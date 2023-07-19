P Croissant
Croissants /Pastries
Flavored Croissants - Boxes
Build Your Own Dozen
Choose your own flavors! Pick 12. Mix and Match.
Quick Dozen - Mixed Flavors
A mix of our most popular croissants! We pick For You.
Dozen Plain Croissants
One dozen of our Plain Butter Croissants.
Dozen Plain Mini Croissants
One dozen of our Plain Butter Croissants - Mini size
6-PAK Flavored - You Pick
Choose your own flavors! Pick 6. Mix and Match
Quick 6-PAK Mixed Flavors
A mix of our most popular croissants. We pick the For You.
6-PAK Plain
Box of 6 Plain Butter Croissants
Flavored Croissants - Choose 1, or more
Almond
Almondine
Apple Pie
Apricot
Bavarian Creme
Blueberry
Blueberry Cream
Butterscotch
Cherry
Cherry Cream
Chocolate Almond
Chocolate Bavarian Creme
Chocolate Chip
Cinnamon Swirl
Cinnamon Toast
Cream Cheese
Lemon
Nutella
Peanut Butter
Plain Butter Croissant
Raspberry
Raspberry Cream
Strawberry
Strawberry Cream i
White Chocolate
Assorted Mix (WE Choose for You)
Other Pastries
Breakfast
Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich made with your choice of egg, cheese
Egg, Cheese & Veggies
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich made with Ham, Egg, Swiss Cheese and Veggies
Egg, Cheese, Veggies & Meat
Egg, Cheese & Meat (no veggies)
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich made with Bacon, Egg and Cheddar Cheese
Tomato Florentine Sandwich
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich made with egg, spinach, tomato, onion, and feta cheese.
Meat & Cheese (no egg)
BYOB Sandwich
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich made with YOUR CHOICE of Egg, Cheese, Veggies, and Meats as desired!
Lighter Fare
Savory Croissants
Savory - Chicken & Green Chili
Savory croissant baked with chicken, green chili, and pepper jack cheese filling
Savory - Spinach & Feta
Savory croissant baked with spinach and feta cheese filling
Savory - Ham, Bacon & Swiss
Savory croissant baked with ham, bacon and Swiss cheese filling
Savory - Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeño
Savory croissant baked with bacon, cheddar cheese and jalapeño filling
Quiche
Lunch
Lunch Sandwiches
Bon-A-Part
Boneless chicken salad, made fresh for each sandwich, topped with lettuce and tomato.
Cousteau
Our popular tuna salad sandwich, made with white Albacore tuna, topped with lettuce and tomato.
Eiffel Tower
Our largest sandwich with three meats (Roast beef, turkey, and ham), cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
European Union
Our delicious take on the classic club. Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato on a fresh butter croissant.
Franklin's French Mistress
Classic turkey and cheese with aged provolone, lettuce and tomato.
French Connection
Sliced roast beef with au jus dip, served on our butter croissant.
French Farmer
Our simple and delicious bacon, lettuce, and tomato.
Guillotine
Flavorful, cured ham and mild Swiss cheese make the perfect pair. Topped with lettuce and tomato.
Normandy
Thin sliced roast beef with a slice of cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce and tomato.
Philly Bastilly
Roast beef, provolone, mushrooms, green peppers and onion
Van Gogh
Avocado, mushrooms, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato
Salad Bowls
Ceasar Salad
Tangy caesar dressing tossed in romaine lettuce. Topped with aged parmesan cheese and croutons made from our own croissants.
Cobb Salad
Roasted chicken, crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, feta, avocado and tomato on romaine and mixed greens. Served with ranch dressing.
Florentine Salad
Fresh spinach salad with roasted chicken breast, sliced strawberries, walnuts, dried berries and feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Garden Salad
A colorful mix of bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes, tossed with romaine and mixedgreens. Croutons and parmesan cheese. Dressing of your choice.
Portofino Salad
Tuna salad on a bed of spring mix with sliced avocado, onion and tomato. Topped with seeds and served with ranch dressing
Sides
Beverages
Hot Beverages
Drip Coffee
Locally roasted, freshly ground and brewed throughout the day
Cafe Americano
Fresh and hearty espresso shots Americano style.
Cafe Latte
Steamed and frothy latte beverage style with freshly pulled espresso and your choice from variety of flavorings (regular and sugar free).
Cappuccino
Steamed and frothy latte beverage prepared Cappucinno style with freshly pulled espresso and your choice from variety of flavorings (regular and sugar free).
Chai Latte
A delicious, unique barista choice. Frothy, warm and milky (latte) beverage incorporating chai sauce and freshly pulled espresso.
Mocha Latte
Our most popular barista choice. Frothy, warm and milky (latte) beverage incorporating dark or white mocha chocolate and freshly pulled espresso.
Hot Chocolate
Comforting warm milky drink without the coffee. Your choice of dark chocolate mocha, white chocolate and topped with whipped cream, if you like.
Hot Tea
Doppio
Double Shot Espresso
Box of Coffee
Freshly ground and brewed 96 oz.box of coffee with 10 cups, sweetener and creamers
Iced and Chilled Beverages
Iced Drip Coffee
Our locally roasted coffed, on ice.
Iced Americano
Fresh and hearty espresso shots, Americano style on ice.
Iced Latte
Popular cold milky (latte) beverage made with fresh espresso and a variety of choices of milks and syrups (plain, sweet, or sugar free) .
Iced Chai Latte
Popular cold milky (latte) beverage made with fresh espresso and a variety of choices of milks and chai sauce .
Iced Mocha
Iced milky (latte) beverage made with fresh espresso and dark mocha sauce and a variety of choices of milks.
Italian Soda
The perfect blend of refreshing bubbles and smooth flavorings.
Iced Tea
In-house brewed, iced tea.