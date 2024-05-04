Organic Gluten-free Chicken Pot Pie

$20.00

Indulge in the unrivaled taste of our delectable Gluten-Free Organic Chicken Pot Pie. Every aspect of this mouthwatering dish has been carefully crafted to delight your taste buds and nourish your body. The crust, made from gluten-free and 100% organic ingredients, is flaky and adds a delightful crunch to each bite. Our chickens, raised on our farm, have been fed a wholesome diet of organic grains, resulting in tender and flavorful meat that is second to none. To complement the succulent chicken, we use fresh vegetables sourced from our organic garden, ensuring that each bite bursts with the vibrant flavors of nature. Treat yourself to the most amazing-tasting gluten-free, organic chicken pot pie and savor the goodness of organic ingredients that are both delicious and nourishing.