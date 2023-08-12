Popular Items

The Original

The Original

$10.50+

Sharp American, provolone

Large Fries Straight Cut

$6.95

Sea Salt


Cheesesteaks/Steak/Chicken

The Original

The Original

$10.50+

Sharp American, provolone

WhizBang

WhizBang

$10.50+

Cheez whiz

Mushroom

Mushroom

$10.95+

Seasoned mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss & provolone, dijonnaise

Italian

Italian

$10.95+

Peppers, onions, garlic marinara, provolone & sharp American

California Love

California Love

$11.25+

Sharp American, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, mayonnaise

Mel's Fave

Mel's Fave

$10.50+

Whole roasted garlic cloves, sharp American

Spicy Jalapeno Avocado

Spicy Jalapeno Avocado

$11.25+

Pickled jalapeños, peppers, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sharp American, chipotle mayonnaise

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$10.50+

Hot, mild, inferno. Shredded lettuce, blu & sharp American, buffalo sauce

Blue Collar Chicken

Blue Collar Chicken

$10.50+

Cheez whiz, peppers, sharp American, garlic aioli

Wicked Awesome Vegan

Wicked Awesome Vegan

$13.25+

Plant-based beyond meat, peppers, mushrooms, spicy marinara, lettuce, tomato, avocado, vegan cheese sauce, roasted jalapeno red bean mustard *Cooked Separately from All Other Meats

SHAZAM-WICH

$9.95+

Grinders

Roast Pork

Roast Pork

$15.25

Thinly sliced roast pork, broccoli rabe, caramelized onions, aged provolone, dijonnaise

French Dip

French Dip

$16.95

Slow roasted Black Angus Beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese with a Porter au jus dipping sauce.

Hot Spicy Italian

Hot Spicy Italian

$15.25

Capicola, salami, ham, pepperoni, peppers, onions, hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, provolone, garlic aioli

Cold Sandwiches

Italian Sub

$14.95

Club

$14.95Out of stock

Fries & Sides

Small Fries Straight Cut

$4.95

Sea Salt

Large Fries Straight Cut

$6.95

Sea Salt

Small Fries Scoops

$4.95

Brined Potato Scoops

Large Fries Scoops

$6.95

Brined Potato Scoops

Small Whiz Fries

$7.25

Cheez Whiz, Caramelized Onions

Large Whiz Fries

$9.25

Cheez Whiz, Caramelized Onions

Jalopy Fries

Jalopy Fries

$12.95

Smoked pork belly, caramelized onions, green onion, jalapeños, roasted Garlic, beer cheese sauce, chipotle ranch

Philly Fries

$12.95

Thinly sliced Kobe & prime sirloin, caramelized onions, cheese whiz and beer cheese sauce.

House Garlic Pickles Small

House Garlic Pickles Small

$5.25Out of stock

Four (4) Oak Barrel and Garlic Brined

House Garlic Pickles Large

House Garlic Pickles Large

$7.25Out of stock

Six (6) Oak Barrel and Garlic Brined

On the Side / Add-Ons

Au Jus (Side)

$0.50

Marinara (Side)

$0.50

Beer Cheese (Side)

$1.50

Cheese Whiz (Side)

$1.50

Avocado (Side)

$1.00

Banana Peppers (Side)

$0.50

Caramelized Onions (Side)

$0.30

Garlic (Side)

$0.60

Green Onions (Side)

$0.20

Jalapenos (Side)

$0.50

Lettuce (Side)

$0.25

Mushrooms (Side)

$0.30

Peppadew Peppers (Side)

$0.75

Peppers (Side)

$0.30

Tomato (Side)

$0.25

Chipotle Ranch (Side)

$0.30

Dijonnaise (Side)

$0.30

Garlic Aioli (Side)

$0.30

Mayo (Side)

$0.20

Ranch (Side)

$0.30

Tabasco Aioli (Side)

$0.30

Kids Menu

Mini Steak (4")

$8.25

The Original on a 4" roll

Mini Chicken (4")

$8.25

The Original on a 4" roll

Strips (Chicken)

$8.25

Golden battered, lightly fried

Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Sharp American

Sticks

$7.25

Mozzarella, golden battered