Peace of Heart General Store 14 A South Roscoe Blvd
Farmers Market Memberships
- Weekly Membership$40.00
We are introducing the Agriautism Daily Vegetable Box, your ticket to a fresh and nutritious culinary journey! With our daily vegetable box, you'll receive a delightful assortment of seasonal vegetables carefully curated from local farms. Each box has a vibrant selection of farm-fresh produce, including leafy greens, crunchy root vegetables, colorful bell peppers, and more. Whether you're a seasoned cook or a beginner in the kitchen, our daily vegetable box offers endless possibilities to create delicious and healthy meals. Embrace the farm-to-table experience and elevate your cooking with the Agriautism Daily Vegetable Box. Pick up time is Saturday 10:00am -1:00 pm.
- 10 Week Membership$350.00
Experience the flexibility and bounty of the Agriautism 10 Visit Farmer Market Membership! With this unique membership, you can visit our farmer's markets for ten nonconsecutive weeks throughout the year. You can choose one item from our wide selection of fresh, locally sourced products each time you see it. With an average of 10 to 15 items available at each market, you'll have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of seasonal produce and artisanal goods. Embrace the joy of supporting local farmers and indulge in the season's flavors with Agriautism's 10 Visit Farmer Market Membership.
- Annual Membership$1,500.00
We are introducing the Agriautism Farmers Market Yearly Membership! Join our vibrant community and enjoy the convenience of receiving a diverse selection of fresh, locally sourced items each week. With typically 10 to 15 items available at every market, you'll have the opportunity to explore a variety of seasonal produce, artisanal products, and more. Our annual membership is available year-round, ensuring a consistent supply of goodness, with only a few holidays exempted. Embrace sustainable agriculture, support a local non-profit for autism, and savor the season's flavors with Agriautism Farmers Market's yearly membership.
Organic Vegetables
Organic Gluten-Free Chicken Biscuits
Organic Gluten-Free Chicken Pot Pies
- Organic Gluten-free Chicken Pot Pie$20.00
Indulge in the unrivaled taste of our delectable Gluten-Free Organic Chicken Pot Pie. Every aspect of this mouthwatering dish has been carefully crafted to delight your taste buds and nourish your body. The crust, made from gluten-free and 100% organic ingredients, is flaky and adds a delightful crunch to each bite. Our chickens, raised on our farm, have been fed a wholesome diet of organic grains, resulting in tender and flavorful meat that is second to none. To complement the succulent chicken, we use fresh vegetables sourced from our organic garden, ensuring that each bite bursts with the vibrant flavors of nature. Treat yourself to the most amazing-tasting gluten-free, organic chicken pot pie and savor the goodness of organic ingredients that are both delicious and nourishing.
Organic Chicken Salad
- Chicken and Grape$10.00
Our Peace Of Heart Organic Chicken Salad is a delicious and wholesome dish made with organic ingredients. It features tender chicken mixed with a creamy blend of organic mayonnaise and sour cream, giving it a rich and smooth texture. The salad is also enhanced with the crunch of fresh celery and pecans, adding a delightful nutty flavor. To balance the flavors, we include juicy red grapes that provide a hint of sweetness. Finally, a touch of salt and pepper is added to enhance the overall taste of the salad. It perfectly combines flavors and textures to satisfy your taste buds.
Lara'a Peace of Heart Bake Shop
Organic Poultry
- Organic Chicken Eggs$8.00
Experience the exceptional taste and ethical farming of Agriautism Organic Free-Range Chickens. Our chickens are raised in open pastures, where they freely roam and enjoy the benefits of a natural and stress-free environment. The result is delicious, tender, flavorful, healthy, and sustainable meat. Our organic eggs, laid by these happy and content chickens, are carefully washed and packaged to ensure their freshness and quality. Place them in your refrigerator and enjoy the convenience of having organic eggs at your fingertips. Agriautism Organic Free-Range Chickens and their eggs are the perfect choice for those who value superior taste, animal welfare, and the goodness of organic farming practices.
- Organic Duck Eggs$10.00
Discover the rich and flavorful experience of Agriautism Organic Peking Duck Eggs. Sourced from free-range ducks that roam and bask in the sunshine all year, these eggs are a testament to the highest quality and ethical farming practices. Each egg has been carefully washed and packaged to ensure optimal freshness and cleanliness. To maintain their freshness and quality, it is recommended to refrigerate these eggs. Whether you use them in your favorite recipes or savor them on their own, Agriautism Organic Peking Duck Eggs are a delightful choice for those who appreciate organic eggs' natural and wholesome goodness.
- Organic Whole Chicken$25.00
Indulge in the wholesome goodness of Agriautism Organic Whole Chicken. Sourced from our local, organic farm, each chicken weighs approximately 3 to 4 pounds, providing ample meat for your culinary creations. Complete with giblets, this chicken offers a well-rounded flavor profile and is perfect for roasting grilling, or slow cooking. Rest assured, our chickens are carefully vacuum-sealed, ensuring freshness and easy storage in your freezer for up to one year. Experience the taste of farm-fresh, organic chicken with Agriautism Organic Whole Chicken and savor the difference.
- Organic Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast$15.00
Experience the convenience and versatility of Agriautism Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast. Each package contains 2 to 3 tender and juicy chicken breasts, weighing between one and 1.5 pounds. These premium cuts of chicken are meticulously trimmed of excess fat and skin, providing a lean and healthy option for your favorite recipes. With each package expertly vacuum-sealed, you can conveniently store them in the freezer for up to one year, ensuring you always have a delicious and nutritious protein option. Elevate your meals with the quality and flavor of Agriautism Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast and enjoy the convenience of long-term storage without compromising taste.
- Organic Chicken Thighs$10.00
Discover the rich and succulent flavor of Agriautism Organic Chicken Thighs. Each package weighs approximately 1.5 pound and contains tender and flavorful chicken thighs sourced from our local, organic farm. These thighs are carefully trimmed and expertly vacuum-sealed for maximum freshness. With the convenience of long-term storage in the freezer for up to one year, you can enjoy the goodness of organic chicken thighs whenever you desire. Whether you grill, bake, or simmer them in a savory sauce, Agriautism Organic Chicken Thighs will elevate your culinary creations with exceptional taste and quality.
- Organic Chicken Wings$10.00
Experience the ultimate party appetizer with Agriautism Organic Chicken Wings. Each package weighs approximately 1.5 pound and is packed with mouthwatering chicken wings sourced from our local organic farm. These wings are carefully prepared and expertly vacuum-sealed, ensuring their freshness and flavor are locked in. With the convenience of long-term storage in a freezer for up to one year, you can easily stock up for your next gathering or impromptu celebration. Whether you prefer baked, grilled, or fried, Agriautism Organic Chicken Wings are the perfect addition to any party menu. They will impress your guests with their delicious taste and top-quality ingredients.
- Organic Chicken Legs$10.00
Indulge in the delectable taste of Agriautism Organic Chicken Legs. Each package contains approximately 1.5 pound of tender and juicy chicken legs sourced from our local, organic farm. These chicken legs have been carefully trimmed and expertly vacuum-sealed to preserve their freshness, allowing you to store them in the freezer for up to one year. Whether roasting them in the oven, grilling them to perfection, or simmering them in a flavorful sauce, Agriautism Organic Chicken Legs will satisfy your cravings with their exceptional taste and quality. With the convenience of long-term storage, you can enjoy the goodness of organic chicken legs whenever you desire.
- Organic Chicken Broth$8.00
Broth sold in 32oz glass jar. Made with organic chicken, organic onions, organic garlic, organic celery and carrots, salt and pepper
- Organic Whole Peking Duck$50.00
Organic grass fed Pekin Duck 4.5 -5.5 lbs
- Organic Duck Breast$20.00
Organic grass fed duck breast 1.5-2.0 lbs
Organic Canning and Jarring
Dog Treats
- Dog Treats$10.00
Our Peace of Heart dog treats are delicious and one of the healthiest options for your furry friend. These treats are made with organic ingredients to ensure the highest quality and nutritional value. The main components of these treats are organic chicken livers, gizzards, eggs, gluten-free flour, and chicken broth, packed with essential nutrients and protein that dogs need for a healthy diet.