olives
- ADD Crushed Red Pepper
- ADD Parmesan
- ADD Bacon$2.00
- ADD Grilled Chicken$5.25
- ADD Grilled Shrimp$5.75
- ADD Italian Sausage$3.50
- ADD Meatballs$1.75