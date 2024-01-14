Peach State Pizza
Starters
- Pimento Cheese Grit Fritters$11.00Out of stock
Spicy chili honey
- BBQ Wings$14.00
Smoked and grilled wings tossed in our tangy peach BBQ, buttermilk herb dipping
- Pizza Rolls$12.00
Soft dough, pepperoni, fontina cheese, tomato sauce for dipping
- Fire Roasted Vegetables$13.00
Rosemary and honey roasted baby carrots & parsnips, fingerling sweet potatoes, roasted portobello mushrooms, roma tomatoes, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, beets, collard green pesto
- Fried Green Tomato$9.00
Goat cheese crumbles, herb buttermilk dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$11.00
Mixed cheeses, hand pulled buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, bread sticks, celery, carrot
Greens
- Poached Pear$13.00
Arugula, crumbled goat cheese, red onion, cider black pepper vinaigrette
- Athens Salad$12.00
Chopped lettuce, marinated tomatoes, cucumber, green olives, garbanzo beans, shaved red onion, pepperoncini, feta crumbles, Greek dressing
- Caesar$10.00
Sweet gem lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, fresh croutons
- BLTC$15.00
Chopped iceberg lettuce, fried green tomatoes, crispy house bacon, crispy fried chicken, buttermilk herb dressing
Specialty Pizza
- The Farm$17.00+
Tomato sauce, onions, foraged mushrooms, peppers, green garlic and basil pistou, mozzarella
- Smoked BBQ$16.00+
Hand pulled smoked chicken or pulled pork, roasted garlic, scallions, caramelized onions, mozzarella, sharp cheddar, house BBQ sauce
- Local Fungi$16.00+
Mozzarella, goat cheese crumbles, house smoked bacon, shiitake mushroom, topped with dressed rocket greens
- Butternut Squash$15.00+
Butternut squash, caramelized onions, fire roasted mushrooms, fontina, collard green and pecan pesto
- Brisket$18.00+
Slow cooked sliced brisket, garlic, chili and Georgia olive oil base, smoked cheddar, mozzarella, pickled red onion, horseradish dipping sauce
- Heirloom Tomato Pie$14.00+
Tomato basil fondue, housemade fresh mozzarella, smoked mozzarella
- Sausage & Peppers$13.00+
Smoked tomato sauce, housemade sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella and provolone, oregano
- Local Cheese$15.00+
Selection of local cheeses, spicy honey
- The PSP$18.00+
2 styles of Pepperoni, Smoked mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, chilis
Build Your Own Pie
Sandwiches
- PSP Sausage & Peppers$13.00Out of stock
Housemade sausage, smoked mozzarella, sweet peppers & onions
- Brisket Sandwich$17.00
Sliced house smoked brisket, sharp cheddar, tobacco onions, horseradish mayo
- Chicken Salad$12.00
Hand pulled smoked chicken, celery, red onion, grainy mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
- Veggie$12.00
Roasted mushrooms, red peppers, oven dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, mozzarella, collard pesto, ciabatta
Dessert
- Apple Pizza$9.00
Granny smith apples, cinnamon, sugar, mascarpone cheese
- Blondie$10.00
White & milk chocolate brownie with walnuts, housemade caramel, vanilla bean ice cream
- Poundcake$10.00
Blueberry poundcake with a lemon glaze
- Pecan Pie$9.00
Classic pecan pie
