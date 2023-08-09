Peaches Grand 285 Grand Ave
Lunch
Starters
Breakfast For Lunch
Rice Bowls
Specialties
Sandwiches
- Peaches GrandBurger$17.00
- PSC Fish Sandwich$17.00
- Chicken Sandwich$16.00
- Impossible Burger$18.00
- Turkey Meatloaf Sandwich$17.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$19.00Out of stock
8hrs Smoked,Pulled Pork Sandwich, served with Cole Slaw, Pickles and French Fries
- Brisket Sandwich$19.00
Smoked Beef Brisket Served with French Fries, Cole Slaw and Pickles.
Sides
- Extra Chips
Yellow Corn Tortillas, we seasoned them with Love and 78 and a little bit of Tajin, Salt as well,
- Corn Bread$3.00
- Fried Shrimp$16.00
- Side Fries$7.00
- Whipped Potatoes$8.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Side Salad$7.00
- Side of Avocado$3.50
- Side Cole Slaw$4.00
- Creamed Spinach$8.00
- Charred Broccoli$7.00
- Side White Rice$4.50
- Extra Bun$2.50
- Collard Greens$7.00
- Side French Toast$8.00
- Side Bacon$7.00
- Mac & Cheese$9.00
- Grits$6.00
- Impossible Burger Patty$10.00
- Side Fish
Dessert
- Chocolate Pistachio Cake$8.50
- Brown Butter Cake$8.50
- Ice Cream Scoop$2.50
- Red Velvet Cake$11.50Out of stock
- Strawberry Shortcake$10.50Out of stock
Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream
- Banana Bread Pudding$10.50
Banana Bread Pudding, Chocolate Chips, Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Bean Icea Cream
- Triple Chocolate Brownie$8.50
Kids Menu
Beverages
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
2 oz Aperol 2 oz Le Petit Champignon Sparkling Wine 2 0z Seltzer
- Back-Up Dancer$12.00
- Basil Clover Club$13.00
- Bayab Event Cocktails$13.00
- Black Russian$12.00
- Caipirinha$13.00
- Candy Rain$12.00
- Close The Door$12.00
- Grand Mimosa$15.00
- Hot Toddy$13.00
- Irish Coffee$13.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Negroni$13.00
- Penicillin$13.00
- Sunset Over Kwazulu$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$13.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Turn Off The Lights$12.00
- Vita's Storm$14.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Brownstone Punch$12.00
- Disco Nap$14.00
- Fool's Gold$12.00
- Gentle Giant$12.00
- Gold Rush$13.00
- Goodnight Kiss$13.00
- Grand Old Man$15.00
- Mary$13.00
2 oz Anza Tequila 3/4 oz Aperol 3/4 oz Honey Syup 3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice Shake until chilled. HALF RIM PINK SALT Add ice to rocks glass Strain into cup Garnish with orange peel and honey comb
- Mimosa Cranberry$12.00
- Mimosa Grapefruit$12.00
- Mimosa OJ$12.00
- Mimosa Pineaaple$12.00
- Mimosa Pitcher$48.00
- Ms Jackson$12.00
- Rusty Nail$12.00
- Tennessee Goldrush$15.00
- The Marietta$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Dark and Stormy$12.00
- French 75$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini (Gin)$12.00
- Martini (Vodka)$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- Rose Gold$13.00
Bourbon, Honey, Lemon and Cranberry
- Pams Paper Plane$12.00
- Pams Pineapple - Peach Passion$12.00
- Mavericks Mango Mojito$12.00
Beer
- 12 oz Narragansett Beer$5.00Out of stock
- Allagash White$7.00
- Bitburger Pilsner$6.00
- DOC's Pear Cider$8.00
- Downeast Cider$5.00
- Grimm Pilsner$8.00Out of stock
- HH Narragansett$4.00
- La Chouffe Blonde$7.00Out of stock
- Leffe Brown$6.00Out of stock
- Left Hand Milk Stout$6.00Out of stock
- LIC Coded Tiles Pale Ale$8.00Out of stock
- Logical Conclusion IPA$8.00
- Narragansett$6.00
- Sloop Juice Bomb IPA$7.00Out of stock
Wine
- Cabernet Sauvignon$13.00Out of stock
- Laya Grenache$14.00
- Montepulciano$12.00
- Pinot Noir$13.00
- Rioja$12.00
- BTL Laya Grenache$56.00
- BTL Montepulciano$48.00
- BTL Pinot Noir$52.00
- BTL Rioja$48.00
- Chardonnay$14.00
- Huxelrebe Dessert Wine$12.00
- Le Ballon Sauv Blanc$12.00
- Pinot Grigio$12.00Out of stock
- Riesling Kabinett$12.00
- VInho Verde$13.00
- Orange Wine$14.00
- BTL Chardonnay$56.00
- BTL Calvachina$40.00
- BTL Huxelrebe Dessert Wine$48.00
- BTL Le Ballon$48.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio$48.00
- BTL Riesling Kabinett$48.00
- BTL Riesling Johannisoff$70.00
- BTL VInho Verde$52.00
- BTL Orange Wine$56.00
- Listel Rose$12.00
- Love You Bunches$15.00
- BTL Listel Rose$48.00
- BTL Love You Bunches$64.00
- Dibon Cava$11.00
- BTL Dibon Cava$44.00
- BTL Prosecco$44.00
N/A Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coffee$3.50
- Coke$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Coffee$3.50
- Lemonade$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Slightly Sweet Tea$3.00
- Soda$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
Mocktails
