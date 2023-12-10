Peace of Cake - Century City 10250 Santa Monica Blvd #9280
Build Your Own
Signature Peace Cake
- PEACE Red Velvet$7.00
RV Cake, White Chocolate Curls, CC.
- PEACE Pumpkin Pie$7.00
Vanilla Cake, Pumpkin Butter, BC, Caramel Drizzle.
- PEACE Hot Chocolate$7.00
Chocolate Cake, Hazelnut Filling, BC, Mini Marshmallows, Chocolate Drizzle .
- PEACE Sugar Cookie$7.00
Vanilla Cake, Powdered Sugar, X-Mas Sprinkles, BC.
- PEACE Blueberry$7.00
Blueberry Cake, Blueberry Filling, WC.
- PEACE Dulce de Leche$7.00
Vanilla Cake, Dulce De Leche Filling, WC, Churro Loop.
- PEACE Special$7.00
Special of the Day.
Beverages
- Hot Coffee$4.00
Fresh Brew Hot Coffee
- Hot Cocoa$5.00
Nico's Hot Cocoa
- Hot Tea$4.00
Tazo Tea Selection
- Hot Cider$4.00
Nico's Hot Mulled Cider
- Cold Brew- Horchata$4.00
Stumptown CB Horchata
- Cold Brew- Oat$4.00
Stumptown CB Oat
- Cold Brew- Chocolate$4.00
Stumptown CB Chocolate
- Cold Brew- Original$4.00
Stumptown CB Original
- Water- Flat$2.00
Mountain Valley Water- Flat
- Water- Sparkling$2.00
Topochico Sparkling
- Almond Milk$5.00
Almond Milk
- Whole Milk$5.00
Whole Milk
Peace of Cake - Century City Location and Ordering Hours
(626) 407-5667
Closed • Opens Sunday at 10AM