Peaches Kitchen And Bar 393 Lewis Ave
Beverages
Liquor
Well Vodka
Kettle one
Titos
Grey Goose
Haku Vodka
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Bombay Bramble
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Roku Gin
Well Rum
Bacardi Black
Bacardi Light
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Bacardi Coconut
Appleton Reserve
Well Tequila
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Mezcal
Herradura Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Alto
Hornotos Plata
Hornitos Reposado
Horniotos Anejo
Union Mezcal
Casamigos Cristalino
Well Whiskey
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Bulliet Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jameson Stout
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson IPA
Teeling
Unlce Nearest
Elijah Craig
Dusse
Bookers
Aberfeldy 12 YR
Evan Williams Black
Toki Whiskey
Amareto
Aperol
Campari
Southern Comfort
Cointreau
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Bailys
Cocktails
Brownstone Punch
Dusse Limonada
Ladies & Gentlemen Punch
Sweet Georgia Brown
Miss Jackson
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Bedford Royal
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Grand Mimosa
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Bellini
Beer
Wine
La Linda, Malbec
Gouguenhiem, Pinot Noir
Campo Viejo, Rioja
BTL La Linda
BTL El Coto Crianza
BTL Gouguenhiem
La Garia Pinot Grigio
Mimi Chardonnay
Weingut Reisling
Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc
BTL La Garia Pinot Grigio
BTL Mimi Chardonnay
BTL Weingut Reisling
BTL Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc
Seaglass Rose
BTL Seaglass Rose
Dibon Cava
BTL Dibon Cava
N/A Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Ice Tea
TigerWoods
Strawberry Lemonade
Lemonade
Hot Tea
Shirley Temple
Pellegrino 500ml
Aqua Pana 500ml
Refill
Coffee
Apple Juice
Fruit Punch
Ginger Beer
Iced Coffee
Food
Starters
Brooklyn Wings
Sweet and Spicy wings, Alabama White sauce
Catfish Fingers
Served with Creole Remoulade and Hollapeno sauce
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
Carolina gold rice, scallions
Fried Calamari
Served with Tartar Sauce
Grilled Shrimp
Fried Shrimp
Served with BBQ Ailoi sauce
Oven Baked Grits
Simmered Black Angus beef, Parmesan,Arugula salad
The Lewis
Spinach and Artichoke dip, Crispy Tortilla Chips, Spicy tomato salsa, (V)
Corn on the Cob
Salads
A Simple Salad
Arugula,Pecans,Green apples, Blue Cheese, pickled onions, Balsamic (V)
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, Garlic Crutons, Parmesan Dressing (V)
Black Kale Salad
Organic Raw Kale, Roasted Peanut dressing
Beet Salad
Greek yogurt Labneh, roasted spiced nuts, shallot (V)
Corn and Bean Salad
Everyday Brunch
Two Eggs any Style
Served with Toast and Grits ( or Brunch potatoes)
Granola Crusted French Toast
Fresh Berries, Maple Syrup
Jim Cade Breakfast
Eggs any style, French toast, bacon, grits
Chicken and Toast
Boneless fried Chicken, ,French Toast, Fresh berries
Jumbo Lump Crabcakes
French Fries, Cole Slaw, BBQ Aioli
Steak and Eggs
Bistro tender Steak, Eggs any style, Grits or brunch potatoes
Mains
Cornmeal Crusted Catfish
Salt and pepper fries
Spiced Seared Salmon
Artichoke, Black olives, Baby spinach, Lemon
Atlantic Salmon Croquettes
Blackbean and corn salad, lemon pepper Aioli
Turkey Meatloaf
Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom gravy
Lemon Pepper Chicken
Brick Cooked , Garlic , Whipped Potatoes
Steak Frites
Bistro Tender Steak, Truffle - Parmesan Fries
Spinach Baked Ziti
Baby Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Ricotta, Mozzarella (vegetarian)
St. Louis Spare Ribs
Mashed Potatoes, Collard Greens
Shrimp and Grits
Mushrooms, Scallions, white wine,cream
Catfish and Grits
Spicy tomato salsa