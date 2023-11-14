PBF Cafe LLC - Montgomery 94-96 Clinton Street
Food Menu
Savory (Salgados)
Breakfast
- Egg and Cheese$4.95
- Ham egg and Cheese$6.95
- Bacon egg and Cheese$6.95
- Sausage Egg and Cheese$6.95
- Kielbasa Egg and Cheese$6.95
- The Brazilian Omelet$14.95
- The Polish Omelet$14.95
- Veggie Omelet$13.95
Fluffy plain Omelette
- Cheese Omelette$9.95
- Scramble Eggs$6.95
- Home Fries$5.95
- Polish Platter$15.97
- Brazilian Platter$16.57
- American Platter$15.47
- Fit Platter$14.97
- Crepes Platter$14.79
- French Toast Platter$15.57
- Pancake Platter$9.47
- Simple Platter$7.27
- Union Street Sandwich$11.97
- Meadowbrook Biscuit$10.97
- Greater Montgomery French Toast$12.97
- C Salad w/Grilled Chicken$14.57
- little warsaw blintzes$9.97
- Clinton St Salad w/Chicken$14.57
- Over easy
- Over Medium
- Over Hard
- Sunny Side Up
- Scrambled
Soups and Salads
Healthy Delights
Kids Menu
Polish Specialty
- Pierogi$8.75
6 home made Pierogi with potato and cheese topped with onion an side of sour cream
- Kielbasa Platter$9.95
Polish Keilbasa served with sour cabbage and bread
- Potato Pancakes$9.95
2 home made Potato Pancakes with a side of sour cream
- Golabki$8.95
Stuffed Cabbage with creamy tomato sauce
- Mac and Cheese$11.95
3rd place in HV Mac and Cheese festival 2022
Specials
Beverages
Dessert
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Hamburger$11.95
- Cheese Burger$12.55
Hamburger, Muzzarela,lettuce,tomato,corn,potato stick, hamburger bun, mayo
- Bacon Cheese Burger$14.55
Hamburger,muzzarela,bacon,egg,lettuce,tomato,corn,potato sticks,mayo,hamburger bun
- PBF Burger$17.75
Hamburger,muzzarela,egg,bacon,ham,lettuce,tomato,corn,potato sticks,mayo,hamburger bun
- Chicken Burger$13.75
- French Fries$5.99
- Kanapka$10.95
- Chicken Bacon Melt w/Fries$12.95
- Brazilian Cheese Steak w/Fries$13.50
- BLT Sandwich$9.95
- Chicken Wrap w/ Fries$12.95
- Steak Wrap w/ Fries$13.95
- Roasted Veggie w/ Fries$11.95
- Veggie Burger$12.95
- Mushroom Cheeseburger$13.95
Catering 1\2 Tray
- Pierogi 1\2 Tray$55.00
- Kielbasa 1\2 Tray$75.00
- Potato Pancakes 1\2 Tray$45.00
- Chicken Kotlet 1\2 Tray$75.00
- Golabki 1\2 Tray$55.00
- Kielbasa Mac and Cheese 1\2 Tray$55.00
- Rice 1\2 Tray$35.00
- Beans 1\2 Tray$35.00
- Chicken Stroganoff 1\2 Tray$85.00
- Polish Meatballs 1\2 Tray$65.00
- Grilled Ginger Chicken 1\2 Tray$75.00
- Goulash 1\2 Tray$55.00
- Mixed Vegetables 1\2 Tray$35.00
- Mini Pastel 10 units$32.50
- Mini savory 50$45.00
- Salad 1\2 Tray$35.00
- Grilled Pork Shoulder$75.00
Catering Full Tray
- Pierogi Full Tray$90.00
- Kielbasa Full Tray$130.00
- Potato Pancakes Full Tray$90.00
- Chicken Kotlet Full Tray$130.00
- Golabki Full Tray$95.00
- Kielbasa Mac and Cheese Full Tray$95.00
- Rice Full Tray$65.00
- Beans Full Tray$65.00
- Grilled Chicken Full Tray$145.00
- Polish Meatballs Full Tray$105.00
- Chicken Stroganoff Full Tray$135.00
- Goulash Full Tray$95.00
- Pork Shoulder Full Tray$130.00
- Mixed Vegetables Full Tray$60.00
- Mini Savory 100 count$85.00
- Mini Pastel 25 count$65.00
- Salad Full Tray$60.00
side
Food Menu (3PD)
Savory (Salgados)
Burgers and Sandwiches
- PBF Burger$21.30
Hamburger,muzzarela,egg,bacon,ham,lettuce,tomato,corn,potato sticks,mayo,hamburger bun
- Bacon Cheese Burger$17.46
Hamburger,muzzarela,bacon,egg,lettuce,tomato,corn,potato sticks,mayo,hamburger bun
- Cheese Burger$15.06
Hamburger, Muzzarela,lettuce,tomato,corn,potato stick, hamburger bun, mayo
- French Fries$7.59
- Chicken Burger$17.49
- Kanapka$11.95
- Chicken Bacon Melt w/ Fries$12.95
- Brazilian Cheese Steak w/ Fries$15.97
- BLT Sandwich$11.97
- Chicken Wrap w/Fries$14.97
- Steak Wrap w/ Fries$17.47
- Roasted Veggie Wrap w/ Fries$13.97
- Veggie Burger$14.97
- Mushroom Cheeseburger$16.47
Breakfast
- Ham egg and Cheese$8.34
- Bacon egg and Cheese$8.34
- Sausage Egg and Cheese$8.34
- Veggie Omelet$15.99
Fluffy plain Omelette
- Home Fries$5.95
- The Brazilian Omelet$17.95
- The Polish Omelet$17.95
- Egg and Cheese$5.69
- Polish Platter$17.97
- Brazilian Platter$18.57
- American Platter$17.47
- Fit Platter$16.97
- Crepes Platter$14.79
- French Toast Platter$17.57
- Pancake Platter$11.47
- Simple Platter$9.97
Polish Specialty
- Pierogi$10.50
6 home made Pierogi with potato and cheese topped with onion an side of sour cream
- Kielbasa Platter$11.94
Polish Keilbasa served with sour cabbage and bread
- Potato Pancakes$11.94
2 home made Potato Pancakes with a side of sour cream
- Golabki$10.74
Stuffed Cabbage with creamy tomato sauce
- Mac and Cheese$14.34
3rd place in HV Mac and Cheese festival 2022