Pearl Snap Kolaches
Kolaches
Cream Cheese
Like Cheesecake inside of a Hawiaan Roll our all time best seller
Pecan
Our Home made Pecan Fudgy Filling and our home made Kolache dough
Apple
Diced Apples and cinnamon Filling
Apricot
Diced Apricot filling
Cherry
Cherry Chunk Filling
BlueBerry
Sweet and Light Blueberry reduction Filling
Strawberry
Strawberry Jelly Filling
Cinnamon Roll
Seasonal
not for sale online
Jalapeno
A pork/beff blend Syracuse, Jalapeno and Cheddar Filled Sausage
Sausage Cheese
Syracuse pork/Beef blend with a hunk of Colby Cheddar in every bite
Sausage No Cheese
Syracuse pork/beef blend sausage and our delicious Kolache dough
Pulled Pork
KC masterpiece and slow roasted pulled pork in our signature kolache dough
Lil Becky
A Honey Ham and Swiss cheese Poppyseed slider with mustard
Sausage Egg and Cheese Slider
Soft scrambled eggs with Crumbled breakfast sausage, sausage gravy and american cheese. Premade, no special requests on orders of less than 12(1 dozen)
Chipotle Cheese Burger Slider
Ground beef and carmelized onion with melted american cheese on a kolache dough slider bun
Coffee
A Dirty Little Secret
Cappuccino
1 # Coffee
not for sale online
K Cups
Specialty packed Keurig cups of Big Bends West Texas Wildfire
Extra Shot
1 shot
Espresso
2 shots
Iced Americano
2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk and syrupC
Hot Americano
2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk and syrupC
Cold Brew
24 Hour steeped Big Bend Toddy Cold Brew
Tea latte
Your Choice Of Earl Grey, Chai, or Green Tea with cold or steamed milk and syrups
Iced Latte
2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk and syrupC
Hot Latte
2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk and syrupC
Iced Coffee
Drip Coffee
West Texasd Wild Fire from Big Bend Coffee Roasters
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Breakfast
Breakfast Platter
pick any of our wonderful options to build your personalized breakfast plate of perfection.
Scrambled Eggs
2 eggs per order
Eggs over Easy
2 eggs per order
Eggs over Medium
2 eggs per order
Eggs Over hard
2 egss per order
Eggs Sunny Side Up
2 eggs per order
Egg Whites Scrambled
2 eggs per order
Bacon
2 strips per order
Sausage Patty
1 patty per order
Sausage Links
2 beef pork blend links per order
Hashbrowns
1 order of cut string hashbrowns made ot order, please allow 10 minute minimums for this item
Pancakes
2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes with a sade of syrup and butter. Add chocolate chips, blue berries or pecans to any order
French Toast
2 slices of kolache dough bread, battered in egg, milk cinnamon and sugar.
Toast
2 slices of kolache dough bread toasted to perfection
Biscuit
1 home made buttermilk biscuit
Gravy
1 cracked black pepper sausage gravy
Make Fruit Cup
a season mixof fresh fruit
No Make Fruit Cup
Make Parfait
Seasonal fresh fruit over low fat vanilla yogurt with honey granola
No Make Parfait
Avocado Half
1
French Toast Plate
2 slices of our delicious french toast topped with powdered sugar whipped cream and freash seasonal berries
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
2 slices of crisp bacon, 2 over hard eggs and a colby cheddar blend on a toasted bun
Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich
One Ground Pork sausage patty, one over hard egg and colby cheddar blend on a toasted kolache dough bun
Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Sauted Deli Ham slice, 2 eggs over hard and colby cheddar blend cheese on a toasted kolache bun
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
2 eggs over hard and colby cheddar blend cheese on a toasted kolache dough bun
Breakfast Taco
Bacon Egg and Cheese Taco
A full slice of Hickory smoked Bacon, scrambled eggs and colby cheddar cheese
Potato Egg and CheeseTaco
Crispy chunks of seasoned potato mixed with scrambled eggs and colby cheddar blend cheese
ChorizoTaco
Mexican style Chorizo Sausage with scrambled eggs, add cheese or potatoes for a heart breakfast taco
Egg and Cheese Taco
soft scrambled eggs with colby cheddar blend cheese
Lunch
Burger
A build your own Angus Certified Beef Patty on toasted Kolache Dough Buns. Top it with cheese, make it a double, Dont Forget Bacon and Jalapenos A Texas Tradition!! Note, if you do not choose your topping there will be nothing added to your order except the bread and beef patty.
Popper Burger
Our signature Jalapeno Popper Style burger. 2 Crispy strips of bacon, fresh grilled jalapenos and a single Angus patty smothered in our cool and spicey jalapeno popper spread. Popper Spread Contains cream cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and fresh diced jalapenos
Turkey Sandwich
A build your own Deli Sandwich on our thick cut kolache toast.
Ham Sandwich
A build your own Deli Sandwich on our thick cut kolache toast.
Club Sandwich
3 slices of thick cut and toasted kolache dough bread. lettuce, tomato, bacon, turkey, more lettuce, more tomato, onio, ham and smoked bread stacked to perfection for this Delicious one of a kind Club sandwich.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded never frozen plump crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles, pepperjack cheese and a tangy chipotle honey mustard sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
our herb marinated grilled chicken breast on lettuce and tomato topped with griiled onoin, grilled mushrooms and melty swiss cheese on a toasted kolache bun
BLT
Crispy bacon, freesh green leaf lettuce and perfectly fresh sliced tomatos on golden brown kolache toast.
Grilled Cheese
toasted kolache bread with gooey colby blended cheddar
Chipotle Black Bean
a Morning Star chippotle Black bean patty with smoked spread lettuce tomato and avocado.
Kings Burger
Double Patty! Bacon, fried egg, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, avacado slices, chipotle honey mustard and BBQ sauce. a burger fit for a king.
3 Pc. Chicken Strips
3 pc Crispy Chicken Strips, hand breaded and fried to order
6 Pc. Chicken Strips
House Salad Entree
Green leaf and Spring lettuce mix, shredded colby cheese, onion, tomato, croutons and bacon bits
Signature Salad Entree
Green Leaf and Spring Lettuce mix, crumbled queso fresco, pickled red onions, cucumber and avocado slices
Sides
House Salad Side
Green leaf and Spring lettuce mix, shredded colby cheese, onion, tomato, croutons and bacon bits
Signature Salad Side
Green Leaf and Spring Lettuce mix, crumbled queso fresco, pickled red onions, cucumber and avocado slices
Fries Side
Golden Brown, italian herb tossed french fries
Fries Large
Golden Brown, italina herb tossed French fries
Zucchini Side
Green Leaf and Spring Lettuce mix, crumbled queso fresco, pickled red onions, cucumber and avocado slices
Zucchini Large
Green Leaf and Spring Lettuce mix, crumbled queso fresco, pickled red onions, cucumber and avocado slices
Onion Strings Side
Thin Sliced Crispy and delicious Onion Strings
Onion String Large
Thin Sliced Crispy and delicious Onion Strings
Loaded Fries Side
Golden brown and delicious french fries topped with melted coby cheddar, bacon bits and diced pickled jalapenos
Loaded Fries Large
A much larger order of our crispy fries with melty cheese, bacon bits and diced pickled jalapenos
Merch/Bulk
Merch
Bulk
Cambro
3 gallons of freshly brewed coffe, ask for cups cream and sugar on side. only available for pre orders, must be placed 24 hours ahead of time
Caraffe
1 insulated 96oz carrier of coffe. ask for cups cream and sugar on side. takes 10 minutes to prepare please order 20 minutes in advance. day ahead orders can substitue iced coffee
Cold Brew Gallon
not for sale online
Tea Gallon
must order 24 hours in advance
Burger Buns
individual
Bread Loaf
idividual.
Dinner Rolls
1 Dozen. not available on line