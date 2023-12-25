Peach Street Grill 201 Southard Street
FOOD MENU
Small Bites
- Charcuterie Board$22.00
- Charcuterie Board for TWO$14.00
Local sourced meats and cheeses, local honey, fruits, olives and crackers
- Seasoned Beef Hand Pie "Empanadas de Carne"$7.00
Signature house blend of Brisket & Chuck, Onions,Olive and Egg
- Sweet Corn Hand Pie "Empanadas de Hunita (VG)$7.00
Local Corn, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers,Cream and Nutmeg
- Wings 6$12.00
Breaded and Fried Tossed In Choice of Habenaro Hot or Mild Buffalo
- Farmhouse Mixed Green Salad (VG)$10.00
Fresh Tomato,Cucumber,Onions,Carrots, Croutons
- Kale Ceaser Salad With House Made Dressing (VG)$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Anchovies
- Seasoned Bar Nuts$5.00
- Domestic Bucket Wing Special$20.00Out of stock
- Craft Bucket Wing Special$25.00Out of stock
Sandwiches
- The Cuban$16.00Out of stock
Slow roasted Pulled Pork, Sliced Bentons Ham, Swiss,House Made Pickles Dijonaisse
- The Smash Burger$17.00
Double Patty,American Cheese,Onion,House Pickles,Lett & Tomato, Brioche Bun,Secret sauce
- The Impossible Peach Street Burger$13.00
Plant Based Patty, White Cheddar Cheese,sliced onion,house pickles, Lettuce and Tomato,Brioche Bun, Peach Raspberry Chipotle Mayo
- The Brat$15.00
Smoked Wild Boar Bratwurst, House made Sauerkraut,Chopped Onion, Spicy Stone Ground Mustard, Rye Bread
- The Pulled Pork$12.00
Slow smoked Pulled Pork,Sweet Peach BBQ,Coleslaw
Main
- Grilled Hereford Ribeye$27.00
Prime Steak
- Cedar Plank Rainbow Trout (Market $)$22.00Out of stock
Seasoned with Lemon and Herbs
- New England Fish & Chips$19.00
Cod fillet ,Deep Fried with FF & Malt Vinegar
- Land & Sea (Market $)$29.00
8oz Prime Filet with Parm Crust & Grilled BBQ Shrimp
- The Chicken Tenders$16.00
Sides
Desserts
Kids Menu
LIQUOR
Vodka
- Absolute$9.00
- Absolut Citron$9.00
- Absolut Vanilla$9.00
- Titos$10.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Belvedere$12.00
- Kettle One$12.00
- Franklin Distillery$12.00
- DBL Absolute$13.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$13.00
- DBL Absolut Vanilla$13.00
- DBL Titos$14.00
- DBL Grey Goose$16.00
- DBL Belvedere$16.00
- DBL Kettle One$16.00
- DBL Franklin Distillery$16.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
- Lagavulin 16$10.00
- Laphroaig$10.00
- Glenmorangie$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$15.00
- Johhnie Walker Red$10.00
- Macallan 12$15.00
- Basil Haydens$12.00
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Bulliet Rye$10.00
- Four Roses$9.00
- Blantons$12.00
- Eagle Rare$15.00
- Weller$15.00
- Calumet$15.00
- Whiskey Extra$20.00
- DBL Lagavulin 16$14.00
- DBL Laphroaig$14.00
- DBL Glenmorangie$14.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$16.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Blue$19.00
- DBL Johhnie Walker Red$14.00
- DBL Macallan 12$19.00
- DBL Basil Haydens$16.00
- DBL Knob Creek$14.00
- DBL Makers Mark$14.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$16.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$14.00
- DBL Four Roses$13.00
- DBL Blantons$16.00
- DBL Eagle Rare$19.00
- DBL Weller$19.00
- DBL Calumet$19.00
- DBL Whiskey Extra$24.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
COCKTAILS
Cocktails
- The Last Word$14.00
- Appletini$10.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Pina Colada$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Bahama Mama$10.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Negroni$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Gin Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Mudslide$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Bay Breeze$10.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Smash$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Vodka Martini$12.00
Signature Cocktails
Seasonal Cocktails
BEER
Draft Beer
- Ocoee #1$7.00
- Dragon Slayer$7.00
- Burra Brown$7.00
- Voodoo Juicy Hazy$6.00Out of stock
- Hippies and Cowboys$6.00
- Sweetwater IPA$6.00
- Schulz Brau Dunkel$6.00
- BB Golden Ale$7.00
- Yuengling$5.00
- Mich Ultra$5.00
- Coconut Porter$7.00
- Blackberry Farm Saison$7.00
- Schulz Brau Helles$6.00
- Holly Golightly Lager$6.00
- Earl Grey Pale Ale$7.00
- Freida Sour$7.00
- BEER FLIGHT$15.00
- Gypsy Queen of Swords$7.00
- 6 ounce Draft$4.00
- Five Wits American Daydream$5.00
Bottled Beer
- BTL Budweiser$4.00
- BTL Bud Light$4.00
- BTL Michelob Ultra$4.00
- BTL Busch Light$4.00
- BTL Fat Tire$4.50
- BTL Bold Rock Apple$4.00
- BTL Highland Brewing Oatmeal Porter$6.00
- BTL New Belgium Honey Orange Tripel$6.00
- BTL Coors Light$4.00Out of stock
- BTL Corona Extra$4.50
- BTL Corona Premier$4.50
- BTL PBR$4.00
- BTL Modelo Especial$4.50
- BTL Miller Lite$4.00
- BTL Heineken$4.50
- BTL Guinness$4.50
- BUCKET$13.00