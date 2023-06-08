Pastashoota Italian Restaurant 671 Jamestown Dr
Soup, Salads & More
Garlic Bread
Homemade Garlic Bread
Italian Meatballs
Our Signature Italian Meatballs Marinated in Marinara Sauce topped with Parmesan
Bowl of Italian Wedding Soup
Homemade Italian Wedding Soup
Small Caesar Side Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Large Caesar Dinner salad
Large Dinner Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Entrees
Spaghetti Bolognese (Meat Sauce)
Thin Spaghetti topped with our Signature Meat Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.
Penne Bolognese (Meat Sauce)
Penne Pasta topped with our Signature Meat Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.
Linguine w/ Bolognese (Meat Sauce)
Linguine w/ Bolognese (Meat Sauce). Served with Soup or Salad
Rigatoni Bolognese (Meat Sauce)
Rigatoni Pasta with our Signature Meat Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.
Linguine Marinara
Linguine Pasta topped with our Signature Marinara Sauce Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.
Rigatoni Marinara
Rigatoni w/ Our Signature Marinara Sauce Served with Soup or Salad
Penne Marinara
Penne with Our Signature Marinara Sauce Served with Soup or Salad
Linguine w/ White Clam Sauce
Linguini Pasta with White Clam Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.
Linguine w/ Shrimp & Scampi Sauce
Linguine with Shrimp & Scampi Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.
Linguine w/ Chicken & Scampi Sauce
Linguine with Chicken & Scampi Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.
Fettuccine w/ Chicken & Alfredo Sauce
Fettuccine with Chicken & Alfredo Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.
Fettuccine w/ Shrimp & Alfredo Sauce
Fettuccine with Shrimp & Alfredo Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.
Italian Sausage, peppers & Onions with cold Italian Pasta
Served with Soup or Salad
Italian Boneless Pork Chops with Cold Italian Pasta
Served with Soup or Salad