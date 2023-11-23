Paulie Gee's Short North 1195 N High St
FOOD
Salads
Pizza
- Greenpointer$17.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, EVOO, Lemon Juice, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
- Regina$17.00
Italian Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, EVOO, Basil
- The Mootz$17.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Fresh Garlic, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil, Basil
- The Big Cheesy$17.00
Italian Tomatoes, Garlic, Parmigiano Reggiano, Aged Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano, EVOO
- Monte Cristo$18.00
Canadian Bacon, Mild Gouda, Ohio Maple Syrup
- Daniela Spinaci$18.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, EVOO, Spinach, Garlic
- Ricky Too$18.00
Italian Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Sweet Italian Fennel Sausage, Ezzo Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, Post-Oven Ricotta, Arugula, EVOO
- Joe Peppitoni$18.00
Italian Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Ezzo Pepperoni
- Hellboy$19.00
Italian Tomatoes, Hot Soppressata, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Mike’s Hot Honey drizzle
- Hellified Porkpie White$19.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Hot Soppressata, Sweet Italian Fennel Sausage, Basil, Red Onion, Sliced Garlic, Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle
- Cherry Jones$19.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Prosciutto, Dried Bing Cherries, Orange Blossom Honey
- Swellboy$19.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Hot Soppressata, Goat Cheese, Peppadew Peppers, Orange Blossom Honey
- The Supreme$19.00
Italian Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Ezzo Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Fennel Sausage, Cremini Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Sliced Red Onion
- The Donna$19.00
Aged Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Basil, Pepperoni, Goat Cheese, Black Pepper, Mike's Hot Honey
- Trustfall$20.00
Makers Choice (Vegan & Vegetarian options available)
- Cacio E Pepe$22.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Aged Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino Romano, Garlic, EVOO, Burrata, Cracked Black Pepper
- Sweat Pants Special$40.00
- Red Sauce$3.00
- Side Part$2.00
- Side Dressing$2.00
- Side Hot Honey$3.00
- 3 FOR 39$39.00
- SWEAT PANTS$40.00
Vegan Pizza
- Simple & Red$17.00
Italian Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Cashew Ricotta, Black Mission Fig Balsamic, Maldon Sea Salt
- In Ricotta Da Vegan$18.00
Italian Tomatoes, Housemade Vegan Sausage, Baby Arugula, Housemade Cashew Ricotta, EVOO, Maldon Sea Salt
- Vegan Supreme$18.00
Italian Tomatoes, Garlic, Mushroom, Red Onion, EVOO, Housemade Cashew Ricotta, Maldon Sea Salt
- Vegan Daniela Spinaci$18.00
Follow Your Heart Mozzarella, Garlic, Baby Spinach, EVOO
- Vegan Regina$18.00
Italian Tomatoes, Follow Your Heart Mozzarella, EVOO, Basil
- Jeb’s Garden$20.00
Italian Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, Red Onion, Mushroom, Red Pepper Flake, Sesame Seeds, Housemade Cashew Ricotta, Chili Oil, Maldon Sea Salt
Squares
- Cheese Square$20.00
Cheddar Edge, Mozzarella, Oregano, Red Sauce, Basil, Parmesan, Mike’s Hot Honey Limited Availability
- Pepperoni Square$20.00
Cheddar Edge, Mozzarella, Oregano, Ezzo Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Basil, Parmesan, Mike’s Hot Honey Limited Availabilit
- Cacio E Pepe Square$20.00
Mozzarella, Aged Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Pecorino, Garlic, EVOO, Burrata, Cracked Black Pepper Limited Availability
- Greenpointer Square$20.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, EVOO, Lemon Juice, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano Limited Availability
- Pep and Sausage Square$20.00
Cheddar Edge, Mozzarella, Garlic, Sausage, Ezzo Pepperoni, Ricotta, Basil, Mike’s Hot Honey, Red Sauce, Parmesan Limited Availability
- Pep & Burrata Square$20.00
Cheddar Edge, Aged Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Ezzo Pepperoni, Burrata, Basil, Mike's Hot Honey, Parmigiano Reggiano Limited Availability
- The Donna Square$20.00
Cheddar Edge, Shaved Garlic, Mozzarella, Ezzo Pepperoni, Pre Oven Honey, Goat Cheese, Basil, Cracked Black Pepper
DRINKS
Beverages
Cocktails
- House Mule$12.00
Watershed Vodka, Ginger Beer, Ginger Simple, Lime
- House Martini$12.00
Hendricks Gin, Dry Vermouth, Twist *can make dirty!
- House Old Fashioned$12.00
Middle West Bourbon Whisky, Demerara, Angostura, Luxardo Cherry
- Hot Mama$12.00
Watershed Bourbon, Mike’s Hot Honey Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice
- Paper Plane$14.00
Watershed Bourbon, Amaro Nonino, Aperol, Lemon
- Chaitini$14.00
OYO Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Chai Concentrate, Cream, Demerara *Contains Dairy*
- Lion’s Tail$14.00
Watershed Bourbon, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, Lime, Bitters
- Fig + Stormy$14.00
Goslings Black Rum, Fig Preserves, Lemon Juice, Ginger Beer
- Spill The Tea$14.00
Watershed Guild Chamomile Gin, Empress Indigo Gin, Homemade Lavender Honey Syrup, Lemon Juice
- Mocktail$8.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Snowball Marg$14.00
Wine
- GLS Bruni Cabernet-Sangiovese$6.00
Italy 2020 earthy and light, with subtle hints of black pepper and cherry
- GLS Cantina Valle Tritana Montepulciano D’Abruzzo$5.00
Italy 2019 full-bodied, yet easy-drinking, with plum notes
- GLS Mother Block Rose$5.00
Australia 2022 sugar & spice, rose petals, clove
- GLS Acinum Prosecco$6.00
Extra Dry Italy 2020 dry and grassy, with floral and apple notes
- GLS Tiamo Pinot Grigio$6.00
Italy 2020 notes of lemon, grapefruit, pear
- GLS Brea Chardonnay$6.00
California 2021 softly buttery, with warm vanilla and pear
- GLS Alto Limay Pinot Noir$6.00
Argentina 2019 earthy, with notes of raspberry and coffee
- GLS Palladino Barbera d’Alba$6.00
Italy 2019 bright and herbaceous, with notes of blackberry
- GLS Nadia al Colle Chianti Classico$6.00
2021 earthy with berry notes
- GLS SLO Jams Sauvignon Blanc$6.00
California 2021 notes of pear and honey
- BTL Bruni Cabernet-Sangiovese$23.00
Italy 2020 earthy and light, with subtle hints of black pepper and cherry
- BTL Cantina Valle Tritana Montepulciano D’Abruzzo$19.00
Italy 2019 full-bodied, yet easy-drinking, with plum notes
- BTL Mother Block Rose$19.00
Australia 2022 sugar & spice, rose petals, clove
- BTL Acinum Prosecco$23.00
Extra Dry Italy 2020 dry and grassy, with floral and apple notes
- BTL Tiamo Pinot Grigio$19.00
Italy 2020 notes of lemon, grapefruit, pear
- BTL Brea Chardonnay$23.00
California 2021 softly buttery, with warm vanilla and pear
- BTL Alto Limay Pinot Noir$23.00
Argentina 2019 earthy, with notes of raspberry and coffee
- BTL Palladino Barbera d’Alba$23.00
Italy 2019 bright and herbaceous, with notes of blackberry
- BTL Nadia al Colle Chianti Classico$23.00
2021 earthy with berry notes
- BTL SLO Jams Sauvignon Blanc$23.00
California 2021 notes of pear and honey
Spritzes
- Limoncello Spritz
made in house
- Aperol Spritz$8.00
Aperol, Prosecco, Soda Water
- Kalimotxo$8.00
Sweet Vermouth, Mexican Coke, Lemon
- Falernum Spritz$8.00
Clove, Ginger, and Cane Sugar Liqueur, Prosecco, Ginger Beer, Red Wine Float
- Pinkies Up$8.00
Ketel One Vodka, Cointreau, Lime, Prosecco, Cranberry, Sprite
- Midnight Cherry$10.00
OYO Stonefruit Vodka, Ohio Maple Syrup, Tart Cherry Juice, Ginger Beer, Prosecco, Cinnamon Sprinkle
- Spicy Gingerman$10.00
OYO Vanilla Vodka, Frangelico, Butterscotch Schnapps, Ginger Beer, Prosecco, Cinnamon Stick
- Spice Girl$10.00
Draft Beer
- Pint Yellow Springs Boat Show$8.00
- Pint Yellow Springs Zoetic$8.00
- Pint Jackie O’s Ricky$7.00
- Pint Kitty Paw Pineapple Tangerine$8.00
- Pint Downeast Pumpkin Cider$8.00
- Pint Wolfs Ridge Good At Sports$8.00
- Pint Nocterra Trail Break$8.00
- Pint Seventh Son Stone Fort$8.00
- Pint Hoof Hearted$8.00
- Pitcher Yellow Springs Boat Show$14.00
- Pitcher Yellow Springs Zoetic$24.00
- Pitcher Jackie O’s Ricky$21.00
- Pitcher Kitty Paw Pineapple Tangerine$24.00
- Pitcher Downeast Pumpkin Cider$24.00
- Pitcher Wolfs Ridge Good At Sports$24.00
- Pitcher Nocterra Trail Break$28.00
- Pitcher Seventh Son Stone Fort$24.00