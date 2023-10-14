Beverages

Liquor

Well Vodka

$10.00

Kettle one

$13.00

Titos

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Haku Vodka

$12.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Bombay Bramble

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Roku Gin

$14.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Bacardi Black

$13.00

Bacardi Light

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Gosling'S

$13.00

Bacardi Coconut

$13.00

Appleton Reserve

$14.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Herradura Silver

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Alto

$24.00

Hornotos Plata

$13.00

Hornitos Reposado

$14.00

Horniotos Anejo

$15.00

Union Mezcal

$14.00

Casamigos Cristalino

$19.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$13.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Makers 46

$16.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Jameson

$13.00

Jameson Orange

$13.00

Jameson Stout

$13.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$13.00

Jameson IPA

$13.00

Teeling

$13.00

Unlce Nearest

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Dusse

$14.00

Bookers

$15.00

Aberfeldy 12 YR

$18.00

Evan Williams Black

$12.00

Toki Whiskey

$14.00

Amareto

$11.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Bailys

$12.00

Cocktails

Brownstone Punch

$14.00+

Dusse Limonada

$14.00+

Ladies & Gentlemen Punch

$14.00+

Sweet Georgia Brown

$14.00+

Miss Jackson

$14.00+

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Madras

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$14.00+

Bedford Royal

$14.00+

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Grand Mimosa

$14.00+

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Bellini

$14.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00

Brooklyn Brewery

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Fat Tire

$8.00

Heiniken

$7.00

Dales Pale Ale

$7.00

Koppeberg Pear Cider

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00

Peak IPA

$7.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

Wine

La Linda, Malbec

$13.00

Gouguenhiem, Pinot Noir

$13.00

Campo Viejo, Rioja

$13.00

BTL La Linda

$39.00

BTL El Coto Crianza

$39.00

BTL Gouguenhiem

$39.00

La Garia Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Mimi Chardonnay

$13.00

Weingut Reisling

$13.00

Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

BTL La Garia Pinot Grigio

$39.00

BTL Mimi Chardonnay

$39.00

BTL Weingut Reisling

$39.00

BTL Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

Seaglass Rose

$13.00

BTL Seaglass Rose

$39.00

Dibon Cava

$13.00

BTL Dibon Cava

$39.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

TigerWoods

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Pellegrino 500ml

$4.00

Aqua Pana 500ml

$4.00

Refill

Coffee

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Food

Starters

Brooklyn Wings

$14.50

Sweet and Spicy wings, Alabama White sauce

Catfish Fingers

$15.50

Served with Creole Remoulade and Hollapeno sauce

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$12.50

Carolina gold rice, scallions

Fried Calamari

$15.50

Served with Tartar Sauce

Grilled Shrimp

$15.50

Fried Shrimp

$15.50

Served with BBQ Ailoi sauce

Oven Baked Grits

$14.50

Simmered Black Angus beef, Parmesan,Arugula salad

The Lewis

$12.50

Spinach and Artichoke dip, Crispy Tortilla Chips, Spicy tomato salsa, (V)

Corn on the Cob

$6.50

Salads

A Simple Salad

$12.50

Arugula,Pecans,Green apples, Blue Cheese, pickled onions, Balsamic (V)

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romaine, Garlic Crutons, Parmesan Dressing (V)

Black Kale Salad

$13.50

Organic Raw Kale, Roasted Peanut dressing

Beet Salad

$12.50

Greek yogurt Labneh, roasted spiced nuts, shallot (V)

Corn and Bean Salad

$8.00

Everyday Brunch

Two Eggs any Style

$14.50

Served with Toast and Grits ( or Brunch potatoes)

Granola Crusted French Toast

$16.50

Fresh Berries, Maple Syrup

Jim Cade Breakfast

$19.50

Eggs any style, French toast, bacon, grits

Chicken and Toast

$19.50

Boneless fried Chicken, ,French Toast, Fresh berries

Jumbo Lump Crabcakes

$26.50

French Fries, Cole Slaw, BBQ Aioli

Steak and Eggs

$27.50

Bistro tender Steak, Eggs any style, Grits or brunch potatoes

Mains

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish

$21.50

Salt and pepper fries

Spiced Seared Salmon

$25.50

Artichoke, Black olives, Baby spinach, Lemon

Atlantic Salmon Croquettes

$19.50

Blackbean and corn salad, lemon pepper Aioli

Turkey Meatloaf

$21.50

Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom gravy

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$23.50

Brick Cooked , Garlic , Whipped Potatoes

Steak Frites

$27.50

Bistro Tender Steak, Truffle - Parmesan Fries

Spinach Baked Ziti

$19.50

Baby Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Ricotta, Mozzarella (vegetarian)

St. Louis Spare Ribs

$24.50

Mashed Potatoes, Collard Greens

Shrimp and Grits

$22.50

Mushrooms, Scallions, white wine,cream

Catfish and Grits

$21.50

Spicy tomato salsa

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Impossible Burger

$17.50

Peaches Black Angus Burger

$17.50

Turkey Meatloaf Sandwich

$17.50

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.50

Jumbo Shrimp Po' Boy

$19.50

Catfish Sandwich

$18.50

Salmon Burger

$19.50

Sides

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.50

Collard Greens

$7.50

Garlic Sauteed Broccoli

$7.50

Sauteed Spinach

$7.50

Creamed Spinach

$7.50

White Cheddar Grits

$7.50

Mashed Potatoes

$7.50

French Fries

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Macaroni and Cheese

$9.50

Cornbread

$4.50

Side Two Eggs

$8.50

Bacon

$7.50

Turkey Bacon

$7.50

Chorizo

$7.50

Turkey Sausage

$7.50

Brunch Potatoes

$7.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Fried Chicken

$8.00

Side Simple Salad

$6.00

Side Caeser Salad

$6.00

Side Beet Salad

$6.50

Side Black Kale Salad

$6.50

BBQ Fries

$7.50

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Side Catfish

$10.00

Toast

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Side French Toast

$8.00

Side Rice

$4.00

cheddar

$1.00

Brunch

Egg White Scramble

$15.50

Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$18.50

Caramalized Onions, Smoked Salmon,Scallions

Sausage Omelette

$17.50

Turkey sausage, Cheddar, Peppers,Onioins

Farmer's Omelette

$16.50

Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese

Desserts

Peaches Melba

$8.00

Butter Pound Cake

$8.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

1 Scoop Ice cream

$3.00

2 Scoops Ice cream

$5.00

Pumkin Cheese Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Catering

Fried Chicken Pan (20) Pcs

$90.00

Brooklyn Wings (25) Pcs

$45.00

Half Pan Collard Greens

$55.00

Half Pan Cornbread

$40.00

Half Pan Mac& Cheese

$70.00

Miscellaneous

To Go Items

Add Utensils and Condiments