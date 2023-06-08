Pastashoota Italian Restaurant 671 Jamestown Dr


Soup, Salads & More

Appetizers to Share...
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Homemade Garlic Bread

Italian Meatballs

Italian Meatballs

$6.99

Our Signature Italian Meatballs Marinated in Marinara Sauce topped with Parmesan

Bowl of Italian Wedding Soup

Bowl of Italian Wedding Soup

$5.99

Homemade Italian Wedding Soup

Small Caesar Side Salad

Small Caesar Side Salad

$4.99

Small Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Dinner salad

Large Caesar Dinner salad

$9.99

Large Dinner Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

Entrees

Spaghetti Bolognese (Meat Sauce)

Spaghetti Bolognese (Meat Sauce)

$14.99

Thin Spaghetti topped with our Signature Meat Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.

Penne Bolognese (Meat Sauce)

Penne Bolognese (Meat Sauce)

$14.99

Penne Pasta topped with our Signature Meat Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.

Linguine w/ Bolognese (Meat Sauce)

Linguine w/ Bolognese (Meat Sauce)

$14.99

Linguine w/ Bolognese (Meat Sauce). Served with Soup or Salad

Rigatoni Bolognese (Meat Sauce)

Rigatoni Bolognese (Meat Sauce)

$14.99

Rigatoni Pasta with our Signature Meat Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.

Linguine Marinara

Linguine Marinara

$12.99

Linguine Pasta topped with our Signature Marinara Sauce Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.

Rigatoni Marinara

Rigatoni Marinara

$12.99

Rigatoni w/ Our Signature Marinara Sauce Served with Soup or Salad

Penne Marinara

Penne Marinara

$12.99

Penne with Our Signature Marinara Sauce Served with Soup or Salad

Linguine w/ White Clam Sauce

Linguine w/ White Clam Sauce

$16.99

Linguini Pasta with White Clam Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.

Linguine w/ Shrimp & Scampi Sauce

Linguine w/ Shrimp & Scampi Sauce

$21.99

Linguine with Shrimp & Scampi Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.

Linguine w/ Chicken & Scampi Sauce

Linguine w/ Chicken & Scampi Sauce

$19.99

Linguine with Chicken & Scampi Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.

Fettuccine w/ Chicken & Alfredo Sauce

Fettuccine w/ Chicken & Alfredo Sauce

$18.99

Fettuccine with Chicken & Alfredo Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.

Fettuccine w/ Shrimp & Alfredo Sauce

Fettuccine w/ Shrimp & Alfredo Sauce

$21.99

Fettuccine with Shrimp & Alfredo Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup or Salad.

Italian Sausage, peppers & Onions with cold Italian Pasta

Italian Sausage, peppers & Onions with cold Italian Pasta

$16.99

Served with Soup or Salad

Italian Boneless Pork Chops with Cold Italian Pasta

Italian Boneless Pork Chops with Cold Italian Pasta

$17.99

Served with Soup or Salad

Wine Selection

All wine will be Delivered Corked & Unopened. You MUST present Valid Photo ID to Prove that you are over 21 years old as of todays date by law. If you are unable to produce ID, you will be refunded for the Bottle and it will be Returned to the Restaurant.
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Merlot Bottle

Robert Mondavi Private Selection Merlot Bottle

$14.00
Chateau St. Michelle Merlot Bottle

Chateau St. Michelle Merlot Bottle

$20.00
Josh Pinot Noir Bottle

Josh Pinot Noir Bottle

$20.00
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Pinot Noir Bottle

Robert Mondavi Private Selection Pinot Noir Bottle

$14.00
Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle

Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle

$14.00
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle

$28.00
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Pinot Grigio Bottle

Robert Mondavi Private Selection Pinot Grigio Bottle

$14.00
Chateau St. Michelle Sweet Reisling Bottle

Chateau St. Michelle Sweet Reisling Bottle

$16.00
Roscato Sweet Red (Rossa Dolce) Bottle

Roscato Sweet Red (Rossa Dolce) Bottle

$18.00
Astra Bella Rosso Semi-Sweet Red Blend Bottle

Astra Bella Rosso Semi-Sweet Red Blend Bottle

$14.00
Astra Bella Black Semi-Sweet Dark Red Blend Bottle

Astra Bella Black Semi-Sweet Dark Red Blend Bottle

$14.00
Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti Semi- Sweet Bottle

Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti Semi- Sweet Bottle

$16.00
Cupcake Moscato D'Asti Bottle

Cupcake Moscato D'Asti Bottle

$16.00
Bartenura Moscato D'Asti Bottle

Bartenura Moscato D'Asti Bottle

$20.00
Risata Moscato D'Asti Bottle

Risata Moscato D'Asti Bottle

$18.00

Drinks

Pepsi Products
Pepsi 16 oz. Bottle

Pepsi 16 oz. Bottle

$1.99
Diet Pepsi 16 oz. Bottle

Diet Pepsi 16 oz. Bottle

$1.99
Dr. Pepper 16 oz. Bottle

Dr. Pepper 16 oz. Bottle

$1.99
Mountain Dew 16 oz. Bottle

Mountain Dew 16 oz. Bottle

$1.99
Mist Twist 16 oz. Bottle

Mist Twist 16 oz. Bottle

$1.99
Dasani Water 16.9 oz. Bottle

Dasani Water 16.9 oz. Bottle

$1.99

Deserts

Delicious Italian Deserts
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$6.99

New York Cheesecake

New York Strawberry Cheesecake

New York Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.49

New York Cheesecake topped with Strawberry

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.99

Homemade Tiramisu

Lemoncello Cake

Lemoncello Cake

$6.99

Homemade Lemoncello Cake