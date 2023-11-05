2849 South Orange Avenue, Ste 310 South Orange
Food
Eggs, Omelets & Benedicts
- EGG BREAKFAST$8.99
Served with our breakfast potatoes or grits and your choice of buttermilk drop biscuit, English muffin or toast
- CHEESE OMELET$11.49
Three-egg omelet, served with our home fries or grits and your choice of buttermilk biscuit, English muffin or toast.
- GREEK OMELET$13.29
Choice of American, Provolone, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese. All omelets are three-egg omelets, served with our breakfast potatoes or grits and your choice of buttermilk biscuit, English muffin, or toast
- WESTERN OMELET$13.29
Ham, Cheddar cheese, red and green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. All omelets are three-egg omelets, served with our breakfast potatoes or grits and your choice of buttermilk biscuit, English muffin, or toast
- HEALTHY START$13.29
Egg whites, turkey, baby spinach, and tomatoes. All omelets are three-egg omelets, served with our breakfast potatoes or grits and your choice of buttermilk biscuit, English muffin, or toast
- VEGGIE OMELET$13.29
Mushrooms, red and green peppers, tomatoes, and baby spinach. All omelets are three-egg omelets, served with our breakfast potatoes or grits and your choice of buttermilk biscuit, English muffin, or toast
- VALLEY OMELET$13.29
Choice of bacon, ham, or sausage with choice of American, provolone, cheddar, or swiss cheese. All omelets are three-egg omelets, served with our breakfast potatoes or grits and your choice of buttermilk biscuit, English muffin, or toast
- TRADITIONAL EGGS BENEDICT$14.69
Poached eggs on a toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon and fresh Hollandaise sauce. Served with our breakfast potatoes
- VEGETABLE & EGG CROISSANT BENEDICT$14.69
Flaky croissant, grilled tomato, asparagus, grilled red onions, poached eggs, and fresh hollandaise sauce. Served with our breakfast potatoes
- PHILLY STEAK & EGG CROISSANT BENEDICT$14.69
Flaky croissant, Philly beef grilled with mushrooms, peppers and red onions, poached eggs, and fresh Hollandaise sauce. Served with our breakfast potatoes
- ROAST BEEF HASH BENEDICT$14.69
Our signature breakfast potatoes with our house-roasted beef, peppers, and onions with 2 poached eggs and fresh Hollandaise sauce.
- SALMON BENEDICT$16.99
- GREEK ONLY$7.99
Baby spinach, feta cheese, and roasted red peppers. All omelets are three-egg omelets.
- OMELET ONLY$7.49
- VALLEY ONLY$7.99
Choice of bacon, ham, or sausage with choice of American, provolone, cheddar, or swiss cheese. All omelets are three-egg omelets.
- HEALTHY ONLY$7.99
Egg whites, turkey, baby spinach, and tomatoes. All omelets are three-egg omelets.
- WESTERN ONLY$7.99
Ham, Cheddar cheese, red and green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. All omelets are three-egg omelets.
- VEGGIE ONLY$7.99
Mushrooms, red and green peppers, tomatoes, and baby spinach. All omelets are three-egg omelets
From the Griddle
- 1/2 FRENCH TOAST$6.89
Four pieces of Texas toast dipped in our homemade batter, sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar, and served with warm syrup
- FRENCH TOAST$10.29
Four pieces of Texas toast dipped in our homemade batter, sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar, and served with warm syrup
- WAFFLE$10.29
Served sweet and golden brown with powdered sugar and warm syrup
- 1/2 VERY BERRY STUFFED FRENCH TOAST$9.29
Our traditional French toast with creamy Mascarpone cheese, topped with our raspberry-blueberry compote and fresh seasonal berries
- VERY BERRY STUFFED FRENCH TOAST$11.49
Our traditional French toast with creamy Mascarpone cheese, topped with our raspberry-blueberry compote and fresh seasonal berries
- SUNUP SAMPLING$6.49
Add 2 eggs any style and ham, bacon, or sausage
- BUTTERMILK PANCAKE SINGLE$6.49
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup
- BUTTERMILK PANCAKE DOUBLE$9.49
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup
- PECAN PANCAKE SINGLE$8.79
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup
- PECAN PANCAKE DOUBLE$11.79
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup
- BLUEBERRY PANCAKE SINGLE$8.79
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup
- BLUEBERRY PANCAKE DOUBLE$11.79
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup
- BANANA PANCAKE SINGLE$8.79
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup
- BANANA PANCAKE DOUBLE$11.79
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup
- CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKE SINGLE$8.79
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup
- CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKE DOUBLE$11.79
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup
- GRANOLA PANCAKE SINGLE$8.79
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup
- GRANOLA PANCAKE DOUBLE$11.79
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup
- PUMPKIN PANCAKE SINGLE$8.59
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup
- PUMPKIN PANCAKE DOUBLE$10.49
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup
- PECAN ROLL SINGLE$9.59
- PECAN CINN ROLL DOUBLE$12.59
- HARVEST SINGLE$9.49
- HARVEST DOUBLE$11.79
Everyday Brunch Favorites
- SUPERFOOD BREAKFAST$11.49
Organic chia seed and coconut milk pudding, house-made granola, fresh banana, blueberries, and strawberries with a raspberry-blueberry compote drizzle F
- STEAK & EGGS$16.99
Hand-cut 8 oz. NY strip, seasoned and grilled with two fresh eggs cooked to order. Served with our breakfast potatoes or grits and choice of buttermilk biscuit, English muffin, or toast. GF
- SHRIMP & GRITS$16.99
Blackened jumbo shrimp sauteed in a lemon butter sauce with red and green peppers, onions, and diced tomato. Served over creamy homestyle grits
- CHICKEN & WAFFLES$15.29
Hand-breaded fried boneless chicken and belgian waffles sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with blueberry butter and Cajun syrup F
- PEACH VALLEY SKILLET$13.79
Crispy breakfast potatoes mixed with ham, Cheddar cheese, red and green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with two fresh eggs of any style and finished with homemade sausage gravy
- FIESTA RANCHEROS$13.29
Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo, and avocado, topped with a farm egg and drizzled with our signature peach valley onion and peach pepper sauce. Served between two slices of sourdough garlic bread and served with our breakfast potatoes
- SMOKED SALMON & NY STYLE BAGEL$13.29
Served with cream cheese, diced eggs, red onion, and capers
- AVOCADO TOAST$12.99
Multigrain wheat toast with chunky avocado, black bean, and EVOO spread topped with vine-ripe tomatoes and served with two eggs any style
- BISCUITS & GRAVY$10.29
Two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with our homemade sausage gravy F
- 1/2 BISCUITS & GRAVY$5.49
One freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with our homemade sausage gravy.
- CAFE CROISSANT$11.49
Two scrambled eggs with shaved ham and creamy brie cheese on a warm griddled croissant.
- ALL AMERICAN EGG SANDWICH$7.49
Two scrambled eggs with American cheese served on your choice of toast, English muffin or biscuit. Add breakfast meat 3.59. Add a side of home fries 2.99
- KICK HASH BREAKFAST$14.99
Our signature breakfast potatoes mixed with our house-roasted beef, peppers, and onions and served with 2 eggs your style and a choice of toast, English muffin, or buttermilk biscuit
- BFST TACOS$11.49Out of stock
2 Tacos with Chorizo, fresh pico de gallo, scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese in flour tortillas
- 14 OZ STRIP & EGGS$22.99
Hand-cut 8 oz. NY strip, seasoned and grilled with two fresh eggs cooked to order. Served with our breakfast potatoes or grits and choice of buttermilk biscuit, English muffin, or toast. GF
Fruits & Grains
- OATMEAL$6.29
Whole grain oats prepared with milk. Raisins and brown sugar upon request
- 1/2 OATMEAL$4.59
Whole grain oats prepared with milk. Raisins and brown sugar upon request
- SEASONAL FRUIT BOWL$7.99
Honeydew, cantaloupe, grapes, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas
- 1/2 SEASONAL FRUIT BOWL$4.59
Honeydew, cantaloupe, grapes, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas
- PREMIUM FRUIT BOWL$10.29
Strawberries, bananas, and blueberries
- 1/2 PREMIUM FRUIT BOWL$6.89
Strawberries, bananas, and blueberries
- PEACHES & CREAM MUFFIN$3.99
Try it griddled
- BLUEBERRY MUFFIN$3.99
Try it griddled
- FULL GRANOLA$6.89
Crunchy Granola Clusters
- 1/2 GRANOLA$4.29
Crunchy Granola Clusters
Apple Fritters
- 1/2 SACK ORCHARD FRESH APPLE FRITTERS$5.29
Our signature item. Fresh granny smith apples were added to our homemade batter and cooked to a golden brown. Tossed table side in a cinnamon sugar blend and served with brown sugar-scented strawberry yogurt
- FULL SACK ORCHARD FRESH APPLE FRITTERS$7.99
Our signature item. Fresh granny smith apples were added to our homemade batter and cooked to a golden brown. Tossed table side in a cinnamon sugar blend and served with brown sugar-scented strawberry yogurt
- FULL SACK ORCHARD FRESH APPLE FRITTERS ENTREE$7.49
Our signature item. Fresh granny smith apples were added to our homemade batter and cooked to a golden brown. Tossed table side in a cinnamon sugar blend and served with brown sugar-scented strawberry yogurt
- 1/2 SACK ORCHARD FRESH APPLE FRITTERS ENTREE$4.89
Our signature item. Fresh granny smith apples were added to our homemade batter and cooked to a golden brown. Tossed table side in a cinnamon sugar blend and served with brown sugar-scented strawberry yogurt
Breakfast A La Carte
- SIDE BACON$5.29
- SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH$5.29
- SIDE TURKEY SAUSAGE PATTY$5.29
- SIDE ROAST BEEF HASH$7.39
Our signature breakfast potatoes mixed with our house-roasted beef, peppers, and onions
- SIDE CHORIZO$5.29
- SIDE SAUSAGE LINKS$5.29
- SIDE SAUSAGE PATTY$5.29
- SIDE CANADIAN BACON$5.29
- SIDE HAM$5.29
- ADD CHEESE$1.09
- 1 EGG A LA CARTE$2.19
- 2 EGGS A LA CARTE$3.29
- 3 EGGS A LA CARTE$4.49
- 4 EGGS A LA CARTE$5.69
- 5 EGGS A LA CARTE$6.79
- 6 EGGS A LA CARTE$7.99
- ADD WHIPPED CREAM$1.09
- SIDE HOME FRIES$3.39
- SIDE GRITS$3.39
- BOWL GRITS$5.99
- SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY$3.39
- SIDE BERRIES & BANANAS$4.59
- SIDE SEASONAL FRUIT$3.39
- SIDE OF YOGURT$3.39
- SIDE OF AVOCADO$3.69
- SIDE ASPARAGUS$4.49
- BURGER SET$2.19
- SIDE SLICED TOMATOES$3.49
- SIDE TOAST$3.49
- SIDE WW$3.49
- SIDE RYE$3.49
- SIDE EMUFF$3.49
- SIDE BISCUIT$3.49
- SIDE CROISSANT$3.89
- SIDE GF TOAST$3.89
- SIDE SOURDOUGH$3.89
- SIDE MULTI$3.89
- SIDE BAGEL$3.89
- SIDE SMOKED SALMON$6.89
Handheld Cravings
- CLUB CROISSANT$13.59
Sliced pit ham, oven-roasted turkey breast, hardwood smoked bacon, swiss and American cheeses, vine-ripe tomato, iceberg lettuce, and mayonnaise. Served on a flaky croissant. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of side
- PINE GROVE CHICKEN$13.79
Char-grilled chicken breast, caramelized red onions, hardwood smoked bacon, melted Provolone cheese, and roasted shallot mayonnaise. Served on a brioche bun. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of side
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$13.79
Philly shaved ribeye, grilled mushrooms, onions, red and green peppers, and Provolone cheese. Served on a brioche bun. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of side
- FRENCH DIP$13.79
Thin sliced house roasted beef and Provolone cheese, served warm on a brioche hoagie with au jus. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of side
- COLD ROAST BEEF SANDWICH$12.69
House roasted beef with Swiss cheese, shallot mayonnaise, red onion, lettuce, and tomato, served on sourdough bread. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of side HAVE YOU TRIED THIS ITEM? Add your review below to help others know what to expect. Which location did you visit? Peach Valley Cafe Heathrow Add Your Review Here Photo Gallery Cold Roast Beef Sandwich
- CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$11.99
Our homemade traditional chicken salad with crispy lettuce on toasted wheat bread. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of side
- GRIDDLED HAM & BRIE SANDWICH$11.99
Ham, brie cheese and honey mustard on griddled sour dough bread
- SANTA FE CHICKEN WRAP$11.99
Char grilled southwest chicken breast, black bean com salsa, pico de gallo, fresh mixed greens and ranch dressing
- TERIYAKI CHICKEN WRAP$11.99
Char grilled chicken breast, green onions, red peppers, snow peas, sesame noodles, carrots, fresh mixed greens and a peach ginger teriyaki glaze
- MEDITERRANEAN VEG WRAP$11.99
Roasted red pepper hummus, baby spinach, cucumber, red and green peppers, red onion, diced tomato, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese and lemon vin dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
- SEQUOIA BURGER$15.99
Fresh, hand packed half pound choice ground sirloin, topped with caramelized red onions, sauteed mushrooms, hardwood smoked bacon and melted provolone cheese. Gluten friendly bun available
- PATTY MELT$13.99
Fresh, hand packed half pound choice ground sirloin, seasoned and seared with caramelized onions, American cheese, served on griddled rye bread
- CHAR-GRILLED CHEESE BURGER$14.99
Fresh, hand packed half pound choice ground sirloin served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion
- BLACKENED FISH REUBEN$12.69
Blackened flaky white fish with melted Swiss cheese, house-made coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing, griddled rye bread. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of side
- TURKEY REUBEN$12.69
Thinly sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, griddled rye bread. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of side
- SWEET CURRY WRAP$11.99Out of stock
Sweet Curry seasoning with chicken, sliced grapes and granny smith apples and toasted almonds in a flour tortilla.
- BACON GOUDA MELT$13.99
Salads/Soups/U Pick 2
- PEACHY PAIRS U PICK 2$12.69
Choose any two salads, soups or sandwiches
- GRILLED SALMON SALAD$15.99
Fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onion rings. Topped with fresh grilled salmon and served with raspberry dressing
- SUMMER SALAD$11.49
Fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onion rings. Topped with fresh grilled salmon and served with raspberry dressing
- CHOPPED COBB SALAD$13.79
Fresh mixed greens, turkey, Cheddar and Bleu cheeses, carrots, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, scallions and choice of dressing
- SANTA FE CHICKEN SALAD$13.99
Char-grilled southwest chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, black bean corn salsa, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and served with ranch dressing
- TERIYAKI CHICKEN SALAD$13.99
Char grilled teriyaki glazed chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, sesame noodles, carrots, red peppers, snow peas, scallions and wonton strips served with peach ginger dressing
- MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$11.49
Baby spinach, cucumber, red and green peppers, red onions, diced tomato, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese served with a lemon vinaigrette dressing
- HOUSE SALAD$11.49
- CAESAR SALAD$11.49
- SIDE MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$6.99
Baby spinach, cucumber, red and green peppers, red onions, diced tomato, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese served with a lemon vinaigrette dressing
- SIDE SUMMER SALAD$6.99
Fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onion rings. Topped with fresh grilled salmon and served with raspberry dressing
- SIDE HOUSE SALAD$4.59
- SIDE CAESAR SALAD$4.59
- CUP SOUP OF THE DAY$4.59
- BOWL SOUP OF THE DAY$6.89
- CUP TOMATO FLORENTINE$4.59
- BOWL TOMATO FLORENTINE$6.89
- BOWL SOUP OTD$5.99
- CUP SOUP OTD$3.99
- SWEET CURRY SALAD$13.99Out of stock
Our signature sweet curry dressing mixed with chicken, sliced grapes, celery and granny smith apples served on our house salad mix with cucumbers, red peppers and almonds.
- ORCHARD HARVEST SAL$13.99
Classics
- CHICKEN POT PIE$12.69
ender white chicken, fresh carrots, onions, mushrooms, and peas in a supreme sauce, topped with a buttermilk drop biscuit
- BLACKENED FISH TACOS$12.69
wo soft taco shells filled with blackened fresh catch of the day, southwest coleslaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and served with black bean corn salsa
- BLACKENED SHRIMP TACOS$15.99
wo soft taco shells filled with blackened shrimp, southwest coleslaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and served with black bean corn salsa
- BLT$12.99
- CHICKEN TENDERS$13.99
- ADULT GRILLED CHEESE$11.39
Lunch A La Carte
- SIDE FRUIT$3.49
- SIDE SLICED TOMATOES$3.49
- SIDE COLE SLAW$3.49
- SIDE POTATO SALAD$3.49
- SIDE CHIPS$3.49
- SIDE BERRIES & BANANAS$4.59
- SIDE ASPARAGUS$4.59
- SIDE ONION RINGS$4.49
- SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.49
- SIDE FRENCH FRIES$3.49
- SIDE SHRIMP$6.89
- SIDE BURGER PATTY$7.19
- SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN$5.29
- SIDE SALMON$6.89
- SIDE FISH$6.79
- SIDE FRIED CHICKEN$7.99
- SIDE STEAK$10.99
- SCOOP CHICKEN SALAD$6.79
- SIDE TERIYAKI NOODLES$4.89
Kids Menu
CONDIMENTS & EXTRAS
- SIDE BUTTER
- SIDE HONEY$1.59
- SIDE MAYO
- SIDE MUSTARD
- A1
- BBQ SAUCE
- SIDE RANCH
- TABASCO
- FRANKS RED HOT
- SF SYRUP
- RAM RASINS
- $CREAM CHEESE$1.59
- $RAM BANANA$1.89
- $PEANUT BUTTER$1.49
- $SIDE SALSA$1.59
- $RAM ALMONDS$1.89
- $RAM PECANS$1.89
- $RAM BLUEBERRIES$1.89
- $RAM PICO$1.89
- $RAM HOLLY$1.59
- $RAM CHOC CHIPS$1.89
- $RAM STRAWBERRIES$1.89
- $RAM GRANOLA$1.99
- SIDE KRAUT$1.59
- MONKEY GRANOLA$2.99
NA Bev
NA Beverage
- NO BEVERAGE
- WATER
- COCA COLA PRODUCTS$3.79
- ZEPHYRHILLS$1.99
- HOT CHOCOLATE$3.79
- HOT TEA$2.69
- GOURMENT HOT TEA$3.29
- ICED TEA$3.79
- PEACH TEA$3.99
- COFFEE$3.29
- ORANGE JUICE REG$3.79
- ORANGE JUICE LARGE$5.79
- APPLE JUICE REG$3.79
- APPLE JUICE LARGE$5.79
- CRANBERRY JUICE REG$3.79
- CRANBERRY JUICE LARGE$5.79
- TOMATO JUICE REG$3.79
- TOMATE JUICE LARGE$5.79
- GRAPEFRUIT JUICE REG$3.79
- GRAPEFRUIT JUICE LARGE$5.79
- MILK REG$2.49
- MILK LARGE$3.99
- CHOCOLATE MILK REG$2.69
- CHOCOLATE MILK LARGE$4.29
- ALMOND MILK$3.79
- CARAMEL ICED COFFEE$4.99
- ESPRESSO$3.79
- DOUBLE ESPRESSO$4.99
- CAPPUCCINO$5.79
- CAFE LATTE$5.79
- ADD FLAVOR$0.79
