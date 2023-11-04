Patio 2304 SE Belmont St.
Appitizer
- Shrimp Skewer$12.00
Grill shrimps with Italian seasoning
- Grilled Squid$12.00
Grill squid served on romaine (Spicy cilantro dip)
- Patio Wing$14.00
Crispy wings mixed with chef special sauce
- Grilled Corn$8.00
Grill sweet corn, mayo, parmesan cheese and tajin chili
- Crab Cake$15.00
Dungeness crab meat with ginger, onion and chef seasoning.
- Taro chip$10.00
Topped with honey
Salad
BBQ
- Smoked Brisket$22.00Out of stock
Black Angus brisket, dry rubbed topped with BBQ sauce
- Crispy Pork Knuckle$28.00
A classic German dish, The meat is slow-roasted until it is fall-off-the-bone tender, and the skin is crispy and shatteringly delicious served with 4style sauces
- Thai BBQ Chicken$22.00
served with 4style sauces
- Grilled Branzino$26.00
The branzino seabass is cooked to perfection on the grill with spinach is wilted and seasoned with garlic and lemon juice.
- Baby Back Ribs$27.00
All natural, dry rubbed, BBQ sauced
- Lobster Mac Cheese$15.00
- Mac n Cheese$10.00
- Creamed Spinach Gratin$12.00
- Grilled Asparagus$9.00
- Grilled Mushroom$8.00
- Grilled Jarapeno Cheese$8.00
- Mashed Potato$10.00
- Steamed rice$3.00
Pasta
Side
Patio Location and Ordering Hours
(309) 756-6333
Closed • Opens Friday at 4:30PM