Liquor

Vodka

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$9.00

Ciroc

$13.00

Community spirit vodka

$10.00

Hangar one

$9.00

Kruto Vodka

$8.00

Titos texas

$9.00

Grey goose

$12.00

Ketel one dutch

$9.00

DBL Belvedere

$22.00

DBL Chopin

$18.00

DBL Ciroc

$26.00

DBL Community spirit vodka

$19.00

DBL Hangar one

$17.00

DBL Kruto Vodka

DBL Titos texas

$17.00

DBL Grey goose

$24.00

DBL Ketel one dutch

$20.00

Gin

Bombay Dry Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Botanist

$13.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Zephyr

$14.00

DBL Bombay 86 Dry Gin

$16.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$19.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

DBL Botanist

$26.00

DBL Zephyr

$28.00

Tequila

W Camerena

$10.00

Espolon

$11.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$11.00

Susto Mezcal

$12.00

Carabuena

$13.00

Lalo blanco

$13.00

Patron

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don julio 1942

$42.00

Cincoro Reposado

$34.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul Repo

$40.00

Clase Azul ANEJO

$325.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$15.00

Casa Dragones Reposado

$40.00

Clase Azul Plata

$24.00

Cincoro Blanco

$15.00

1800 Cristalino

$16.00

Herradura Repo

$13.00

Don julio anejo

$16.00

Volcan XA

$27.00

Volcan Cristalino

$13.00

Volcan Blanco

$14.00

Volcan Reposado

$17.00

Ojo De Tigre

$14.00

DBL Camerena Silver

$14.00

DBL Casamigos blanco

$24.00

DBL Del maguey vida mezcal

$24.00

DBL Casamigos reposado

$26.00

DBL Carabuena tequila

$26.00

DBL Espolon silver

$26.00

DBL Susto Mezcal

$26.00

DBL Lalo blanco tequila

$30.00

DBL Patron Silver

$30.00

DBL Don julio anejo

$30.00

DBL Cincoro reposado

$50.00

DBL Casa dragones reposado

$80.00

DBL Don julio 1942

$84.00

DBL Clase Azul Plata

$48.00

DBL Cincoro Blanco

$30.00

DBL 1800 Cristalino

$31.00

DBL Herradura Repo

$25.00

DBL Don julio anejo

$32.00

DBL Volcan XA

$54.00

DBL Volcan Cristalino

$26.00

DBL Volcan Blanco

$27.00

DBL Volcan Reposado

$33.00

Whiskey

DBL Jim beam

$16.00

DBL Buffalo trace

$18.00

DBL Makers Mark

$21.00

DBL Jack Daniel Black

$20.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$21.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Woodford reserve

$18.00

DBL Basil hayden

$22.00

DBL Whistlepig 10

$37.00

DBL Whitlepig Piggyback Rye

$26.00

DBL Elmer T Lee Single Barrel

$22.00

DBL George T Staff JR

$25.00

DBL Eagle Rare 10

$18.00

DBL Blantons

$33.00

DBL Red Breast 15 Irish

$46.00

DBL Yamazaki 12

$57.00

DBL Balcones Bourbon

$16.00

DBL Michters

$26.00

DBL Tawny Port 20

$33.00

Stagg Jr.

$60.00

Jim beam

$10.00

Buffalo trace

$11.00

Jack Daniel Black

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

High West Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Woodford reserve

$12.00

Basil hayden

$13.00

Whistle Pig 10

$19.00

Whitlepig Piggyback Rye

$13.00

Elmer T Lee Single Barrel

$23.00

George T Stagg

$150.00

Eagle Rare 10

$12.00

Blantons

$17.00

Red Breast 15 Irish

$23.00

Yamazaki 12

$29.00

Balcones Bourbon

$10.00

Michters

$13.00

Tawny Port 20

$17.00

Stagg Jr.

$30.00

Scotch

Balvenie Double Wood

$33.00

Glenfiddich

$32.00

Glenlivet 12yr Malt

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$88.00

MacAllan 12yr

$39.00

MacAllan 18yr

$98.00

Oban

$38.00

Red Breast 15 Irish

$46.00

Yamazaki 12

$45.00

Rum

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Denizen

$14.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Appleton Estate Signature

$16.00

DBL Myer's Dark

$14.00

Denizen 8yrs

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$10.00

Plantation 3 Star

$10.00

Appleton Estate Signature

$11.00

Cognac

Remy Martin XO

$44.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$11.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

DBL Courvoisier VSOP

$22.00

DBL Henessy VS

$26.00

DBL Remy Martin VSOP

$28.00

DBL Remy Martin XO

$88.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Compari

$14.00

Chambord

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Ameratto

$10.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

DBL Compari

$21.00

DBL Chambord 1oz

$16.00

DBL Baileys

$16.00

DBL Amaretto

$16.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Shiner Bock

$8.00

Beck's NA

$8.00

Wine

WHITES

ECHO BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$14.00+

FRIEDRICH WILHELM RIESLING

$16.00+

BORGO CONVENTI PINOT GRIGIO

$14.00+

CHAMISAL CHARDONNAY

$14.00+

TREFETHEN ESTATE CHARDONNAY

$18.00+

LANGLOIS-CHATEAU

$82.00

QUATTRO THEORY

$84.00

CLOUDY BAY

$110.00

BORGO CONVENTI PINOT GRIGIO, ITALY '20

$54.00

CERETTO "BLANGE" ARNEIS, LANGHE, ITALY '21

$78.00

FREDERICH WILHELM RIESLING, MOSEL, GERMANY '18

$60.00

OVUM "BIG SALT" BLEND, OREGON

$65.00

TRIMBACH GEWURTZTRAMINER, ALSACE, FRANCE '21

$84.00

CAKEBREAD, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '20

$120.00

CHAMISAL, MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIFORNIA '21

$54.00

ROGER LASSARAT, SAINT-VERAN, FRANCE '21

$105.00

JORDAN, RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '21

$110.00

MOILARD COQUILLAGE, CHABLIS, FRANCE '21

$115.00

SONOMA CUTRER, SONOMA COAST, CALIFORNIA '21

$78.00

TREFETHEN, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '21

$78.00

ROSÉ

BELLE GLOS "OEIL DE PERDRX" ROSÉ

$15.00+

OEIL DE PERDRIX, SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA '21

$60.00

WHISPERING ANGEL, CÔTES DE PROVENCE, FRANCE '21

$76.00

REDS

DIORA PINOT NOIR

$14.00+

ARGYLE PINOT NOIR

$20.00+

E. GUIGAL CÔTES DU RHÔNE

$14.00+

BEN MARCO MALBEC

$14.00+

IRON AND SAND CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$18.00+

KITH AND KIN CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$25.00+

KEN WRIGHT, WILLAMETTE VALLEY, OREGON '21

$72.00

DOMAINE MOILLARD, NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES, FRANCE '19

$160.00

KOSTA BROWNE, SONOMA COAST, CALIFORNIA '21

$230.00

CATENA "OLD VINES", LUNLUNTA, ARGENTINA

$78.00

SUSANA BALBO, UCO VALLEY, ARGENTINA '21

$65.00

BEN MARCO, MENDOZA, ARGENTINA '20

$54.00

CLOS DE LOS SIETE, UCO VALLEY, ARGENTINA '21

$68.00

BUJANDA RESERVA, RIOJA, SPAIN '18

$68.00

FAUSTINO GRAN RESERVA, RIOJA, SPAIN '11

$100.00

DAOU PESSIMIST, PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA '21

$75.00

E. GUIGAL, COTES DU RHONE, FRANCE '19

$54.00

PRISONER, CALIFORNIA '21

$120.00

CAYMUS "THE WALKING FOOL", SUISUN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '21

$65.00

CHATEAU AUGUSTE, BORDEAX, FRANCE '17

$58.00

CLOS DU VAL, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '20

$100.00

CHATEAU DU PARC, SAINT-EMILION GRAND CRU, FRANCE '16

$150.00

CHATEAU DE BEAUCASTEL, CHATEANEUF-DU-PAPE, FRANCE '20

$190.00

CAYMUS, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA ' 20

$225.00

CAYMUS, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '20 (1.5 LITER)

$450.00

IRON AND SAND, PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA '21

$72.00

DAOU, PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA '20

$75.00

JOSEPH PHELPS, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '19

$140.00

SINEGAL, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '19

$120.00

JORDAN, ALEXANDER VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '19

$150.00

SILVER OAK, ALEXANDER VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

$215.00

NICKEL & NICKEL "CC RANCH", NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '20

$280.00

PLUMPJACK, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '19

$350.00

SILVER OAK, ALEXANDER VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '18 (1.5 LITER)

$430.00

SPARKLING

Avissi Prosecco, Italy

$10.00+

Bouvet Brut Rose Excellence, Loire Valley, France

$14.00+

Moet & Chandon Brut

$30.00+

Moet & Chandon Ice Demi-sec

$30.00+

CONQUILLA BRUT, CAVA, SPAIN

$65.00

ROEDERER ESTATE BRUT, ANDERSON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

$80.00

MOËT AND CHANDON ROSÉ BRUT IMPÉRIAL, CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE

$160.00

LAURENT-PERRIER, BRUT ROSÉ, CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE

$210.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT VINTAGE BRUT, CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE '15

$240.00

KRUG GRAND CUVEÉ BRUT, CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE

$420.00

DOM PÉRIGNON VINTAGE BRUT, CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE '13

$600.00

ARMAND DE BRIGNAC GOLD BRUT, CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE

$650.00

Anniversary Champagne

HH Red

HH Red

$5.00

HH White

HH White

$5.00

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$9.00

Saratoga Water

$9.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Btl Sprite

$4.00

Btl Diet Coke

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot tea

$4.00

Small Saratoga Still

$4.00

Small Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00

Food

Oysters

Beau Soleil

$4.00Out of stock

Black Magic, PEI

$4.00

Blue Point, CT

$4.00

Buckley Bay, BC

$4.75Out of stock

Fanny Bay, BC

$4.75Out of stock

French Kiss

$4.00

Glacier Bay

$4.00

Hagati

$4.00

Irish Point

$4.00

Little Beaches

$4.00Out of stock

Pink Lady

$4.00

Malpeque

$4.00

Momma Mia

$4.00

Mother Shucker

$4.00Out of stock

North Shore Gold

$4.00

Raspberry Point, PEI

$4.00Out of stock

Royal Miyagi, BC

$4.75Out of stock

Savage Blonde, PEI

$4.00

Sex on the Bay, NB

$4.00

Summer Fling

$4.00

Shooting Point

$4.00

Sweet Island

$4.00

Village Bay

$4.00

Wellfleet

$4.00

Little Bitches

$4.00

Cold Bar

Aquachile

$26.00

Blue Crab Fingers

$19.00Out of stock

Crab fingers and remoulade sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions

Ceviche

$25.00

Red snapper, salmon belly, lychee, capers, red onion, cilantro, habanero leche de tigre, tostada. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions

High Dive

$160.00

8 pieces EC oysters, 8 pieces of steamed cold mussels, 8 pieces of clams, 4 pieces of shrimp, 1 piece of lobster tail, smoked salmon, and 4 pieces of crab fingers. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo

Pearl Platter

$85.00

8 pieces EC oysters, 8 pieces of steamed cold mussels, 8 pieces of clams, 4 pieces of shrimp, 1 piece of lobster tail, smoked salmon, and 4 pieces of crab fingers. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo

Shrimp Cocktail

$23.00

Creole poached jumbo shrimp cocktail. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions

Tuna Tartare

$21.00

Salads

Butter Lettuce Salad

$8.00

House vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Burrata

$16.00

Arugula, balsamic reduction, marinated tomatoes, pesto, pine nuts, candied Boquerones, and grilled bread

Watermelon & Prosciutto

$14.00

Crab Louie

$25.00

Iceberg wedge, lump crab, carrots, green onion, tomatoes, capers, and thousand island dressing

Petite

Calamari

$20.00

House marinara

Charred Octopus

$29.00

Crab Cake

$24.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, tartar sauce, and aioli sauce

Crispy Sqaush Flower

$19.00

Grilled Lamb Chops

$38.00

Red chimichurri

House Fries

$10.00

Lobster Ravioli

$23.00

Parmesan, bechamel sauce, and chive oil

Lobster Roll

$39.00

Main

Clam Linguine

$37.00

Onion, garlic, cream, white wine, and lemon

Halibut

$45.00

Sea Bass

$49.00

Sweet ponzu ginger sauce and bok choy

Branzino

$44.00

Grilled tomatoes, spinach, onions, lemons, pine nuts, and roasted cauliflower

Scallops

$43.00

Pan-seared, red beet couscous, grilled vegetable medley, and herb garlic butter

Mussels & Chorizo

$34.00

White wine, garlic, and grilled ciabatta

Koji Filet Mignon

$59.00

Steak, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, chimichurri butter, and Veracruz rice

Add Truffle

$15.00

Lobster Tail

$39.00

Caviar

Paddle Fish

$120.00

Classic condiments, warm blini. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions

Russian Osetra

$175.00

Classic condiments, warm blini. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions

Siberian Sturgeon

$145.00

Classic condiments, warm blini. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions

Osetra Amber

$165.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Coffee Mousse Dome

$15.00

Flight of Petit Fours

$12.00

Raspberry Mousee Dome

$15.00

SAT & SUN Brunch

Granola & Yogurt

$15.00

Acai Bowl

$16.00

Fruit Bowl

$12.00

Pastry Selection

$8.00

Lobster Roll

$39.00

Smashed Avacado Toast

$19.00

Lox Bagel

$20.00

Pearl Burger

$19.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Texas Ranch

$22.00

Lump Crab Benny

$29.00

Add Egg

$3.00

Paddle Fish

$120.00

Classic condiments, warm blini. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions

Siberian Sturgeon

$145.00

Classic condiments, warm blini. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions

Russian Osetra

$175.00

Classic condiments, warm blini. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions

Shrimp Cocktail

$23.00

Creole poached jumbo shrimp cocktail. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions

Blue Crab Fingers

$19.00Out of stock

Crab fingers and remoulade sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions

Ceviche

$25.00

Red snapper, salmon belly, lychee, capers, red onion, cilantro, habanero leche de tigre, tostada. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions

Tuna Tartare

$21.00

Aquachile

$26.00

Pearl Dive

$95.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Burrata

$16.00

Arugula, balsamic reduction, marinated tomatoes, pesto, pine nuts, candied Boquerones, and grilled bread

Watermelon & Prosciutto

$14.00

Crab Louie

$25.00

Iceberg wedge, lump crab, carrots, green onion, tomatoes, capers, and thousand island dressing

House Fries

$10.00

Crispy Sqaush Flower

$19.00

Calamari

$20.00

House marinara

Charred Octopus

$29.00

Lobster Ravioli

$23.00

Parmesan, bechamel sauce, and chive oil

Grilled Lamb Chops

$38.00

Red chimichurri

Mussels & Chorizo

$34.00

White wine, garlic, and grilled ciabatta

Cheese Board

$21.00

Sides

Broccolini

$10.00

Shaved Truffle

$15.00

Lunch

Cold Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Creole poached jumbo shrimp cocktail. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions

Blue Crab Fingers

$15.00

Crab fingers and remoulade sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions

Ceviche

$25.00

Red snapper, salmon belly, lychee, capers, red onion, cilantro, habanero leche de tigre, tostada. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Aquachile

$25.00

Cheese Board

$18.00

Pearl Dive

$95.00

8 pieces EC oysters, 8 pieces of steamed cold mussels, 8 pieces of clams, 4 pieces of shrimp, 1 piece of lobster tail, smoked salmon, and 4 pieces of crab fingers. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo

Salads

Butter Lettuce Salad

$8.00

House vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Burrata

$16.00

Arugula, balsamic reduction, marinated tomatoes, pesto, pine nuts, candied Boquerones, and grilled bread

Watermelon & Prosciutto

$14.00

Crab Louie

$23.00

Iceberg wedge, lump crab, carrots, green onion, tomatoes, capers, and thousand island dressing

Petite

House Fries

$8.00

Crispy Sqaush Flower

$17.00

Crab Cake

$20.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, tartar sauce, and aioli sauce

Squid Ink Calamari

$16.00

House marinara

Charred Octopus

$26.00

Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

Parmesan, bechamel sauce, and chive oil

Grilled Lamb Chops

$34.00

Red chimichurri

Main

Lobster Roll

$35.00

Pearl Burger

$19.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Clam Linguine

$32.00

Onion, garlic, cream, white wine, and lemon

Halibut

$39.00

Mussels & Chorizo

$29.00

White wine, garlic, and grilled ciabatta

Add Truffle

$15.00