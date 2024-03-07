Skip to Main content
Peaches Cafe 131 Hodges St
Pickup
ASAP
from
131 Hodges St
0
Your order
Peaches Cafe 131 Hodges St
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
131 Hodges St
Salads
Sandwiches
Soup
Baked Potatoes
Pick Two
Little Peaches
Drinks
Sweets
Salads
AYCE Salad Bar
$11.22
One Trip Salad Bar
$7.48
Chef Salad
$10.28
Very Berry Salad
$10.28
Caesar Salad
$9.35
To Go By Pound (Copy)
$7.48
Sandwiches
Ham
$9.35
Turkey
$9.35
Roast Beef
$9.35
BLT
$10.28
Club
$10.28
Egg Salad
$8.41
Pimento Cheese
$8.41
Chicken Salad
$9.35
Tuna Salad
$9.35
Chicken Salad Melt
$9.35
Tuna Melt
$9.35
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
$7.48
Peanut Butter and Jelly
$7.48
Soup
Bowl
$4.68
Cup
$2.80
Flight
$9.35
Baked Potatoes
Plain Baked Potato
$3.74
Loaded Baked Potato
$4.68
Pick Two
1/2 Sandwich with Soup
$9.35
1/2 Sandwich with Salad
$9.35
1/2 Sandwich with Potato
$9.35
Salad with Potato
$9.35
Salad with Soup
$9.35
Potato with Soup
$9.35
Triple Cold Plate
$9.35
Little Peaches
Kids PB&J
$3.74
Kids Grilled Cheese
$3.74
Drinks
Coke
$0.94
Diet Coke
$0.94
Sprite
$0.94
Coke Zero
$0.94
Pibb
$0.94
Sweet Tea
$1.87
Unsweet Tea
$1.87
Peach Tea
$1.87
Lemonade
$1.87
Orangeade
$1.87
Water
Sweets
Cake Slice
$4.68
Pie Slice
$3.74
Giant Cookie
$3.74
Loaf of Bread
$5.61
YumYum
$3.74
Pudding
$3.74
Cupcake
$3.74
Peaches Cafe 131 Hodges St Location and Ordering Hours
(706) 778-0044
131 Hodges St, Cornelia, GA 30531
Closed
• Opens Friday at 10AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement