Pearly's Diner (8310 W Jefferson Street)
Brekky
Plates
Egg Plate
$8.00
Two eggs cooked to order, choice of meat, side and bread.
Breakfast Burrito
$8.00
Flour Tortilla, scrambled eggs, chorizo hash, avocado, crema, cheddar cheese
French Toast
$8.00
Your Choice of Maple Pecan or Berries and Cream style
Biscuits and Gravy
$5.00+
Buttered and griddled biscuits, covered with house sausage gravy
Lunch
Battleships
Chopped sandwiches so big we couldn't just call them call them subs served on Rosemary Sea Salt Baguette
Pearly's Diner (8310 W Jefferson Street) Location and Ordering Hours
(480) 931-7731
Closed • Opens Saturday at 8AM