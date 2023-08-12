Paulie's South Street Steaks 4970 S. Fort Apache Rd
Cheesesteaks/Steak/Chicken
The Original
Sharp American, provolone
WhizBang
Cheez whiz
Mushroom
Seasoned mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss & provolone, dijonnaise
Italian
Peppers, onions, garlic marinara, provolone & sharp American
California Love
Sharp American, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, mayonnaise
Mel's Fave
Whole roasted garlic cloves, sharp American
Spicy Jalapeno Avocado
Pickled jalapeños, peppers, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sharp American, chipotle mayonnaise
Buffalo Chicken
Hot, mild, inferno. Shredded lettuce, blu & sharp American, buffalo sauce
Blue Collar Chicken
Cheez whiz, peppers, sharp American, garlic aioli
Wicked Awesome Vegan
Plant-based beyond meat, peppers, mushrooms, spicy marinara, lettuce, tomato, avocado, vegan cheese sauce, roasted jalapeno red bean mustard *Cooked Separately from All Other Meats
SHAZAM-WICH
Grinders
Roast Pork
Thinly sliced roast pork, broccoli rabe, caramelized onions, aged provolone, dijonnaise
French Dip
Slow roasted Black Angus Beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese with a Porter au jus dipping sauce.
Hot Spicy Italian
Capicola, salami, ham, pepperoni, peppers, onions, hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, provolone, garlic aioli
Cold Sandwiches
Fries & Sides
Small Fries Straight Cut
Sea Salt
Large Fries Straight Cut
Sea Salt
Small Fries Scoops
Brined Potato Scoops
Large Fries Scoops
Brined Potato Scoops
Small Whiz Fries
Cheez Whiz, Caramelized Onions
Large Whiz Fries
Cheez Whiz, Caramelized Onions
Jalopy Fries
Smoked pork belly, caramelized onions, green onion, jalapeños, roasted Garlic, beer cheese sauce, chipotle ranch
Philly Fries
Thinly sliced Kobe & prime sirloin, caramelized onions, cheese whiz and beer cheese sauce.
House Garlic Pickles Small
Four (4) Oak Barrel and Garlic Brined
House Garlic Pickles Large
Six (6) Oak Barrel and Garlic Brined